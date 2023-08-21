Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Renville County contemplates ordinance to ban cannabis use in public spaces

Renville County Attorney cites hope of minimizing risk to youth by limiting exposure to the newly legalized drug.

Kelsie Kingstrom
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 4:46 PM

OLIVIA — Renville County is among the growing number of rural counties looking to adopt an ordinance banning the use of cannabis in public spaces.

The Renville County Board of Commissioners informally agreed during an Aug. 15 work session to make a decision at the board's next meeting on a public hearing date for a proposed ordinance. The board has a regular meeting Aug. 22.

County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom provided the commissioners with a draft ordinance that is based on ordinances being adopted by other counties. It would treat the smoking of cannabis no different than cigarettes and other tobacco products, and ban its use in county parks and other county-owned public spaces.

Kingstrom said the ordinance would make an offense a petty misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $300.

Kingstrom during the Aug. 15 discussion cited her concerns about exposing youths to the drug, although the new state law makes adult use of marijuana legal. She said an ordinance banning the use of marijuana in public spaces can help “minimize risks to our minors until they are old enough to make decisions for themselves.”

The attorney pointed to a number of documented, adverse consequences experienced by youths who use marijuana. The rate of addiction is one of six among those who start using marijuana before age 18, she said.

Marijuana use has been linked to a reduction in IQ among those who become users at an early age. It affects timing, movement and coordination, impairing athletic performance, according to Kingstrom.

“I will say we see a lot of vaping and marijuana use in our juvenile cases,” she said.

The commissioners also expressed interest in a possible one-year moratorium on the opening of marijuana dispensaries in the county.

The county can place a moratorium covering rural townships, but the county's 10 municipalities are responsible for regulating dispensaries within their boundaries, according to Lisa Herges, county administrator.

