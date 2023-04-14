Road construction season getting underway, including major work on Highways 23, 212 in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR — Road construction will be getting underway across Minnesota in the coming weeks, with several projects in the southwestern Minnesota counties comprising the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 area, including Willmar.

Projects in Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 are shown on the map. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

The regional projects are among the more than 200 projects across the state. Planned construction projects include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure, according to a news release from MnDOT.

The 2023 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although Congress passed that federal appropriation bill in March 2022, authority for MnDOT to spend the additional dollars was only approved by the Minnesota Legislature in February 2023.

The agency expects the size of construction programs in 2024 and future years to be larger with the additional federal funds provided by the Investment and Jobs Act, according to the release.

For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction . Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesotans also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by visiting mndot.gov , signing up to receive email updates for specific topics or projects , and following MnDOT on social media .

A semitractor-trailer merges into traffic in this undated file photo on Minnesota Highway 23 north of New London where the four-lane reduces to two lanes. Work on the north and south gaps of Highway 23 will continue this summer. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

Projects in southwest Minnesota's District 8 this year include:

For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction . Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.