Redwood Falls State Veterans Cemetery to be dedicated on Saturday

The public is invited to attend an event at the Redwood Falls State Veterans Cemetery Saturday, Aug. 19. Music will begin around 1:30 p.m. and the dedication program featuring MDVA members will follow.

An honor guard provides a rifle salute as the new State Veterans Cemetery is dedicated Oct. 13, 2021. The site is located east of Redwood Falls.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:42 PM

REDWOOD FALLS — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a cemetery dedication ceremony at the Redwood Falls State Veterans Cemetery at 33752 Noble Avenue, Redwood Falls. The public is invited to attend the event on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The ceremony commemorates more than a decade of advocacy and planning for a solemn and dignified final resting place for veterans.

The cemetery will be a place of reflection for families and friends who will continue to preserve the memories of loved ones at the site.

According to a news release from the MDVA, the dedication program will include the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band North Star Brass Quartet and the Minnesota Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Redwood Falls cemetery administrator Chad Bonde, MDVA Commissioner Brad Lindsay and MDVA Deputy Director of Memorial Affairs David Swantek will be featured in the dedication program.

The under secretary of memorial affairs for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Matt Quinn, will also be part of the program.

Music will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 2 p.m.

