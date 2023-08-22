Schools & Students published Aug. 22, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
UW-Eau Claire
Graduating in the May from the University of Wisconsin school in Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree was:
Atwater: Caylee Christianson
Freed-Hardeman University
The GPA scores for the honors designations are 3.85 for summa cum laude, 3.6 for magna cum laude and 3.4 for cum laude. Graduating in the August from the Henderson, Tennessee, school was:
Kandiyohi: Scout Anderson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s and Master of Business Administration
ADVERTISEMENT
UW-LaCrosse
The GPA scores for the honors designations are 3.5 for honors and 3.75 for highest honors. Graduating in May with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted from the University of Wisconsin school in LaCrosse were:
Buffalo Lake: Emma Trettin, highest honors
Pennock: Maddy Wog, Master of Science in education
ADVERTISEMENT