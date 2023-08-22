Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Schools & Students published Aug. 22, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:27 AM

UW-Eau Claire

Graduating in the May from the University of Wisconsin school in Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree was:

Atwater: Caylee Christianson

More local news:

Freed-Hardeman University

The GPA scores for the honors designations are 3.85 for summa cum laude, 3.6 for magna cum laude and 3.4 for cum laude. Graduating in the August from the Henderson, Tennessee, school was:

Kandiyohi: Scout Anderson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s and Master of Business Administration

UW-LaCrosse

The GPA scores for the honors designations are 3.5 for honors and 3.75 for highest honors. Graduating in May with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted from the University of Wisconsin school in LaCrosse were:

Buffalo Lake: Emma Trettin, highest honors

Pennock: Maddy Wog, Master of Science in education

