Schools in Willmar, surrounding area offer free summer meals
More than 100 schools and community organizations are offering meals and snacks at sites across Minnesota this summer through the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Children 18 and under are eligible, as are those over 18 with mental or physical disabilities who participate in school programs.
For families who depend on school meals to nourish their children during the school year, the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program helps close the nutrition gap and supports academic achievement by providing access to healthy meals so students can return to school in the fall ready to learn, according to the release.
The Summer Food Service Program is a federal nutrition program funded by the USDA and administered by the Minnesota Department of Education. Eligible participants include children ages 18 and under, and those over 18 with mental or physical disabilities who participate in school programs.
Most sites can offer up to two meals per child per day between breakfast, lunch, snack and supper. All meals and snacks must be eaten on site.
“The Summer Food Service Program supports children and families by providing nutritious meals and snacks to children who need them when schools are out for the summer,” said Education Commissioner Willie Jett in the news release. “Thank you to all our school and community sites for opening up during the summer months to help families meet the basic needs of our students outside of the school year.”
- Benson’s Northside Elementary
- Brooten’s Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Elementary
- Dawson’s Stevens Elementary
- Eden Valley Elementary
- Litchfield Middle School
- Madison-Marietta-Nassau Elementary in Madison
- Montevideo Middle School
- Olivia’s BOLD Schools
- Paynesville Elementary
- Redwood Falls Public Library
- Redwood Falls’ Reede Gray Elementary
- Renville’s Renville County West Elementary
- Starbuck’s Glacial Hills Elementary
- Watkins Elementary
- Willmar’s Lakeland Elementary
Find all summer meal sites and details about dates and times of service using the Summer Meal Site Locator tool at www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids .
Other resources include the Minnesota Food HelpLine at 1-888-711-1141 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Hunger Solutions website at hungersolutions.org, where you can fill out a form reporting food needs.
