Rural Belgrade, Minnesota, machine shed fire leaves more than $200,000 in property damage

BELGRADE — More than140,000 gallons was used to fully extinguish a machine shed fire reported Thursday morning in Burbank Township.

A property owner in the 10900 block of 255th Avenue Northeast in rural Belgrade called 911 around 11:47 a.m. Thursday to report that his machine shed was on fire.

New London Fire Chief Anthony Rupp said in a phone call Friday with the West Central Tribune that icy road conditions complicated matters as fire trucks "slid wherever they wanted."

According to a news release, firefighters were on scene for more than four hours extinguishing the flames. An aerial ladder truck and numerous firefighter teams with handheld attack lines helped put out the bulk of the fire.

The building and all the contents within were deemed a total loss, according the release, worth an estimated $220,000.

Firefighters continue attempting to fully extinguish hotspots at the scene of a machine shed fire Thursday, March, 23, 2023, in Burbank Township. Contributed / Anthony Rupp

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday afternoon. No foul play is suspected, according to Rupp.

The Belgrade, Kandiyohi, Lake Henry, Paynesville, Spicer, Sunburg and Willmar fire departments — in addition to New London Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and BNS Excavating — responded to the fire scene southeast of Belgrade.