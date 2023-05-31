Records published May 31, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — Two parties were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fifth Street and 19th Avenue Southeast. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Tuesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 25-year-old male was arrested on a Meeker County warrant after a caller reported them missing at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the caller stated the male party had been drinking. When law enforcement arrived at the residence, the male party had returned. The male was still in custody at the Kandiyohi County jail Tuesday morning.

Crash

WILLMAR — A report of a semi tipped in the ditch was made at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of First Avenue West. Willmar police, the Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported harassment at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of First Street South. According to the report, a male party had been harassing them for about a year.

WILLMAR — A caller reported harassment at 2:52 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of 15th Street Northeast. According to the report, the complainant was advised of options and had filed for a restraining order.

Sinkhole

PAYNESVILLE — A caller reported at 11:41 a.m. Monday that a sinkhole was starting on the blacktop near the intersection of Tri-County Road Northeast and 172nd Avenue Northeast in Paynesville. According to the report, the caller had marked the spot with some flags.

Theft

RAYMOND — A caller reported the theft of gasoline at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Babcock Avenue East in Raymond. According to the report, a female driver and male passenger drove away with about $50 of fuel. The caller said the incident occurred 20 minutes before they called law enforcement. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Highway 23, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a construction trailer and other missing items from a job site at 7:38 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Gorton Avenue Northwest.

WILLMAR — A possible theft was reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast.