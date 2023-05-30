99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published May 30, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:12 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 7:22 p.m. Saturday of attempted theft/shoplifting from a business on the 3300 block of First Street South. The suspect was reportedly opening packages which included a pocket knife and bolt cutters. The 22-year-old male was located in the parking lot and escorted back into the store, but then fled on foot. He was arrested on multiple charges and six warrants. As of Monday afternoon, the male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a fifth-degree gross misdemeanor drug charge, a gross misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer a false name, misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and five misdemeanor theft charges.

WILLMAR — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on pending charges of felony threats of violence, misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor assault.

WILLMAR — A 24-year-old man was arrested at 6:23 a.m. Sunday after being found passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of Sixth Street and Willmar Avenue Southeast. The man was not shown in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 8:18 p.m. Sunday of graffiti on the back side of a building on the 900 block of Second Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 9:55 p.m. Sunday of damage to the rear window of a car on the 1300 block of 11th Street Southeast.

Animal complaint

NEW LONDON — A report was taken at 3:14 a.m. Sunday of a horse on the loose on the 5400 block of 195th Avenue Northeast. The horse was returned to its property.

Crash into pole

NEW LONDON — A report was taken at 6:56 p.m. Sunday of a black Chevrolet pickup going in the ditch and hitting a power pole in the 8400 block of 187th Avenue Northeast. The reporting party stated the driver of the vehicle continued to drive with the air bags deployed. The vehicle was located parked on a street approximately three miles from the possible driver's residence and was towed. Xcel Energy was contacted to fix the power pole and items from the vehicle were seized for safekeeping.

Laser pointing at aircraft

WILLMAR — A report of a laser being pointed at an aircraft was taken at 12:14 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred approximately 20 miles north of the Willmar Airport near Hillcrest Truck Stop and the Kandiyohi County Landfill on U.S. Highway 71. The center reporting the incident stated it happened at approximately 12:05 a.m. and the plane was a small plane out of Mankato. A red laser had an intensity of 7/10 and illuminated the cockpit, according to the report.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
