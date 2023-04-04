Schools & Students published April 4, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
South Dakota State University
The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of summer and fall semesters with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Brookings school were:
Atwater: Dana Hedberg
Belview: Andrea Berends
Brooten: Justin Paulson
Buffalo Lake: Ally Pink
ADVERTISEMENT
Clara City: Seth Melin
Clarkfield: Walker Risa
Cosmos: Brennan Lewis, master's degree
Grove City: Brenna Anderson, summa cum laude
Lake Lillian: Caitlyn Alsdurf
Madison: Emily Kennedy, cum laude
Montevideo: Katelyn Hillerud, master's degree
Morris: Jacqueline Boots, magna cum laude; Alexander Daugherty, cum laude; Hallie Watzke, associate degree
ADVERTISEMENT
New London: Emma Spors, master's degree
Paynesville: Kelsey Nehring
Renville: Makenna Bruns; Morgan Haen, cum laude
Willmar: Savannah Miller; Allyson Pollock; Jared Ruter; Olivia Welsh, cum laude
St. Catherine University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the St. Paul school was:
Olivia: Katie Buchtel
Minnesota North
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at the school with campuses in Hibbing, Virginia, Eveleth, Ely, International Falls and Grand Rapids were:
Clarkfield: Stacie Barron
ADVERTISEMENT
Raymond: Elijah Aker
Willmar: Brittany Hinkemeyer
Drake University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Des Moines, Iowa, school were:
Benson: Stacy Johnson
New London: Maxwell Slinden
Spicer: Stella Depuydt
Wichita State University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Wichita, Kansas, school was:
Madison: Mitchell Syltie
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT