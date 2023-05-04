Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published May 4, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — Two juvenile parties were arrested on multiple charges at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of 16th Street Northeast.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday that a tenant had damaged a front door at a residence in the 700 block of 3rd Street Southwest.

Harassment

PENNOCK — A caller reported at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday that they were being harassed by family members of a party from whom she purchased a dog in the 9700 block County Road 1 Northwest.

Fraud

SPICER — A caller reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of 21st Street Northeast in Spicer that someone had opened an account using their social security number. According to the report, the caller was able to close the accounts but was told to file a police report. No monetary loss was reported.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday the theft of a black BMX style bicycle with red rims and foot pegs in the 800 block of Olaf Avenue Northwest.

Traffic complaint

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 12900 block of 15th Street Southwest that vehicles were running a stop sign at high speed.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
