Ridgewater College to offer two new ag certificates

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater College Agriculture Department will offer two new collaborative certificates for the 2023-24 school year.

The college said in a news release announcing the certificate additions — in agriculture automation and in agriculture marketing and communications — that meeting industry needs sometimes requires creativity and adaptability.

“The Agriculture Department at Ridgewater College has some of the flagship program offerings of the college,” said Jeff Miller, Ridgewater dean of instruction, in the release. “We are constantly assessing our program inventory in real-time and listening to industry input. We are extremely excited about the cross-discipline offerings we have created to assist in meeting workforce demand for an evolving industry.”

Automated systems in agriculture careers are integral to everything from food processing to farm operations. Ridgewater’s new Agriculture Automation Certificate will bring together key components of agriculture programs on the Willmar campus with the high-tech machining and manufacturing skills of the Manufacturing Automation Technologies program on the Hutchinson campus.

“The agricultural world will continue to add automation in all aspects,” said Brad Wanous, Ridgewater faculty for the Manufacturing Automation Technologies program. Robotic milking systems use automation, as do machines capable of weeding a garden, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Howe, Ridgewater’s Agriculture Department coordinator, stated, “Technology is everywhere in our agriculture industry. We need people who can help install, maintain and troubleshoot the technology being used at farms, whether it’s programmable grain legs, robotic milkers or technology for dairy, swine or poultry operations.”

The 30-credit certificate includes 16 required and 14 elective credits. Required courses cover ag economics and communications, process controls, industrial devices, and programmable logic controller fundamentals, to name a few.

Elective courses suit students’ interests and career aspirations.

Full-time students can complete the certificate in one year, but the program is also available on a part-time schedule with personalized planning. This makes the certificate a good option for those currently working and wanting to enhance their education and advance their careers.

The fall 2023 semester agriculture courses will be offered either completely online or as a hybrid with online and on-campus classes in Willmar. Spring 2024 semester automation courses will be held in person at the Hutchinson campus.

With the rapid evolution of technology and the global marketplace, agricultural businesses need to effectively communicate their value proposition, establish strong brands, and connect with their target audiences, according to Ridgewater’s Lyndsay Ampe, agriculture faculty.

The Agriculture Marketing and Communications Certificate is designed to bridge the gap between agriculture expertise and modern marketing strategies.

“We live in a rural area, and many of the companies that we work with locally are looking for talent that can help them with marketing needs in this ever-changing industry,” Howe explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new collaborative certificate will equip students in areas like taking quality marketing photos, knowing the difference and use for high- and low-resolution photos, capturing and editing simple social media videos, gaining confidence to use primary components of Adobe Suite design software, and updating a company’s website.

“Having someone on staff with these skills is key for many agricultural companies,” Howe said.

Ridgewater’s new 25-credit Agriculture Marketing and Communications Certificate includes nine required courses that can be taken in two full-time semesters or a part-time schedule over a longer period. Courses include everything from digital photography, social media and marketing principles to ag economics, communications and web publishing.

The program can be taken fully online or blended with ag courses on the Willmar campus and marketing/communication courses online or in person.

For more information about Ridgewater’s new certificates, go to www.ridgewater.edu/agriculture .