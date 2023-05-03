99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Records published May 3, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:08 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old male and 32-year-old female were arrested at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. According to the report, the female party had called 911 and yelled at dispatchers to stop talking about her.

Both were in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 22-year-old female was arrested on a warrant after she was found inside a garage at 6:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 12th Street Southwest. According to the report, a resident reported hearing strange noises coming from inside the building.

She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with two pending drug charges.





Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
