99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Schools & Students published April 11, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 7:44 AM

UM-Twin Cities

Named to the spring semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in the Twin Cities were:

Appleton: Braden Raddatz, Maggie Raddatz

Atwater: Jillien Lilleberg, Levi Lilleberg

Belgrade: Joseph Thompson

Bird Island: Elliot Hagen

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarkfield: Shelby Christopherson

Darwin: Izabella Maher

Dawson: Olivia Stratmoen

Glenwood: Peyton Kolstoe

Hancock: Emmanuel Chavira Rodriguez

Litchfield: Sydney Braaten, Neyda Camacho, Anna Holcomb, Tyson Michels, Lillian Osterberg, Emma Schwartz, George Tepfer, Grace Tepfer

Milan: Landen Kranz

Montevideo: William Bosch

ADVERTISEMENT

New London: Erich Feist, Nathan Klaers, Jasper Nordin, Jenna Peterson, Noah Schmidt, Paige Vagle

Olivia: Bria Henriksen, Laura Marquez

Paynesville: Rogan Isbell

Pennock: James Cook

Spicer: Annie Dykema, Maddie Gabrielson, Madeleine Schiller, Sara Smith

Starbuck: Ryan Amundson

Villard: Steven Talberg

Willmar: Rachel Fils-Aime, Daniel Halvorson, Khalil Nur, Madison Radermacher, Dylan Saue, Erica Schramm, Andrew Schultz

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud TCC

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at St. Cloud Technical and Community College were:

Atwater: Ari Poppenhagen, Brady Schultz

Belgrade: Spencer Lundberg, Paige Rupp

Benson: Addi DeToy

Brooten: Kylie Winter

Kandiyohi: Kyle Bosch

Litchfield: Malory Lee

Montevideo: Vivian Coulter, Jessilyn Enevoldsen

ADVERTISEMENT

New London: Erin Knisley, Hailey Luberts

Paynesville: Nicolette Bartowsheski, Marin Buermann, Brittnay Hopp, Paige Ludwig, Jezmyn Rindahl, Brooklyn Schroeder, Sophie Schroeder, Ashley Skadsem

Spicer: Rachel Ditmarson, Christian Lessman, Karl Olsen

Watson: Averie Marohl

Willmar: Cayden Hansen, Jill May, Carson Richter, Taw Wah

Baylor University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.7 or higher at the Waco, Texas, school was:

Willmar: Karl Chapin

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Davenport, Iowa, school was:

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo: Taner Gimberlin

Bethel University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.6 or higher at the St. Paul school were:

Benson: Samuel Grussing

Clara City: Carter Wrede

Clarkfield: Signe Christensen

Dawson: Lydia Aafedt

Glenwood: Ally Albers

Kerkhoven: Isaac Call, Brandon Kallstrom

ADVERTISEMENT

Pennock: Drew Johnson

Redwood Falls: Katie Friese

Renville: Katherine Ahrens

Sacred Heart: Emily Santjer

Sunburg: Grace Collins

Villard: Ally Albers

Willmar: Sadie Raitz

Upper Iowa University

The GPA for the honors designation cum laude is 3.50-3.69. Graduating at the end of spring semester with a bachelor's degree from the Fayette, Iowa, school was:

Willmar: Brady Krupa, cum laude

    Donna Middleton
    By Donna Middleton
    Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
    She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
    What To Read Next
    A massive law enforcement presence converges Monday, April 10, 2023, on 11th Street and Bergeson Drive in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Squad vehicles from at least a half dozen agencies were at the scene.
    Local
    Officer struck by bullet in Granite Falls drug bust
    April 11, 2023 07:54 AM
     · 
    By  Tom Cherveny
    A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
    Local
    Funeral service listing published April 11, 2023
    April 11, 2023 06:00 AM
     · 
    By  West Central Tribune staff report
    Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
    Local
    Records published April 11, 2023
    April 11, 2023 04:58 AM
     · 
    By  West Central Tribune staff report
    Get Local

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Local Sports and News
    Tribune's boys tennis roundup
    Prep
    Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons open with a victory at Mora, 5-2
    April 10, 2023 09:23 PM
     · 
    By  Tom Elliott
    DSCN0353.JPG
    College
    Gophers captain Brock Faber signs with hometown Minnesota Wild
    April 09, 2023 11:14 AM
     · 
    By  Jess Myers
    2023 Frozen Four Championship - Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota
    College
    Quinnipiac comes from behind, scores 10 seconds into overtime to beat Minnesota for national title
    April 08, 2023 11:44 PM
     · 
    By  Mick Hatten
    IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
    College
    Michigan's Adam Fantilli crowned Hobey Baker Award winner
    April 07, 2023 06:47 PM
     · 
    By  Jess Myers