Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Schools & Students published Aug. 8, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:34 AM

UW-Madison

Graduating in spring 2023 from the University of Wisconsin at Madison was:

Spicer: Kelsie Rustad, Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Bismarck State College

Graduating in spring 2023 from the Bismarck, North Dakota, school were:

Belgrade:Jacob Walz, associate degree

Glenwood: Darion Alexander, associate degree

ADVERTISEMENT

More local news:

UM-Morris

The GPA for the honors designations are distinction 3.75-3.89 and high distinction 3.90-4.0. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Morris were:

Olivia: Zoe Ann Madchen Kramin, with distinction

Redwood Falls: Kyle Day, with distinction

Bradley University

Graduating in spring 2023 from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, was:

Olivia: Kristy Kluver, Master of Science in nursing

North Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating in spring 2023 from the Fargo school were:

Belgrade: Nathan Ley, magna cum laude

ADVERTISEMENT

Belview: Brianna Marie Panitzke

Benson: Jacquelyn Frances Hanson; Katelyn Elizabeth Tolifson, magna cum laude

Clara City: Olivia Ann Ruiter; Parker Ruiter, magna cum laude

Danube: Emma Joan Mott

Eden Valley: Grant Walter Johnson, Mariah Lease

Glenwood: Karra Hanson, cum laude; Michael Westberg

Hancock: Peyton Rohloff, cum laude

Kerkhoven: Keiser Freetly

ADVERTISEMENT

Milan: Sawyer Bohn

Murdock: Jared Carlson

New London: Jade Lindquist, summa cum laude; Canon Swanson

Olivia: Jordan Amberg, magna cum laude

Paynesville: Abigail Feigum, summa cum laude; Lindy E. Hennen, cum laude

Spicer: Blake Robert Lewison, Jay Terrance Lewison

Sunburg: Adrian David Madsen

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 7, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
4459142+Courtroom.jpg
Local
Willmar man charged with attempted murder of neighbor whose wounds needed 57 stitches
1d ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 7, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 080723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Dirksen helps power Stingers, 14-3
11h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield
11h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs earn a state berth
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers clobber Eau Claire Express in weekend series
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown