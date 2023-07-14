Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Schools in Willmar, surrounding area offer free summer meals

More than 100 schools and community organizations are offering meals and snacks at sites across Minnesota this summer through the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Children 18 and under are eligible, as are those over 18 with mental or physical disabilities who participate in school programs.

Briana Sanchez / Tribune file photoStudents at Willmar Middle School go through the lunch line at the school in Willmar in this 2017 file photo. Free summer meals for children will be offered at the Middle School, at Lakeland Elementary and at the Area Learning Center.
Lakeland Elementary School in Willmar and more than a dozen other sites in the region are among Minnesota schools and community organizations serving free meals through the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program.
Briana Sanchez / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:33 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — There are 130 schools and community organizations providing meals and snacks at almost 500 meal sites across Minnesota this summer, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Education .

For families who depend on school meals to nourish their children during the school year, the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program helps close the nutrition gap and supports academic achievement by providing access to healthy meals so students can return to school in the fall ready to learn, according to the release.

More local news:

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal nutrition program funded by the USDA and administered by the Minnesota Department of Education. Eligible participants include children ages 18 and under, and those over 18 with mental or physical disabilities who participate in school programs.

Most sites can offer up to two meals per child per day between breakfast, lunch, snack and supper. All meals and snacks must be eaten on site.

“The Summer Food Service Program supports children and families by providing nutritious meals and snacks to children who need them when schools are out for the summer,” said Education Commissioner Willie Jett in the news release. “Thank you to all our school and community sites for opening up during the summer months to help families meet the basic needs of our students outside of the school year.”

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service site finder , the following area locations offer meals this summer:

  • Benson’s Northside Elementary
  • Brooten’s Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Elementary 
  • Dawson’s Stevens Elementary 
  • Eden Valley Elementary
  • Litchfield Middle School
  • Madison-Marietta-Nassau Elementary in Madison 
  • Montevideo Middle School
  • Olivia’s BOLD Schools
  • Paynesville Elementary
  • Redwood Falls Public Library 
  • Redwood Falls’ Reede Gray Elementary 
  • Renville’s Renville County West Elementary 
  • Starbuck’s Glacial Hills Elementary 
  • Watkins Elementary
  • Willmar’s Lakeland Elementary

Find all summer meal sites and details about dates and times of service using the Summer Meal Site Locator tool at www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids .

Other resources include the Minnesota Food HelpLine at 1-888-711-1141 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Hunger Solutions website at hungersolutions.org, where you can fill out a form reporting food needs.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
