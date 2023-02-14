Schools & Students published Feb. 14, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
Western Technical College
Graduating at the end of fall semester with an associate degree or technical diploma from the LaCrosse, Wisconsin, school was:
Litchfield: Emma Brown
Winona State University
Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree from the Winona school were:
Bird Island: Gio Adamski
Raymond: Melissa Marcus
UW-River Falls
Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin school in River Falls were:
Bird Island: Brenna Weis
Paynesville: Rachel Ampe
Willmar: Faith Swenson
College of St. Scholastica
Graduating at the end of fall semester from the Duluth school was:
Buffalo Lake: Claire Almich
Buena Vista University
Graduating at the end of fall semester from the Storm Lake, Iowa, school was:
Willmar: Michael Miller, Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction
University of North Dakota
Graduating at the end of fall semester from the Grand Forks with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted school were:
Glenwood: Abbie Massmann, Master of Social Work
Granite Falls: Natalie LeBlanc
Redwood Falls: Janine Miller, Master of Business Administration
Willmar: Abby McCormack, Master of Science
North Dakota State University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Fargo school were:
Appleton: Evan Hegland, Braden Koosman, Payton Sterud
Atwater: Conner L. Dilley, Noelle J. Dilley, Conner M. Sixta
Belgrade: Emily C. Ardoff, Madison M. Baker, Nathaniel H. Ley, Katherine Mastey
Benson: Destiny Aranda, Dylan A. Ascheman, William H. Enderson, Andrea A. Rud, Katelyn E. Tolifson, Matthew Tolifson
Blomkest: Ethan R. Hurley
Brooten: Elijah S. Buchholz, Victoria A. Reed, Sarah Schmitz
Clara City: Parker S. Ruiter
Clarkfield: Brennin Aguirre, LeeAnn L. Stensrud
Clontarf: Matthew T. Thompson
Danvers: Hannah Andrews
Darwin: Makenna G. Holtz, Dustyn D. Terning
Glenwood: Walker M. Bents, Jack Blevins, Leah A. Hagen, Brenna Larson, Brooklyn T. Larson, Evan G. Palmer, Ella G. Richards, Olivia Richards
Granite Falls: Patrick S. Hoernemann, Chloe Van Sickle
Grove City: Shelby A. Geislinger, Anders E. Grimsgard
Hancock: Carlee J. Hanson, Morgan M. Kisgen, David T. Milander, Peyton Rohloff
Hawick: Nyla B. Johnson
Hector: Stefan A. Johnson
Kerkhoven: Jacob D. Anderson, Morgan E. Lesteberg
Lake Lillian: Blaine R. Schmoll
Litchfield: Hazel E. Chvatal, Cora L. Huhn, Kaitlyn M. Kusler, Nora A. Lagergren, Jocilyn C. Olson, Elijah J. Schacherer, Katherine Spanos, Dominick L. Wendler
Madison: Laura Baldwin, Dain S. Haas, Regan S. Johnson, Cole J. Wangler
Maynard: Logan D. Cronen, Blaine S. Sederstrom
Montevideo: Megan K. Anderson, Ashton M. Christopher, Willa B. Dissell, Meghan E. Erp, Aaron T. Roelike
Morris: Angel J. Gallegos, Makenna M. Hufford, Carissa Mohrman, Carissa Oberg, Andrew I. Olson, Josh Rohloff, Hannah L. Zimmel
New London: Seth Arvila, Tayler M. Harrier, Grace A. Haugen, Ashlyn G. Leindecker, Jade A. Lindquist, Payton Mages, Jake Schmidt, Katherine G. Schmidt, Jack D. Weber
Olivia: Jordan D. Amberg, Noah J. Boen, William Hanson, Maxwell Marks, Abigail E. Meyers, Ethan A. Whited
Paynesville: Spence D. Evans, Abigail J. Feigum, Caitlin R. Meyer, Jessica S. Miller, Molly J. Mogard, Aubrie E. Spanier, Caden T. Spanier, Matthew L. Stang, Tanner A. Stanley, Sophia C. Strand
Pennock: Cade A. Melin
Raymond: Connor D. Ruschen
Redwood Falls: Sydney N. Mertens, Carter P. Peterson, Brayden L. Reynolds
Spicer: Sophia Austvold, Tyler A. Bulthuis, Taylor K. Knudsen, Abby N. Stauffenecker
Starbuck: Sienna Boelke, Zoe Doscher, Amanda F. Drechsel, Quinn I. Hanson, Riley P. Hoffmann
Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson
Villard: Shawn S. Carsten, Maxwell Reichmann, Tate E. Reichmann, Ty M. Werven
Willmar: Andrew D. Baumgart, Allie Evink, Amber Evink, Kylie J. Gibson, Logan M. Nelson, Aidan M. O'Meara, Jack Roehl, Ella G. Swenson, Aaron B. Watland, Ethan A. Weber
UW-Eau Claire
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.6 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in Eau Claire were:
Glenwood: Elizabeth Winter
Montevideo: Tatum Christenson
Starbuck: Hannah Hoffmann
Augustana University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Sioux Falls, South Dakota,school were:
Appleton: Jordan Alan Hastad
Benson: Jack Dylan Churchill
Dawson: Kyndall Jo Franzky, Avery Payge Gilman, Brayden W. Hahn
Glenwood: Annika Stensrud
Granite Falls: Cody Jeffrey Zimmer
Madison: Rachel Lynn Halvorson
Maynard: Bentley William Boike
Murdock: Madeline Luella Stallings
Paynesville: Annika Grace Jacoby, Evan Jacob Laning
Pennock: Jessica Faith DeLair
Raymond: Piper Asche
Redwood Falls: Andrew Kenneth Stephens
Sacred Heart: Erika Evelyn Hoff
Spicer: Drey Gary Dirksen, Madelyn Marie Powell, Lili Ann Sampson
Willmar: Sophia Isabella Curriel, Ellary L. Lange
