Sartell, Minnesota, woman injured in crash during vintage snowmobile run Saturday in Stearns County

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old woman from Sartell suffered injuries after the 2020 Polaris snowmobile she was driving crashed on a snowmobile trail during a vintage snowmobile run Saturday near St. Stephen.

Kaye Heins was identified as the woman injured in the crash, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The news release did not describe her injuries.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near an address in the 40700 block of 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, south of Stearns County Road 131.

When deputies arrived, Heins was being transported to the roadway.

According to the release, the crash occurred several hundred yards east of the roadway on a snowmobile trail.

Deputies spoke to witnesses who were with Heins and found that the crash occurred when a newer model snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post. Witnesses also said Heins had been operating a vintage snowmobile before the crash and had switched snowmobiles with another member of the group.

According to the release, Heins and the witnesses were part of a larger group of snowmobiles that were participating in the vintage snowmobile run that started in St. Stephen earlier that day.

St. Stephen Rescue, Mayo Ambulance Service and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.