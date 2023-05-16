99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Ridgewater celebrates 350 graduates at Willmar, Hutchinson ceremonies

A total of 830 people graduated from Ridgewater College last week, with about 350 people participating in commencements at Willmar and Hutchinson.

051723.N.WCT.RidgeGraduation.04
Willmar student speaker and campus Ambassador Juan Santiago Espinosa Hernandez of Mexico and Kerkhoven addresses the Class of 2023 about his “amazing journey at Ridgewater College."
Contributed / Ridgewater College
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 4:30 PM

WILLMARRidgewater College graduates were encouraged to maintain a sense of gratitude as they moved forward in life at commencements last week.

READ MORE

More than 830 people graduated from Ridgewater last week, with about 350 participating in commencements on the college’s Willmar and Hutchinson campuses, according to a news release from the college.

Graduates along with families and friends packed into the Willmar Civic Center on May 12 and the McLeod County Fairgrounds on May 11.

Among 2022-23 graduates, 442 were from the Willmar campus, 271 from the Hutchinson campus and 118 were online students from all over.

At both ceremonies, the guest speaker was Erika Kellen, of Edina Realty. Kellen is a Ridgewater College Foundation board member.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photography and Design graduate Si Koch Koch of Marshall waves to his supporters in the audience as he enters the Ridgewater College commencement in Willmar. Beside him is Professional Photography graduate Mark Brendemuehl of Kerkoven, followed by Monserrat Soriano Alonso of Willmar.
Photography and design graduate Si Koch Koch, of Marshall, left, waves to his supporters in the audience as he enters the Ridgewater College commencement in Willmar. Beside him is professional photography graduate Mark Brendemuehl, of Kerkhoven, followed by Monserrat Soriano Alonso, of Willmar.
Contributed / Ridgewater College

Kellen holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a master’s degree in higher education. She spent 17 years in post-secondary education at St. Cloud State University and Ridgewater College.

In her second career, she is a licensed real estate agent in Hutchinson. She maintains her connection to helping students by serving on the Ridgewater Foundation board.

College friends capturing their milestone memory are, from left, Rachel Shallenkamp of Salem, South Dakota, Natalie Day of Willmar and Melinda Keller of Spicer.
College friends capturing their milestone memory are, from left, Rachel Shallenkamp, of Salem, South Dakota, Natalie Day, of Willmar, and Melinda Keller, of Spicer.
Contributed / Ridgewater College

“Crown yourself with confidence that you have received an excellent education and are prepared for tomorrow’s new chapter,” Kellen said, according to the release. “It is OK to stumble, fall, fly and soar. ... No one but you can move yourself in the path of success.”

Kellen’s strongest message encouraged graduates — and all attendees — to find gratitude in life.

“If you focus on gratitude, the good will come,” she said. “Wake up every morning and make sure your first thoughts focus on something that you’re grateful for and meditate on that thought.”

MORE by Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota's confirmed COVID-19 cases at lowest point this year
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases are at their lowest this year in Minnesota. An average of three deaths and 120 new cases are still reported each day.
May 12, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WillmarSeniorHighSchool.01.jpg
Local
Willmar school officials, regional crisis team offer support to students, staff after student's death
A regional crisis team, in addition to local counselors and social workers, is helping students and staff cope with the death of a 17-year-old Willmar Senior High School student. The crisis team will be in Willmar through the week.
May 10, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
ffa-logo-web.png
Local
West central Minnesota students earn honors at FFA state convention
Many area students earned awards at the FFA state convention. Two students were recipients of State Star awards.
May 09, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Lunch Buddies 041423 011.jpg
Local
Willmar Lunch Buddy Program that pairs Ridgewater and elementary students celebrates 25th anniversary
The Lunch Buddy Program, a Ridgewater College/Willmar Public Schools program, has paired college students and elementary students for 25 years. Students eat lunch and spend time together once a week.
May 06, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board to meet Monday, May 8, 2023
A report on Willmar Public Schools' Food and Nutrition Department is on the agenda for the board's meeting at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.
May 05, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase but slowly compared to pandemic peaks
In the most recent state update, the state reported 1,235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths in a week.
May 05, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 falling in west central Minnesota and across the state
Cases of COVID-19 are declining in Minnesota, but 180 people are confirmed to have the disease every day, and nearly 200 people are in hospitals with it.
April 28, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Willmar Educators 041823 001.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools teachers say Willmar's 'cool' comes from its diversity
Cayle Hovland, a first-year teacher in Willmar, said when she went to college, she learned she had been lucky to grow up in a city where she got to know many different types of people.
April 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Tribune file photo Willmar Senior High School building
Local
Willmar Public Schools' 2022 graduation rate exceeded 2019
Willmar's graduation rates improved from 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, to 2022, when 265 students graduated.
April 25, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Confirmed COVID-19 cases falling statewide and in west central Minnesota
While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, an average of more than 230 cases are confirmed each day in Minnesota, and an average of five deaths a day are related to COVID-19.
April 21, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

In building that habit, “you will begin your day with a positive vibe that will reverberate throughout your day,” she said.

Willmar’s student speaker was Ridgewater Student Ambassador Juan Santiago Espinosa Hernandez, of Mexico and Kerkhoven , graduating with a liberal arts and sciences associate degree.

Agriculture graduates celebrating their commencement from Ridgewater College, from left to right, are Annalise Brede of Alexandria, Allison Bauer of Winthrop, Emilee Swoboda of Redwood Falls, Caroline Wurm of Maple Lake and Emma Johnson of LeSueur.
Agriculture graduates celebrating their commencement from Ridgewater College, from left to right, are Annalise Brede, of Alexandria; Allison Bauer, of Winthrop; Emilee Swoboda, of Redwood Falls; Caroline Wurm, of Maple Lake; and Emma Johnson, of LeSueur.
Contributed / Ridgewater College

“No matter if you are continuing your academic career, or if you want to start working for that company you have always dreamed of, remember that your school prepared you well,” Hernandez said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t be afraid of conquering the world like you are supposed to,” he said. “You never know if you might inspire someone to do something important one day.”

Hernandez told the graduates he was proud of each of them for fighting for their dreams.

“No matter how small it was, it was a dream, and only fighters and hard-working people are the ones who get to accomplish them,” he said.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Middle School names April 2023 students of the month
May 16, 2023 07:36 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jasmin Estrada, a 2018 Litchfield grad, became the St. Cloud State's all-time leader in career home runs (43) and RBIs (188) this spring.
College
College softball: Ex-Litchfield Dragon makes her mark at St. Cloud State
May 16, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown