Schools & Students published April 11, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
UM-Twin Cities
Named to the spring semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in the Twin Cities were:
Appleton: Braden Raddatz, Maggie Raddatz
Atwater: Jillien Lilleberg, Levi Lilleberg
Belgrade: Joseph Thompson
Bird Island: Elliot Hagen
Clarkfield: Shelby Christopherson
Darwin: Izabella Maher
Dawson: Olivia Stratmoen
Glenwood: Peyton Kolstoe
Hancock: Emmanuel Chavira Rodriguez
Litchfield: Sydney Braaten, Neyda Camacho, Anna Holcomb, Tyson Michels, Lillian Osterberg, Emma Schwartz, George Tepfer, Grace Tepfer
Milan: Landen Kranz
Montevideo: William Bosch
New London: Erich Feist, Nathan Klaers, Jasper Nordin, Jenna Peterson, Noah Schmidt, Paige Vagle
Olivia: Bria Henriksen, Laura Marquez
Paynesville: Rogan Isbell
Pennock: James Cook
Spicer: Annie Dykema, Maddie Gabrielson, Madeleine Schiller, Sara Smith
Starbuck: Ryan Amundson
Villard: Steven Talberg
Willmar: Rachel Fils-Aime, Daniel Halvorson, Khalil Nur, Madison Radermacher, Dylan Saue, Erica Schramm, Andrew Schultz
St. Cloud TCC
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at St. Cloud Technical and Community College were:
Atwater: Ari Poppenhagen, Brady Schultz
Belgrade: Spencer Lundberg, Paige Rupp
Benson: Addi DeToy
Brooten: Kylie Winter
Kandiyohi: Kyle Bosch
Litchfield: Malory Lee
Montevideo: Vivian Coulter, Jessilyn Enevoldsen
New London: Erin Knisley, Hailey Luberts
Paynesville: Nicolette Bartowsheski, Marin Buermann, Brittnay Hopp, Paige Ludwig, Jezmyn Rindahl, Brooklyn Schroeder, Sophie Schroeder, Ashley Skadsem
Spicer: Rachel Ditmarson, Christian Lessman, Karl Olsen
Watson: Averie Marohl
Willmar: Cayden Hansen, Jill May, Carson Richter, Taw Wah
Baylor University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.7 or higher at the Waco, Texas, school was:
Willmar: Karl Chapin
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Davenport, Iowa, school was:
Montevideo: Taner Gimberlin
Bethel University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.6 or higher at the St. Paul school were:
Benson: Samuel Grussing
Clara City: Carter Wrede
Clarkfield: Signe Christensen
Dawson: Lydia Aafedt
Glenwood: Ally Albers
Kerkhoven: Isaac Call, Brandon Kallstrom
Pennock: Drew Johnson
Redwood Falls: Katie Friese
Renville: Katherine Ahrens
Sacred Heart: Emily Santjer
Sunburg: Grace Collins
Villard: Ally Albers
Willmar: Sadie Raitz
Upper Iowa University
The GPA for the honors designation cum laude is 3.50-3.69. Graduating at the end of spring semester with a bachelor's degree from the Fayette, Iowa, school was:
Willmar: Brady Krupa, cum laude
