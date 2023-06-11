99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sauk Rapids man injured in two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 15 in Stearns County

Michael Richard Golombiecki, 43, suffered non-life threatening injuries after a reported two-vehicle crash Sunday in Stearns County. A 16-year-old driver and her 13-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Crash Report FSA
Today at 5:43 PM

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP — A Sauk Rapids man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after a two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 15.

Michael Richard Golombiecki, 43, was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash was reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday near milepost 137 on Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township, between Kimball and St. Augusta.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Golombiecki was driving a 2017 Ram 1500 pickup truck northbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a southbound 2011 Dodge Avenger, driven by Eden Marie Schwartz, 16, of South Haven . The airbags in both vehicles deployed.

Schwartz and her passenger, 13-year-old Avery Burt Richmond, also from South Haven, were uninjured in the crash.

All three parties were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Road conditions were reported as dry, according to the report.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Kimball Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

