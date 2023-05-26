99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published May 26, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:01 AM

Clipped traffic light

SPICER — A caller reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday that a motor home had hit part of a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 10. The call was referred to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, the motor home was last seen traveling east on County Road 8.

Fire

WILLMAR — A report of a fire was made at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Fourth Street Southeast. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, a man flagged down an officer and stated there was a house on fire.

After circling around the block, the officer saw heavy smoke and flames and observed a male party trying to put the fire out with a garden hose. The male party stated he was burning leaves and a couch. He was cited for a city ordinance violation.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported receiving a bad check at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of 13th Street Southeast.

Trespassing

NEW LONDON — A juvenile was served a trespass notice for a property in the 17200 block of Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast in New London at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, a complainant had initially reported that a group of juveniles gave them trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Supermileage Car 052523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar students win supermileage car challenge
May 25, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bushmills Ethanol Inc. plant
Local
Climate change denial among hurdles for carbon capture pipeline project in southwestern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals
May 25, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats sitting in 1st place at 3AA tourney
May 25, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne