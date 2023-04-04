Schools & Students published April 4, 2023

South Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of summer and fall semesters with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Brookings school were:

Atwater: Dana Hedberg

Belview: Andrea Berends

Brooten: Justin Paulson

Buffalo Lake: Ally Pink

Clara City: Seth Melin

Clarkfield: Walker Risa

Cosmos: Brennan Lewis, master's degree

Grove City: Brenna Anderson, summa cum laude

Lake Lillian: Caitlyn Alsdurf

Madison: Emily Kennedy, cum laude

Montevideo: Katelyn Hillerud, master's degree

Morris: Jacqueline Boots, magna cum laude; Alexander Daugherty, cum laude; Hallie Watzke, associate degree

New London: Emma Spors, master's degree

Paynesville: Kelsey Nehring

Renville: Makenna Bruns; Morgan Haen, cum laude

Willmar: Savannah Miller; Allyson Pollock; Jared Ruter; Olivia Welsh, cum laude

St. Catherine University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the St. Paul school was:

Olivia: Katie Buchtel

Minnesota North

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at the school with campuses in Hibbing, Virginia, Eveleth, Ely, International Falls and Grand Rapids were:

Clarkfield: Stacie Barron

Raymond: Elijah Aker

Willmar: Brittany Hinkemeyer

Drake University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Des Moines, Iowa, school were:

Benson: Stacy Johnson

New London: Maxwell Slinden

Spicer: Stella Depuydt

Wichita State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Wichita, Kansas, school was:

Madison: Mitchell Syltie

