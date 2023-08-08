Schools & Students published Aug. 8, 2023

UW-Madison

Graduating in spring 2023 from the University of Wisconsin at Madison was:

Spicer: Kelsie Rustad, Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Bismarck State College

Graduating in spring 2023 from the Bismarck, North Dakota, school were:

Belgrade:Jacob Walz, associate degree

Glenwood: Darion Alexander, associate degree

UM-Morris

The GPA for the honors designations are distinction 3.75-3.89 and high distinction 3.90-4.0. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Morris were:

Olivia: Zoe Ann Madchen Kramin, with distinction

Redwood Falls: Kyle Day, with distinction

Bradley University

Graduating in spring 2023 from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, was:

Olivia: Kristy Kluver, Master of Science in nursing

North Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating in spring 2023 from the Fargo school were:

Belgrade: Nathan Ley, magna cum laude

Belview: Brianna Marie Panitzke

Benson: Jacquelyn Frances Hanson; Katelyn Elizabeth Tolifson, magna cum laude

Clara City: Olivia Ann Ruiter; Parker Ruiter, magna cum laude

Danube: Emma Joan Mott

Eden Valley: Grant Walter Johnson, Mariah Lease

Glenwood: Karra Hanson, cum laude; Michael Westberg

Hancock: Peyton Rohloff, cum laude

Kerkhoven: Keiser Freetly

Milan: Sawyer Bohn

Murdock: Jared Carlson

New London: Jade Lindquist, summa cum laude; Canon Swanson

Olivia: Jordan Amberg, magna cum laude

Paynesville: Abigail Feigum, summa cum laude; Lindy E. Hennen, cum laude

Spicer: Blake Robert Lewison, Jay Terrance Lewison

Sunburg: Adrian David Madsen

