Records published May 6, 2023

Arrest made after vehicle crash

BLOMKEST — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, damage to property and burglary charges around 7:56 p.m. Thursday at a property on the 19000 block of County Road 5 in Blomkest. She was in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office media report, an individual had crashed a white sport utility vehicle into a tree in the property's front yard.

Responding to the scene were the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Blomkest Fire Department, Blomkest First Responders, Lake Lillian Ambulance, Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad.

Domestic incident arrest

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old man was arrested during a reported domestic incident around 9:55 p.m. Thursday at a residence on the 900 block of Fourth Street Southeast in Willmar. He was not shown in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the man was allegedly throwing things all over and was being uncooperative.

Assisting the Police Department was the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.