Schools & Students published April 18, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:46 AM

ALC Students of the Month

WILLMAR — Named Student of the Month for March at the Area Learning Center in Willmar were Sidney Gomez, a senior, and Jasmine Cartagena Tello, a junior.

Jasmine Cartagena Tello.jpg
Jasmine Cartagena Tello
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools
Sidney Gomez.JPG
Sidney Gomez
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

Eden Valley-Watkins

EDEN VALLEY — Eden Valley-Watkins High School junior Megan Blonigen, 17, will compete April 21-23 in the American Legion National Oratorical Contest in Indianapolis.

According to a news release from the American Legion Department of Minnesota, Blonigen is the champion of the Minnesota American Legion Oratorical Contest, winning the state finals on Feb. 25. She also is the champ of the 7th District American Legion Oratorical Contest.

A sendoff ceremony for her was planned for Tuesday morning in the Eden Valley-Watkins High School auditorium. Also to be recognized were four teachers who have supported Blonigen’s participation in the contest

The American Legion Oratorical Contest exists to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. Since 1938, the program has presented participants with an academic speaking challenge that teaches important leadership qualities, the history of the nation’s laws, the ability to think and speak clearly, and an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College

ST. CLOUD — Seven St. Cloud Technical & Community College students placed in the top three at the Minnesota SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, including students from Willmar and Spicer.

During the conference, college and high school students from across the state gathered at several locations to demonstrate their leadership and technical skills while competing in more than 80 categories.

Heating, air conditioning and refrigeration students claimed the top two spots in their category, with Carson Richter of Willmar placing first and Andrew Nieland of Spicer placing second.

Other students from the college placed in categories including collision repair technology, electrical construction wiring and industrial motor control and medium/heavy truck.

Richter is one of two students eligible to attend the National Leadership & Skills Conference June 19-23 in Atlanta, Ga. During the national competition, competitors will be able to prove their expertise and showcase their skills.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry to ensure a skilled workforce and to help each student excel in their chosen field.

Willmar kindergarten

WILLMAR — Willmar Public Schools 2023-2024 kindergarten students currently residing in the Kennedy Elementary School attendance area are invited to register anytime from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Kennedy School cafeteria.

Any parents of a child who will be 5 years of age before Sept. 1, 2023, and who have not received information should call the Kennedy School office at 320-214-6688 .

