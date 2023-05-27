Regional historical societies and museums tell the history of the area

History buffs can learn a thing or two about west central Minnesota by visiting historical centers in Kandiyohi County.

The Kandiyohi County Historical Center in Willmar is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The center, on North Business Highway 71, features a museum, a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive; admission $5, ages 12 and up. Visit the website at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com.

The Sperry House, built by Willmar pioneers in 1893, will offer guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day. Open by appointment during the week.

The Sperry House has been around for over 125 years and is a highlight at the Kandiyohi County Historical Society. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

The Guri Endreson site, located on County Road 5, with a field road gate open June through August from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Guided tours available by appointment.

Tourists may pick up maps of historical sites at the Center. For more information or to pre-register, call 320-235-1881, email kandhist@msn.com or check the Facebook page at @kandihistory.

Atwater Area Historical Society and Museum, 500 Pleasant Avenue West, is open 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays or by appointment; call Jon at 320-444-0337.

The Norway Lake Lutheran Historical Association old log church site is located north of present-day Pennock on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Norway Lake Log Church is a replica of the first church originally built in 1868 in the northwestern part of the county. It, and the restored original 1862 Knutson cabin, are located west of New London off of County Road 40 at 9601 195th Ave NW. Except for July 1st it is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturdays from June 17, which is Midtsommer Music night, through Aug. 12, with a Vespers service at 7:15 p.m each night. July 29th is the Children's Vespers. There is always a little lunch after. The church, interpretive center and Knutson cabin are open by appointment for private tours by calling 651-734-3107 or 320-905-1539 . Everyone is invited and welcomed.

The annual celebration is planned for Aug. 20th and the Advent Service December 3rd; website is www.nllha.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nllha.org

Raptor Ridge Natural History Museum is located at 212050 Co. Rd. 40 NE, Spicer. Call 320-354-8820 for hours. The museum features collections of butterflies, seashells, rocks, minerals, Indian artifacts and dinosaur bones collected by Larry and Barb Levin. Admission is free.

Visit regional historical societies and museums

The Lac qui Parle History Center, 250 8th Avenue South, Madison, houses a vast collection of artifacts and exhibits on the county’s history. It includes a large collection of dolls, wildlife and plants, military and 22 individual exhibits on the county’s township. The center is also home to several outbuildings including a log cabin, rural school house, gas station and the Robert Bly Study. There is also a large research library.

The center is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May through October. A bridal show is scheduled for June 11 and on July 30 Heritage Day will be held. More information can be found at www.lqphc.org .

Each community and township in the region its own display at the Lac qui Parle County Historical Society and History Center. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Meeker County Museum & Research Library is located at the G.A.R Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N. near Central Park, Litchfield. The Frank Daggett Post No. 35 was constructed in 1885 by veterans of the Civil War, and is the last remaining Hall of its kind in Minnesota. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum includes two floors worth of exhibits highlighting Meeker County's origins and history. The library has various historic records including biographies, church records, maps, military records, obits, newspaper and photographs.

The museum, research library and the G.A.R. Hall are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children under 12. Call 320-693-8911.

The Chippewa County Historical Society includes Chippewa City, Swensson Farm Museum and Lac qui Parle Mission. For information about them or to schedule an appointment out of regular hours, call 320-269-7636 or visit www.chippewacohistory.org .

Chippewa City, 151 Pioneer Drive, Montevideo, is a re-creation of a late 1800s-era village, complete with town square and boardwalk. The city is open May 27 through Sept. 5. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; Sept. 4-30 the city is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; adults $5, students $3, 5 and under are free.

The Olof Swensson Farm Museum, a 17-acre farmstead located six miles east of Montevideo on state Highway 7 and five miles south on County Road 15, preserves turn-of-the-century farm life and features a 22-room house, timber-frame barn and the remains of a gristmill. The farm is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May 27 through Sept. 3; adults $5, students $3, 5 and under are free. A horse power show is held at the farm the second Saturday in September from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Private tours available by appointment.

The reconstructed Lac qui Parle Mission sits on its original foundation on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Lac qui Parle Mission was the Minnesota Territory’s first Protestant mission and is one of the few remaining in the state. The reconstructed building houses exhibits of the missionaries and their work; the Dakota people; and Joseph Renville, who invited the missionaries to Lac qui Parle. Mission Sunday is the second Sunday in July beginning with a worship service at 10:30 a.m., potluck picnic and afternoon program.

The site is located north of Montevideo on County Road 13 and is open daily April 30 through Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; free admission.

The Renville County Historical Society is located near the Minnesota River in Morton. It has been around since 1940 and includes a large research library along with multiple historic exhibits. People can learn about the county’s agricultural, educational and military history along with its geological past. There are also multiple out buildings including two schools, a church, machine shed and a protected pioneer cabin. The museum is located at 441 North Park Drive, Morton. Hours from June through August are Mondays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can also be made by calling 507-697-6147. More information can be found at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Milwaukee Road Heritage Center, 301 State Road, Montevideo. Open for tours 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, June 17 through Sept. 4. 11th annual craft, vendor, antique and collectibles sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17. Website is www.montevideomrhc.org.

Paynesville Historical Museum, 251 Ampe Drive, Paynesville. Exhibits include Indian artifacts, personal and household items from the 1860s to 1970s, agriculture, and a one-room schoolhouse. The museum is open June 1 through Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Minnesota Machinery Museum in Hanley Falls is open from May 15 through Sept. 15. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The 2023 Good Old Days and Threshing Show is Aug. 5 and 6. The website is www.mnmachinerymuseum.com .