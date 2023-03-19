Ridgewater College to host community health fairs March 21, 23

WILLMAR — Ridgewater College will hold its annual Community Health Fairs later this month.

The fairs are open to the public.

They will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 21 in the Commons on the Hutchinson Campus and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 23 on the upper level of the Student Center on the Willmar campus.

Each will have 35 to 45 health care exhibits offering hands-on explorations, interactive learning and free samples from vendors. Door prizes are drawn every half hour with a grand prize drawing at 12:30 p.m., and winners don't have to be present to win.

Exhibits will include free chiropractic spinal screenings, mental health resources, pregnancy information and assistance, natural food options, fitness clubs, weight loss programs, safe driving information, nutritional supplements and alternative therapies.

Various health care providers will be available to connect with community members as well as current and soon-to-graduate Ridgewater nursing students who are exploring health care careers.

Participating vendors will be hiring for positions in hospitals, senior care facilities, the Army, the State of Minnesota, community organizations and other area health care services.

For more information, contact: Hutchinson Student Activities and Wellness Coordinator Heather Marcus at 320-234-8562, heather.marcus@ridgewater.edu , or Willmar Student Activities and Wellness Coordinator Angela Haas at 320-222-5643, angela.haas@ridgewater.edu .