Records published May 25, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of a firearm at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported a weapons complaint near the intersection of Civic Center Drive and 23rd Street Northeast. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail Wednesday morning with pending charges.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday that someone threw a bottle through their vehicle’s window in the 2400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

Domestic incident

WILLMAR — A verbal domestic incident was reported at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of 15th Street Southeast.

Harassment

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller in the 9200 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast in Lake Lillian reported at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday harassment via phone over a dock installation.

Leaking propane tank

SPICER — A report of a leaking liquid propane tank was made at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday on a property in the 14500 block of 160th Street Northeast in Spicer.

Theft

WILLMAR — A Social Security card, debit card and Minnesota identification card were located during an arrest at 5:28 p.m. in the 2400 block of Second Avenue Southeast Tuesday. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the complainant who reported the missing items believed their card was being used.

