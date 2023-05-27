Records published May 27, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — Two parties were arrested after a report of suspicious activity at 7:13 a.m. Friday. The addresses involved included the 500 block of Trott Avenue Southwest and 600 block of Fifth Street Southwest in Willmar, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.

A 24-year-old male was arrested for multiple charges. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail Friday afternoon with multiple pending charges.

A 34-year-old female was also arrested and cited for fleeing on foot, according to the report. She was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster Friday afternoon.

WILLMAR — A 36-year-old male was arrested in the 3700 block of Old Highway 12 West at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster Friday afternoon.

ATV complaint

SPICER — A report of kids on a four-wheeler was made at 6:54 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of 80th Street Northeast in Spicer. According to the report, the juveniles were not wearing helmets. One juvenile was seated on the front and another on the back, while a third drove the all-terrain vehicle. A deputy located the parties and advised them of driving rules and regulations.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:23 p.m. Thursday damage to their car in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

Domestic incident

WILLMAR — A caller reported a domestic violence incident at 10:41 a.m. Friday in the 8600 block of 15th Street Southeast.

Fraud

BLOMKEST — A report of credit card fraud was made at 12:14 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of 187th Avenue Southwest.

Suspicious activity

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 2:44 a.m. Friday that recycling bins were pushed over and a dark-colored Ford truck was seen driving away southbound in the 22900 block of 10th Street Northeast in New London. According to the report, the party was located and issued a citation.

Theft

SPICER — A caller reported at 9:28 p.m. Thursday that a RIDGID brand drill, driver, three batteries and a charger were stolen from their shed in the 200 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer.

ATWATER — A caller reported at 3:42 p.m. Thursday that a party known to them stole their phone in the 200 block of Third Street South in Atwater.

Traffic complaint

RAYMOND — A caller reported a silver Chevrolet Malibu littering and driving recklessly at 7:49 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 23 and 105th Street Southwest in Raymond. According to the report, the vehicle stopped at the intersection of County Road 1 and 150th Avenue and a party pulled out a machete and waved it at the caller.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A student was served a trespass notice from Willmar Middle School at 9:10 a.m. Friday. According to the report, the student is barred from the premises after school hours from May 26 to June 30 due to fighting on school grounds.

