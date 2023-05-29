99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Robbins Island Regional Park is the diamond of Willmar’s park system

At Robbins Island Regional Park, visitors will have the opportunity to use several new park shelters while enjoying other upgrades the city of Willmar has made over the last several years.

Rachel Skretvedt stands at the entrance of the Robbins Island Destination Playground at Robbins Island Regional Park on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Rachel Skretvedt stands at the entrance of the Robbins Island Destination Playground at Robbins Island Regional Park on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:22 AM

At Robbins Island Regional Park , visitors will have the opportunity to use several new park shelters while enjoying other upgrades the city of Willmar has made over the last several years. A new four-season shelter opened in 2020, and improvements to the roadway and parking lots were completed in 2021. The enhancements provide more ways for fun, relaxation and recreation at the 55-acre park.

The park is located between Willmar and Foot lakes on the north side of Willmar, just off Business 71. The park includes one of the largest playgrounds in the state, and is also home to a natural trail, swimming beach, disc golf course and more.

Destination Playground

The Destination Playground provides fully-accessible fun for children of all ages. Children are able to run and play through different themed areas, including a castle, train and farm, as well as zipline and a spider bouncer. With different types of slides, swings and climbing apparatuses, the 19,000-square-foot playground is the largest fully accessible playground in the state, with special playground equipment specifically for children with disabilities.

The project was funded through private donations, constructed by community members and opened to the public in June 2017.

Shelters

The Robbins Island shelters are available for rent throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-season shelter can be rented for $140.

Open Shelter #1, Guri Endersen, and Hilltop can each be rented for $120.

Open Shelter # 2 is available for $40.

A refundable damage deposit of $100 will be added to all rentals. To reserve a shelter, call 231-8490 or download the rental form on the city website.

080921.S.WCT.DGOLFJPG.JPG
Alex Lamkin tosses a disc at a disc golf hole during the eighth annual Toys for Tots charity event on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar.
Matthew Curry / West Central Tribune

Disc golf course

Redesigned in 2018, Robbins Island Disc Golf course has 18 holes and travels through Robbins Island and Hedin Park. Disc golfers navigate around trees, hills and lake water.
A downloadable map of the course can be found online at willmarmn.gov/parks_and_trails/disc_golf_course

Rockin’ Robbins

This annual free outdoor concert series is sponsored by the Willmar Rotary Club to raise money for Robbins Island improvements. Each event includes a free concert, food vendors, beer/wine tent, kids’ activities and an artisan market.

Concerts take place at Robbins Island from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays July 11 (Collective Unconscious), July 18 (Free and Easy), July 25 (The Crown Jewels: A Tribute to Queen) and Aug. 1 (The Fabulous Armadillos).

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Pat Kochlin of Jordan, Minnesota casts his line out into the Middle Fork Crow River from a riverside dock as the sun sets near Spicer on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Local
Kandiyohi County offers anglers a wide range of choices when it comes to casting a line
May 29, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A cyclinst bikes along a pathway at Robbins Island Regional Park during sunset in Willmar on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Local
Take a leisurely ride, or perhaps compete in a race, along one of west central Minnesota's many bike trails
May 29, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
061711-HBB 045.jpg
Local
Steer away from crowds and travel the Boundary Waters of Southern Minnesota
May 29, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals
May 25, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats sitting in 1st place at 3AA tourney
May 25, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne