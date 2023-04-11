Schools & Students published April 11, 2023

UM-Twin Cities

Named to the spring semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in the Twin Cities were:

Appleton: Braden Raddatz, Maggie Raddatz

Atwater: Jillien Lilleberg, Levi Lilleberg

Belgrade: Joseph Thompson

Bird Island: Elliot Hagen

Clarkfield: Shelby Christopherson

Darwin: Izabella Maher

Dawson: Olivia Stratmoen

Glenwood: Peyton Kolstoe

Hancock: Emmanuel Chavira Rodriguez

Litchfield: Sydney Braaten, Neyda Camacho, Anna Holcomb, Tyson Michels, Lillian Osterberg, Emma Schwartz, George Tepfer, Grace Tepfer

Milan: Landen Kranz

Montevideo: William Bosch

New London: Erich Feist, Nathan Klaers, Jasper Nordin, Jenna Peterson, Noah Schmidt, Paige Vagle

Olivia: Bria Henriksen, Laura Marquez

Paynesville: Rogan Isbell

Pennock: James Cook

Spicer: Annie Dykema, Maddie Gabrielson, Madeleine Schiller, Sara Smith

Starbuck: Ryan Amundson

Villard: Steven Talberg

Willmar: Rachel Fils-Aime, Daniel Halvorson, Khalil Nur, Madison Radermacher, Dylan Saue, Erica Schramm, Andrew Schultz

St. Cloud TCC

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at St. Cloud Technical and Community College were:

Atwater: Ari Poppenhagen, Brady Schultz

Belgrade: Spencer Lundberg, Paige Rupp

Benson: Addi DeToy

Brooten: Kylie Winter

Kandiyohi: Kyle Bosch

Litchfield: Malory Lee

Montevideo: Vivian Coulter, Jessilyn Enevoldsen

New London: Erin Knisley, Hailey Luberts

Paynesville: Nicolette Bartowsheski, Marin Buermann, Brittnay Hopp, Paige Ludwig, Jezmyn Rindahl, Brooklyn Schroeder, Sophie Schroeder, Ashley Skadsem

Spicer: Rachel Ditmarson, Christian Lessman, Karl Olsen

Watson: Averie Marohl

Willmar: Cayden Hansen, Jill May, Carson Richter, Taw Wah

Baylor University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.7 or higher at the Waco, Texas, school was:

Willmar: Karl Chapin

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Davenport, Iowa, school was:

Montevideo: Taner Gimberlin

Bethel University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.6 or higher at the St. Paul school were:

Benson: Samuel Grussing

Clara City: Carter Wrede

Clarkfield: Signe Christensen

Dawson: Lydia Aafedt

Glenwood: Ally Albers

Kerkhoven: Isaac Call, Brandon Kallstrom

Pennock: Drew Johnson

Redwood Falls: Katie Friese

Renville: Katherine Ahrens

Sacred Heart: Emily Santjer

Sunburg: Grace Collins

Villard: Ally Albers

Willmar: Sadie Raitz

Upper Iowa University

The GPA for the honors designation cum laude is 3.50-3.69. Graduating at the end of spring semester with a bachelor's degree from the Fayette, Iowa, school was:

Willmar: Brady Krupa, cum laude

