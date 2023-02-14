99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Schools & Students published Feb. 14, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
February 14, 2023 09:14 AM

Western Technical College

Graduating at the end of fall semester with an associate degree or technical diploma from the LaCrosse, Wisconsin, school was:

Litchfield: Emma Brown

Winona State University

Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree from the Winona school were:

Bird Island: Gio Adamski

Raymond: Melissa Marcus

UW-River Falls

Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin school in River Falls were:

Bird Island: Brenna Weis

Paynesville: Rachel Ampe

Willmar: Faith Swenson

College of St. Scholastica

Graduating at the end of fall semester from the Duluth school was:

Buffalo Lake: Claire Almich

Buena Vista University

Graduating at the end of fall semester from the Storm Lake, Iowa, school was:

Willmar: Michael Miller, Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction

University of North Dakota

Graduating at the end of fall semester from the Grand Forks with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted school were:

Glenwood: Abbie Massmann, Master of Social Work

Granite Falls: Natalie LeBlanc

Redwood Falls: Janine Miller, Master of Business Administration

Willmar: Abby McCormack, Master of Science

North Dakota State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Fargo school were:

Appleton: Evan Hegland, Braden Koosman, Payton Sterud

Atwater: Conner L. Dilley, Noelle J. Dilley, Conner M. Sixta

Belgrade: Emily C. Ardoff, Madison M. Baker, Nathaniel H. Ley, Katherine Mastey

Benson: Destiny Aranda, Dylan A. Ascheman, William H. Enderson, Andrea A. Rud, Katelyn E. Tolifson, Matthew Tolifson

Blomkest: Ethan R. Hurley

Brooten: Elijah S. Buchholz, Victoria A. Reed, Sarah Schmitz

Clara City: Parker S. Ruiter

Clarkfield: Brennin Aguirre, LeeAnn L. Stensrud

Clontarf: Matthew T. Thompson

Danvers: Hannah Andrews

Darwin: Makenna G. Holtz, Dustyn D. Terning

Glenwood: Walker M. Bents, Jack Blevins, Leah A. Hagen, Brenna Larson, Brooklyn T. Larson, Evan G. Palmer, Ella G. Richards, Olivia Richards

Granite Falls: Patrick S. Hoernemann, Chloe Van Sickle

Grove City: Shelby A. Geislinger, Anders E. Grimsgard

Hancock: Carlee J. Hanson, Morgan M. Kisgen, David T. Milander, Peyton Rohloff

Hawick: Nyla B. Johnson

Hector: Stefan A. Johnson

Kerkhoven: Jacob D. Anderson, Morgan E. Lesteberg

Lake Lillian: Blaine R. Schmoll

Litchfield: Hazel E. Chvatal, Cora L. Huhn, Kaitlyn M. Kusler, Nora A. Lagergren, Jocilyn C. Olson, Elijah J. Schacherer, Katherine Spanos, Dominick L. Wendler

Madison: Laura Baldwin, Dain S. Haas, Regan S. Johnson, Cole J. Wangler

Maynard: Logan D. Cronen, Blaine S. Sederstrom

Montevideo: Megan K. Anderson, Ashton M. Christopher, Willa B. Dissell, Meghan E. Erp, Aaron T. Roelike

Morris: Angel J. Gallegos, Makenna M. Hufford, Carissa Mohrman, Carissa Oberg, Andrew I. Olson, Josh Rohloff, Hannah L. Zimmel

New London: Seth Arvila, Tayler M. Harrier, Grace A. Haugen, Ashlyn G. Leindecker, Jade A. Lindquist, Payton Mages, Jake Schmidt, Katherine G. Schmidt, Jack D. Weber

Olivia: Jordan D. Amberg, Noah J. Boen, William Hanson, Maxwell Marks, Abigail E. Meyers, Ethan A. Whited

Paynesville: Spence D. Evans, Abigail J. Feigum, Caitlin R. Meyer, Jessica S. Miller, Molly J. Mogard, Aubrie E. Spanier, Caden T. Spanier, Matthew L. Stang, Tanner A. Stanley, Sophia C. Strand

Pennock: Cade A. Melin

Raymond: Connor D. Ruschen

Redwood Falls: Sydney N. Mertens, Carter P. Peterson, Brayden L. Reynolds

Spicer: Sophia Austvold, Tyler A. Bulthuis, Taylor K. Knudsen, Abby N. Stauffenecker

Starbuck: Sienna Boelke, Zoe Doscher, Amanda F. Drechsel, Quinn I. Hanson, Riley P. Hoffmann

Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson

Villard: Shawn S. Carsten, Maxwell Reichmann, Tate E. Reichmann, Ty M. Werven

Willmar: Andrew D. Baumgart, Allie Evink, Amber Evink, Kylie J. Gibson, Logan M. Nelson, Aidan M. O'Meara, Jack Roehl, Ella G. Swenson, Aaron B. Watland, Ethan A. Weber

UW-Eau Claire

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.6 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in Eau Claire were:

Glenwood: Elizabeth Winter

Montevideo: Tatum Christenson

Starbuck: Hannah Hoffmann

Augustana University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Sioux Falls, South Dakota,school were:

Appleton: Jordan Alan Hastad

Benson: Jack Dylan Churchill

Dawson: Kyndall Jo Franzky, Avery Payge Gilman, Brayden W. Hahn

Glenwood: Annika Stensrud

Granite Falls: Cody Jeffrey Zimmer

Madison: Rachel Lynn Halvorson

Maynard: Bentley William Boike

Murdock: Madeline Luella Stallings

Paynesville: Annika Grace Jacoby, Evan Jacob Laning

Pennock: Jessica Faith DeLair

Raymond: Piper Asche

Redwood Falls: Andrew Kenneth Stephens

Sacred Heart: Erika Evelyn Hoff

Spicer: Drey Gary Dirksen, Madelyn Marie Powell, Lili Ann Sampson

Willmar: Sophia Isabella Curriel, Ellary L. Lange

