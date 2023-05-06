Records published May 6, 2023

Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Arrest made after vehicle crash

BLOMKEST — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, damage to property and burglary charges around 7:56 p.m. Thursday at a property on the 19000 block of County Road 5 in Blomkest. She was in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office media report, an individual had crashed a white sport utility vehicle into a tree in the property's front yard.

Responding to the scene were the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Blomkest Fire Department, Blomkest First Responders, Lake Lillian Ambulance, Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad.

Domestic incident arrest

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old man was arrested during a reported domestic incident around 9:55 p.m. Thursday at a residence on the 900 block of Fourth Street Southeast in Willmar. He was not shown in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the man was allegedly throwing things all over and was being uncooperative.

Assisting the Police Department was the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
