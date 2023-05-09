Records published May 9, 2023

ATV complaint

HAWICK — A caller reported at 3:56 p.m. Sunday that a group of ATVs were riding into the Minnesota Highway 23 construction zone near 145th Street Northeast in Hawick. State Patrol was advised, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report.

Crash causes ejection

SPICER — A crash was reported at 10:38 a.m. Monday near the intersection of County Road 9 and 113th Avenue Northeast in Spicer.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, a party was ejected from a vehicle, and two to three others were injured. The Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and New London Fire and Ambulance also responded to the report. Willmar police assisted at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Crash with livestock

WILLMAR — A crash was reported near the intersection of County Road 5 and 105th Avenue Southwest at 4:08 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the owner of cattle was made aware that their cattle were loose. The cattle were returned to the owner’s residence but one animal was killed from an impact with an SUV.

Missing signage

HAWICK — Minnesota State Patrol reported at 6:39 a.m. Monday that a stop/yield sign near 210th Avenue and 149th Street Northeast was missing.

Theft

WILLMAR — A female party was issued a citation for theft at 11:14 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A party was in custody for shoplifting at 7:39 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of First Street South.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported the theft of an already recovered work truck at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 21300 block of Highway 23 Northeast in New London.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A complainant in the 2000 block of First Street South wished to issue a trespass notice at 10:55 a.m. Monday.

ATWATER — A female party was issued a trespass notice around 9 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue West in Atwater.