Regional gardens rolling out the colorful carpet for visitors to the area

The region’s gardens put on a colorful show each summer for visitors to enjoy.

Whether you like to stroll or simply sit and look at the flowers, here are some places that are worth a visit.

Litchfield

Anderson Garden is a mini-arboretum on the northeast shore of Lake Ripley on the edge of Litchfield, accessible from Minnesota Highway 22. The public garden has many varieties of exotic and familiar flowers, shrubs and trees that can be viewed from a paved, handicapped-accessible walking path. Plants bloom all season long to create a colorful experience.

A gazebo in the park is a popular site for summer weddings and afternoon teas. For reservations, call Litchfield City Hall at 320-693-7201 or download a copy of the city’s special use permit form, found at www.ci.litchfield.minn.us , and mail it to Litchfield City Hall, 126 Marshall Ave. N. 55355.

While in Litchfield, make another stop at Central Park downtown, where the bandstand has been restored to its 1910-era glory.

Willmar

An Old World-style fountain is the centerpiece of Selvig Park in downtown Willmar. The small formal park, at the corner of Fourth Street and Becker Avenue, was created to commemorate Willmar’s relationship with its sister city of Frameries, Belgium. It is landscaped with flowers, shrubs and benches.

Covidius P. Evilson, a troll, sits under a bridge in the Dawson city park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Created in 2021, Covidius illustrates the 2020-2021 pandemic years, when Riverfest was canceled and there were no new gnomes. Instead of a heart on his sleeve he has the coronavirus molecule. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dawson

In the town of Dawson, Scandinavian lore comes to life in the form of gnome statues that populate Gnome Park on U.S. Highway 212 and can be found scattered at businesses and private yards around the city.

A prized collection of hand-carved wooden gnomes is on display at the Dawson Public Library.

New London

A sculpture garden featuring bronze sculptures from the 35-year career of Arthur Norby, 204 Birch St. SE, in New London, is open daily except Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free to the public, May through October.

A moth walks along a pedal of a tiger lily in the yard of Debi and Nick Decker on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The couple's home was featured in the 2022 Meeker County Garden Tour. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Morris

Learn about plant and agricultural research at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, located one mile east of the University of Minnesota-Morris campus on Minnesota Highway 329.

The outdoor gardens are open to the public from sunrise to sunset and include rose gardens, shade gardens, a heritage garden, children’s garden, water gardens and an international garden with flowers and shrubs from all over the world.

Since 1990, the garden has been on the All-America Selections list of display gardens for testing new varieties of plants. It also is an All-America Selections flower trialing site.

A scenic overlook garden interprets the region’s prairies, rivers, agriculture and environment. It is designed to integrate the gardens with a bike and walking trail maintained by the city of Morris.

Pamphlets are available for self-guided walking tours.

The center will host its annual Horticulture Night on July 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. Check the website at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu , or call 320-589-1711, for more information.