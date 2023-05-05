Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published May 5, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:58 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 30-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Thursday with three pending misdemeanor charges.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Willmar Avenue Southwest that someone had hit their car because they thought the caller had parked too close.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday that a gold or tan sedan hit signs in the city park to the north within the 100 block of Ash Street Northeast. According to the report, the vehicle was last seen driving past the fire hall at approximately 50 mph.

Fraud

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue North in Kandiyohi that they were swindled out of a large amount of money.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 5:53 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest. According to the report, the crash occurred sometime between 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash in a parking lot was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of First Street South.

Recovery

GRANITE FALLS — A motor vehicle reported stolen was recovered at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue in Granite Falls. According to the report, the vehicle was found without the keys. The party notified of the recovery requested the vehicle be towed to Prinsburg.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2400 block of Eighth Street Southwest reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday that a party known to them had taken items out of their house.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for theft at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
