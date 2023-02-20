99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Renville County residents and businesses asked to participate in broadband survey

A survey will help Renville County explore different broadband solutions for unserved and underserved areas in the county.

Renville County residents are invited to take a short broadband internet survey through March 31.
West Central Tribune staff report
February 20, 2023 04:54 PM

OLIVIA — Renville County residents are invited to take a short broadband internet survey through March 31 to gauge satisfaction with current internet service providers.

According to a news release from Renville County, the survey includes questions about residents’ current internet service providers and residents' satisfaction with those services.

According to the release, those without a home or business broadband connection are also encouraged to take the survey in order to help the county consider different broadband solutions.

Residents can take the survey by visiting www.renvillecountymn.com and clicking on the survey link in the homepage pop-up or going directly to surveymonkey.com/r/2687525.

