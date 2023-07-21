6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

News Local

Rising prices have Kandiyohi County Public Works cutting back on road reconstruction

For the 2024 construction season, Kandiyohi County is planning on more than $20 million in road and bridge projects. However, reconstruction work will be limited to just five miles of road due to increasing construction prices.

Willmar road work 071923 001.jpg
Canada geese cross Kandiyohi County Road 5 on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Kandiyohi County Public Works recently announced upcoming roadway paving projects, including 0.8 miles of Kandiyohi County Road 5 through the Willmar Industrial Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 5:31 AM

WILLMAR — A few years ago it cost approximately $1 million to build one mile of road. Today, it is $1.6 million per mile, and that significant increase is causing some belt tightening at Kandiyohi County Public Works.

"Our prices are going through the roof," said Mel Odens, public works director, at Tuesday's meeting of the Kandiyohi County Board . "We have to scale that back."

Odens presented the proposed 2024 road and bridge program at the meeting, looking for the commissioners' approval to continue moving forward with the planning for the various projects.

Willmar road work 071923 002.jpg
People travel along Willmar Avenue via bicycle and vehicle on Tuesday, July 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"We want to make sure we are on the right track," Odens said.

For next year, Public Works is planning $24.8 million in projects, although about $4 million of that will actually be spent in 2025 as the construction of the County Road 55 bridge overpass south of Willmar will take two years to complete.

Projects to be done in 2024 include 5 miles of reconstruction, 18 miles of paving, 35 miles of crack sealing and 250 miles of striping.

The two reconstruction projects for next year are 3.5 miles of County Road 7 between U.S. Highway 12 and Minnesota Highway 40, and 1.4 miles of County Road 55 near Minnesota Highway 23 south of Willmar. This will include the construction of the bridge over the railroad tracks.

Five of the nine paving projects will be taking place in and around the city of Willmar, with funding coming from the county's local option sales tax for road projects.

Willmar road work 071923 003.jpg
Cars travel along Willmar Avenue in Willmar on Tuesday, July 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
"That has always been the plan," to focus on Willmar this year, Odens said.

On the list to be paved next year are 2.5 miles of County Road 9 by the Willmar Senior High School; 3 miles of County Road 41 from County Road 25 to County Road 24; 0.8 miles of County Road 41 (also known as Seventh Street Northwest) from the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds to Willmar Avenue; 2.5 miles of County Road 23 (also known as Willmar Avenue) from County Road 5 to Cash Wise; and 0.8 miles of County Road 5 through what is now the Willmar Industrial Park.

"We are trying to keep our major arterials in good condition for commerce," Odens said.

Commissioner Steve Gardner, whose district is completely within the city of Willmar, did ask about potential street assessments to property owners along the streets being paved. While the county will be paying for the actual road work, Odens said there is the chance the city will assess for things such as sidewalks, curb and gutter or tree removal.

Willmar road work 071923 004.jpg
A woman walks along Willmar Avenue near Kennedy Elementary School in southwest Willmar on Tuesday, July 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"There will be some municipal costs," Odens said. "I don't doubt there could be some assessments, but it would be under a normal residential street assessment."

Odens hopes the county and city will be able to work together to make these projects a reality, believing it will be a boon for the city. Gardner also supports the projects being done.

"You can make the strongest case for each and every one of them," Gardner said. "I don't see anything but good coming out of this and I'm hopeful the city and the residents will see it that way as well."

One major difference in the 2024 road and bridge plan is how Odens kept to the budget.

Usually, Odens would overplan when creating the annual road projects program, with the hope that favorable bids would be submitted and the county would be able to afford any overages. However, with the rising prices for practically everything, Odens has planned for only what his funding allows.

Construction prices have risen every year since at least 2015. The hope had been that those increases would have slowed over the last few years. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.

"We are going to try and wait this little storm out of inflation costs," Odens said. "Hopefully they'll tamp down to the 2%-3% increase versus the 8%-9% we have been seeing."

Kandiyohi County Road 55 looking toward Highway 23
The Kandiyohi County Road 55 highway-rail grade separation project will see an overpass bridge constructed over the rail tracks, eliminating a potentially dangerous conflict point between trains and vehicles. A $4.8 million grant from the Federal Rail Administration will help fund the project.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

The county will be receiving revenue for next year's projects from 13 different sources — including state and federal funds, the local option sales tax and the annual county tax levy.

Out of the $24.9 million being spent next year, only $2.1 million is actually coming from county property taxes. The county was also awarded a $4.8 million Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant from the Federal Rail Administration toward the nearly $12 million County Road 55 overpass project.

Looking forward a few years, Odens is projecting construction prices will continue to rise, meaning it will cost more to just maintain the county's road system. Even with additional funding coming in from the state infrastructure bill, more funds will probably be needed in the future.

"We're in the zone to meeting our goals," Odens said. "But it is getting harder and harder every year."

While the actual 2024 budget won't be completed and approved until later this year, the Kandiyohi County Board did give Odens the green light to move forward with the proposed list of construction projects for next year.

"Seems like a logical approach to me," said Commissioner Roger Imdieke.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


