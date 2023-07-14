Schools in Willmar, surrounding area offer free summer meals

MINNEAPOLIS — There are 130 schools and community organizations providing meals and snacks at almost 500 meal sites across Minnesota this summer, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Education .

For families who depend on school meals to nourish their children during the school year, the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program helps close the nutrition gap and supports academic achievement by providing access to healthy meals so students can return to school in the fall ready to learn, according to the release.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal nutrition program funded by the USDA and administered by the Minnesota Department of Education. Eligible participants include children ages 18 and under, and those over 18 with mental or physical disabilities who participate in school programs.

Most sites can offer up to two meals per child per day between breakfast, lunch, snack and supper. All meals and snacks must be eaten on site.

“The Summer Food Service Program supports children and families by providing nutritious meals and snacks to children who need them when schools are out for the summer,” said Education Commissioner Willie Jett in the news release. “Thank you to all our school and community sites for opening up during the summer months to help families meet the basic needs of our students outside of the school year.”

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service site finder, the following area locations offer meals this summer:



Benson’s Northside Elementary

Brooten’s Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Elementary

Dawson’s Stevens Elementary

Eden Valley Elementary

Litchfield Middle School

Madison-Marietta-Nassau Elementary in Madison

Montevideo Middle School

Olivia’s BOLD Schools

Paynesville Elementary

Redwood Falls Public Library

Redwood Falls’ Reede Gray Elementary

Renville’s Renville County West Elementary

Starbuck’s Glacial Hills Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Willmar’s Lakeland Elementary

Find all summer meal sites and details about dates and times of service using the Summer Meal Site Locator tool at www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids .

Other resources include the Minnesota Food HelpLine at 1-888-711-1141 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Hunger Solutions website at hungersolutions.org, where you can fill out a form reporting food needs.