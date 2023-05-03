Records published May 3, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old male and 32-year-old female were arrested at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. According to the report, the female party had called 911 and yelled at dispatchers to stop talking about her.

Both were in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 22-year-old female was arrested on a warrant after she was found inside a garage at 6:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 12th Street Southwest. According to the report, a resident reported hearing strange noises coming from inside the building.

She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with two pending drug charges.