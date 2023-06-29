Rise in spending, use of surplus concerns western Minnesota Republican state legislator

MONTEVIDEO — A nearly $18 billion surplus is spent, taxes and fees will rise by $9 billion, and overall spending will increase in the state’s new two-year budget by 40%.

The state’s biennial budget is rising from roughly $51 billion to $72 billion.

It's a big jump in spending, said State Rep. Dean Urdahl, Acton Township, while he offered a recap of the recent legislative session to members of the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners on June 20.

A DFL trifecta, or the party’s control of the House and Senate and governor’s office, allowed the Democrats to approve what Urdahl said could be termed a “historic” agenda of both spending and policy bills. There will be an increase in funding in virtually every category and department, he told the commissioners.

The former educator said education will see a “significant increase” in state funding by $2.2 billion. “The problem is the number of unfunded mandates that were passed,” Urdahl said.

There were 65 new mandates approved for education. Most, but not all, will require school districts to pay for them by reaching into their general funds or increasing their levies, he told the commissioners.

“It was an adventure watching all of this happen,” said Urdahl.

He was pleased to see that after seven years of trying, his bill that calls for civics to be taught as a credit class for high school juniors and seniors was approved .

“To me it's obvious. The lessons that should be learned about how this government and country are supposed to be operated aren’t being learned,” Urdahl said.

He pointed to a national assessment of education, often called the nation’s report card, that found that only 20% of high school graduates are proficient in civics. Three-fourths, or roughly 80% of graduates, don’t know how it works, he explained.

As the Republican lead on the Capital Investment Committee, Urdahl said he was able to see that the new bonding bill and capital investment bill allocated funding for rural needs . The $1.5 billion general obligation bonding bill includes $320 million for the Public Facilities Authority to benefit water treatment projects, and $150 million for road and bridge projects that will largely benefit rural areas.

With majority control, DFL legislators also tapped $1.2 billion in cash from the surplus for a capital improvement bill. It could be approved without the supermajority of both Republican and Democratic legislators that is needed for a bonding bill.

Urdahl said he had hopes of seeing the capital investment funds split 50/50 between urban and rural areas, but those negotiations failed. Still, he said the bill does include more funding for infrastructure projects needed in rural areas. A large share will be allocated to nonprofit organizations, mostly serving urban areas, he said.

The commissioners expressed their concerns about the new 50-cent delivery tax , pointing out that many rural residents rely on deliveries of goods more so than urban residents.

Commissioner Candice Jaenisch also expressed her concern that the Legislature is legalizing recreational marijuana while also setting aside money for the problems it will cause. She questioned approving legislation when you “know it’s going to cause problems.”

Urdahl also voiced concerns about the bill providing free lunches to all students. He called it “incongruous” to offer free lunches to all students no matter their parents' income, but at the same time rejecting a call to end the Social Security tax on all seniors. The approved legislation will continue to tax the Social Security income of seniors with an annual income of more than $100,000, and includes a phased-out exemption for joint filers making up to $140,000 per year.

Urdahl said rural restaurants and bars, and community organizations, will be hurt by legislation banning e-pull tabs.

Overall, the legislator said he is concerned about the ramifications of increased spending and the ability to sustain that higher level in the future.

He said he is also concerned about the trend of seeing parties controlled by those on the far left or right, and not those in the middle. He said 70% of the DFL legislators he works with do not necessarily support the policies and bills those on the left wing of the party managed to get approved. “Extreme positions on both sides are problematic,” he said.

The Legislature will return for a new session in early 2024 with no changes in its makeup. “We’ll see what happens next time,” said Urdahl.