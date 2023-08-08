Schools & Students published Aug. 8, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
UW-Madison
Graduating in spring 2023 from the University of Wisconsin at Madison was:
Spicer: Kelsie Rustad, Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Bismarck State College
Graduating in spring 2023 from the Bismarck, North Dakota, school were:
Belgrade:Jacob Walz, associate degree
Glenwood: Darion Alexander, associate degree
UM-Morris
The GPA for the honors designations are distinction 3.75-3.89 and high distinction 3.90-4.0. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Morris were:
Olivia: Zoe Ann Madchen Kramin, with distinction
Redwood Falls: Kyle Day, with distinction
Bradley University
Graduating in spring 2023 from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, was:
Olivia: Kristy Kluver, Master of Science in nursing
North Dakota State University
The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating in spring 2023 from the Fargo school were:
Belgrade: Nathan Ley, magna cum laude
Belview: Brianna Marie Panitzke
Benson: Jacquelyn Frances Hanson; Katelyn Elizabeth Tolifson, magna cum laude
Clara City: Olivia Ann Ruiter; Parker Ruiter, magna cum laude
Danube: Emma Joan Mott
Eden Valley: Grant Walter Johnson, Mariah Lease
Glenwood: Karra Hanson, cum laude; Michael Westberg
Hancock: Peyton Rohloff, cum laude
Kerkhoven: Keiser Freetly
Milan: Sawyer Bohn
Murdock: Jared Carlson
New London: Jade Lindquist, summa cum laude; Canon Swanson
Olivia: Jordan Amberg, magna cum laude
Paynesville: Abigail Feigum, summa cum laude; Lindy E. Hennen, cum laude
Spicer: Blake Robert Lewison, Jay Terrance Lewison
Sunburg: Adrian David Madsen
