Robbins Island Regional Park is the diamond of Willmar’s park system

At Robbins Island Regional Park , visitors will have the opportunity to use several new park shelters while enjoying other upgrades the city of Willmar has made over the last several years. A new four-season shelter opened in 2020, and improvements to the roadway and parking lots were completed in 2021. The enhancements provide more ways for fun, relaxation and recreation at the 55-acre park.

The park is located between Willmar and Foot lakes on the north side of Willmar, just off Business 71. The park includes one of the largest playgrounds in the state, and is also home to a natural trail, swimming beach, disc golf course and more.

Destination Playground

The Destination Playground provides fully-accessible fun for children of all ages. Children are able to run and play through different themed areas, including a castle, train and farm, as well as zipline and a spider bouncer. With different types of slides, swings and climbing apparatuses, the 19,000-square-foot playground is the largest fully accessible playground in the state, with special playground equipment specifically for children with disabilities.

The project was funded through private donations, constructed by community members and opened to the public in June 2017.

Shelters

The Robbins Island shelters are available for rent throughout the year.

The four-season shelter can be rented for $140.

Open Shelter #1, Guri Endersen, and Hilltop can each be rented for $120.

Open Shelter # 2 is available for $40.

A refundable damage deposit of $100 will be added to all rentals. To reserve a shelter, call 231-8490 or download the rental form on the city website.

Alex Lamkin tosses a disc at a disc golf hole during the eighth annual Toys for Tots charity event on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar. Matthew Curry / West Central Tribune

Disc golf course

Redesigned in 2018, Robbins Island Disc Golf course has 18 holes and travels through Robbins Island and Hedin Park. Disc golfers navigate around trees, hills and lake water.

A downloadable map of the course can be found online at willmarmn.gov/parks_and_trails/disc_golf_course

Rockin’ Robbins

This annual free outdoor concert series is sponsored by the Willmar Rotary Club to raise money for Robbins Island improvements. Each event includes a free concert, food vendors, beer/wine tent, kids’ activities and an artisan market.

Concerts take place at Robbins Island from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays July 11 (Collective Unconscious), July 18 (Free and Easy), July 25 (The Crown Jewels: A Tribute to Queen) and Aug. 1 (The Fabulous Armadillos).