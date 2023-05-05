Records published May 5, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 30-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Thursday with three pending misdemeanor charges.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Willmar Avenue Southwest that someone had hit their car because they thought the caller had parked too close.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday that a gold or tan sedan hit signs in the city park to the north within the 100 block of Ash Street Northeast. According to the report, the vehicle was last seen driving past the fire hall at approximately 50 mph.

Fraud

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue North in Kandiyohi that they were swindled out of a large amount of money.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 5:53 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest. According to the report, the crash occurred sometime between 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash in a parking lot was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of First Street South.

Recovery

GRANITE FALLS — A motor vehicle reported stolen was recovered at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue in Granite Falls. According to the report, the vehicle was found without the keys. The party notified of the recovery requested the vehicle be towed to Prinsburg.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2400 block of Eighth Street Southwest reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday that a party known to them had taken items out of their house.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for theft at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.