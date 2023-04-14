Road construction season getting underway, including major work on Highways 23, 212 in west central Minnesota
Highway 23 'Gap' projects, Highway 212 resurfacing among several Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 road projects slated this season.
WILLMAR — Road construction will be getting underway across Minnesota in the coming weeks, with several projects in the southwestern Minnesota counties comprising the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 area, including Willmar.
The regional projects are among the more than 200 projects across the state. Planned construction projects include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure, according to a news release from MnDOT.
The 2023 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although Congress passed that federal appropriation bill in March 2022, authority for MnDOT to spend the additional dollars was only approved by the Minnesota Legislature in February 2023.
The agency expects the size of construction programs in 2024 and future years to be larger with the additional federal funds provided by the Investment and Jobs Act, according to the release.
For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction . Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.
Minnesotans also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by visiting mndot.gov , signing up to receive email updates for specific topics or projects , and following MnDOT on social media .
Projects in southwest Minnesota's District 8 this year include:
- Beginning a two-year Corridors of Commerce project to expand Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville to four lanes. The work this year include both the “North Gap” and “South Gap.” Both will require detours. The North Gap includes the expanding the highway to four lanes from Paynesville to Richmond. The South Gap expands the highway from New London to Paynesville.
- Resurfacing Highway 212 from Highway 23 to Renville , reconstruction of Highway 212 in Sacred Heart, updating sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and adjacent driveways, constructing a westbound passing lane.
- Constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 7 and McLeod County Road 1 .
- Resurfacing Highway 15 from Dassel to Kimball , replacing guardrail and lining culverts along the route.
- Constructing two left-turn/bypass lanes on Highway 59 in Slayton at 29th Street and at 30th Street.
- Resurfacing Highway 59 in Marshall from A Street to H Street.
- Resurfacing Highway 75 and Highway 40 in Madison , updating sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.
