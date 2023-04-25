99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Schools & Students published April 25, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:34 AM

Willmar Senior High

WILLMAR — Willmar Senior High School students Aly Johnson, a sophomore, and Adamaris Moreno, a freshman, traveled to Minneapolis to attend the 2023 Key Club Minnesota-Dakota District Leadership Conference April 14-16.

Aly Johnson and Adamaris Morales
Aly Johnson, left, and Adamaris Morales traveled to Minneapolis to attend the 2023 Key Club Minnesota-Dakota District Leadership Conference, held April 14-16, 2023.
Contributed

Johnson was elected and will serve as lieutenant governor of MinnDak District — Division 6 for 2023-2024.

Johnson and Moreno helped pack more than 22,000 meals for those suffering from food insecurity and attended various leadership workshops throughout the weekend convention that promotes service and leadership in young leaders.

Key Club is a student-led organization that teaches leadership through service to others in the community in partnership with the local Kiwanis Club. 

Ridgewater College

WILLMAR — Three Ridgewater College students serving as officers of the college’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society have earned a PTK Distinguished Chapter Officer Team Award: Leigh Baker of Watkins, and Darcy Martin and Max Pohlman, both of Hutchinson

