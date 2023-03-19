99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Ridgewater College to host community health fairs March 21, 23

Community health fairs sponsored by Ridgewater College will offer hands-on experiences and the chance to apply for health care jobs.

Ridgewater College logo-2021-800x500.jpg
Ridgewater College in Willmar will hold a paid of community health fairs on March 21 and March 23.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:11 AM

WILLMARRidgewater College will hold its annual Community Health Fairs later this month.

The fairs are open to the public.

They will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 21 in the Commons on the Hutchinson Campus and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 23 on the upper level of the Student Center on the Willmar campus.

Each will have 35 to 45 health care exhibits offering hands-on explorations, interactive learning and free samples from vendors. Door prizes are drawn every half hour with a grand prize drawing at 12:30 p.m., and winners don't have to be present to win.

Exhibits will include free chiropractic spinal screenings, mental health resources, pregnancy information and assistance, natural food options, fitness clubs, weight loss programs, safe driving information, nutritional supplements and alternative therapies.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES
Kandiyohi County Road 9
Local
Kandiyohi County Board to hear update on county road safety plan
The Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. March 21 in Willmar.
March 19, 2023 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Arianna Gilles presents in front of the Kandiyohi County Board Jan. 17, 2023.jpg
Local
St. John's Roadrunner 4-H Club of Kandiyohi County wins Association of Minnesota Counties award
The club created kits for homeless and senior citizens, as well as improved signage at the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf.
March 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Linda Vanderwerf / TribuneBrent Christensen of Spicer speaks with state Sen. Andrew Lang of Olivia, center, and Rep. Dave Baker of Willmar before a legislative update meeting Saturday morning at The Goodness Coffee House in downtown Willmar.
Local
Kandiyohi County Township Association to hold annual meeting March 20
The meeting, open to the public, will be held March 20 in Wilmar.
March 18, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Load More

Various health care providers will be available to connect with community members as well as current and soon-to-graduate Ridgewater nursing students who are exploring health care careers.

Participating vendors will be hiring for positions in hospitals, senior care facilities, the Army, the State of Minnesota, community organizations and other area health care services.

For more information, contact: Hutchinson Student Activities and Wellness Coordinator Heather Marcus at 320-234-8562, heather.marcus@ridgewater.edu , or Willmar Student Activities and Wellness Coordinator Angela Haas at 320-222-5643, angela.haas@ridgewater.edu .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
031823.1018.US212.Renville.Olivia.jpg
Local
WCT Weather Live for March 16-18, 2023
March 18, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
2578286+Minnesota State Patrol.JPG
Local
Twelve cadets to graduate from State Patrol traffic safety academy
March 18, 2023 07:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Jannet Walsh at the Walsh farm on Wolfe Island in Ontario, Canada
Local
Jannet Walsh, Murdock's own ‘Irish Bard,’ finds family roots on Wolfe Island, Canada
March 18, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Brian P. Johnson, Wolfe Islander III Captain (Retired)
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 013.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
March 18, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Tough day for BOLD
March 18, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne