99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Road construction season getting underway, including major work on Highways 23, 212 in west central Minnesota

Highway 23 'Gap' projects, Highway 212 resurfacing among several Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 road projects slated this season.

Minnesota Highway 23 tree cutting for North Gap project 3
Traffic drives along Minnesota Highway 23 next to piles of freshly cut trees outside Richmond the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Work on the North Gap project will expand the current two-lane highway to four lanes between Paynesville and Richmond.
West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:50 AM

WILLMAR — Road construction will be getting underway across Minnesota in the coming weeks, with several projects in the southwestern Minnesota counties comprising the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 area, including Willmar.

Projects in District 8 are shown on the map.
Projects in Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 are shown on the map.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

Click here for a larger view of the graphic above.

The regional projects are among the more than 200 projects across the state. Planned construction projects include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure, according to a news release from MnDOT.

The 2023 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although Congress passed that federal appropriation bill in March 2022, authority for MnDOT to spend the additional dollars was only approved by the Minnesota Legislature in February 2023.

The agency expects the size of construction programs in 2024 and future years to be larger with the additional federal funds provided by the Investment and Jobs Act, according to the release.

For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction . Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesotans also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by visiting mndot.gov , signing up to receive email updates for specific topics or projects , and following MnDOT on social media .

103119.N.WCT.Highway23.0065.jpg
A semitractor-trailer merges into traffic in this undated file photo on Minnesota Highway 23 north of New London where the four-lane reduces to two lanes. Work on the north and south gaps of Highway 23 will continue this summer.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

Projects in southwest Minnesota's District 8 this year include:

For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction . Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.

Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 2023 Construction by West Central Tribune on Scribd

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Man imprisoned for fleeing police from Atwater to Grove City, Minnesota, where he crashed stolen pickup
April 13, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar sophomore Madison Norsten walks up to the plate for an at-bat during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria.
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals open with a split against Alexandria
April 13, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons open the season with a 6-3 loss at Rockford
April 13, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska/BBE improves its record to 2-0
April 13, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield quad 041323.002.jpg
Prep
Prep track and field: Litchfield Dragons boys, girls take 2nd at NLS
April 13, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne