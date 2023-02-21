Schools & Students published Feb. 21, 2023

ALC Students of the Month

WILLMAR — Named Students of the Month for January at the Area Learning Center in Willmar were seniors Nathalie Gutierrez and Jose Garcia Lopez.

Nathalie Gutierrez, student of the month for January, 2023, at the Willmar Area Learning Center. She is a senior.<br/> Contributed Willmar Public School

Jose Garcia Lopez, student of the month for January, 2023, at the Willmar Area Learning Center. He is a senior. Contributed Willmar Public School

North Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are 3.50 or higher. Graduating at the end of fall semester, with a bachelor’s degree unless noted, from the Fargo school were:

Appleton: Andrew Mahoney, master's in mechanical engineering

Belgrade: Madison Baker; Katherine Mastey, with honors

Benson: Maxwell Benson; Andrea Rud, with honors

Boyd: Levi Loose

Glenwood: Jack Blevins; Evan Palmer, with honors; Ella Richards

Hector: Stefan Johnson

Maynard: Blaine Sederstrom

Montevideo: Codi Payne

Morris: Mason Nelson

New London: Jake Schmidt, with honors

Paynesville: Shawn Rue

Pennock: Cade Melin, with honors

Starbuck: Amanda Drechsel; Riley Hoffmann, with honors

Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson

Villard: Shawn Carsten

Willmar: Abdishakur Mahboub

St. Cloud State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.25-3.49, magna cum laude 3.50-3.74 and summa cum laude 3.75-4.0. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree unless noted were:

Atwater: Paige Griggs, cum laude

Benson: Mark Grussing, graduate certificate in traffic safety education

Clara City: Melissa Hoffman Bodin, doctorate in educational administration and leadership; Alexandra Jordan, summa cum laude

Cosmos: Jonathan Kalenberg, associate in liberal arts and sciences

Glenwood: Tessa Aspseter

Granite Falls: Samantha Bishop

Litchfield: Shanna Kinny, magna cum laude; Bethany Lee, magna cum laude; Michael Lee

New London: Waverley Rogers, cum laude

Paynesville: Annabelle Ball, cum laude; Abbie Wuertz

Pennock: Emily Ashburn, summa cum laude

Willmar: Mohamed Hussen

North Dakota State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Fargo school were:

Appleton: Evan Hegland, Braden Koosman, Payton Sterud

Atwater: Conner L. Dilley, Noelle J. Dilley, Conner M. Sixta

Belgrade: Emily C. Ardoff, Madison M. Baker, Nathaniel H. Ley, Katherine Mastey

Benson: Destiny Aranda, Dylan A. Ascheman, William H. Enderson, Andrea A. Rud, Katelyn E. Tolifson, Matthew Tolifson

Blomkest: Ethan R. Hurley

Brooten: Elijah S. Buchholz, Victoria A. Reed, Sarah Schmitz

Clara City: Parker S. Ruiter

Clarkfield: Brennin Aguirre, LeeAnn L. Stensrud

Clontarf: Matthew T. Thompson

Danvers: Hannah Andrews

Darwin: Makenna G. Holtz, Dustyn D. Terning

Glenwood: Walker M. Bents, Jack Blevins, Leah A. Hagen, Brenna Larson, Brooklyn T. Larson, Evan G. Palmer, Ella G. Richards, Olivia Richards

Granite Falls: Patrick S. Hoernemann, Chloe Van Sickle

Grove City: Shelby A. Geislinger, Anders E. Grimsgard

Hancock: Carlee J. Hanson, Morgan M. Kisgen, David T. Milander, Peyton Rohloff

Hawick: Nyla B. Johnson

Hector: Stefan A. Johnson

Kerkhoven: Jacob D. Anderson, Morgan E. Lesteberg

Lake Lillian: Blaine R. Schmoll

Litchfield: Hazel E. Chvatal, Cora L. Huhn, Kaitlyn M. Kusler, Nora A. Lagergren, Jocilyn C. Olson, Elijah J. Schacherer, Katherine Spanos, Dominick L. Wendler

Madison: Laura Baldwin, Dain S. Haas, Regan S. Johnson, Cole J. Wangler

Maynard: Logan D. Cronen, Blaine S. Sederstrom

Montevideo: Megan K. Anderson, Ashton M. Christopher, Willa B. Dissell, Meghan E. Erp, Aaron T. Roelike

Morris: Angel J. Gallegos, Makenna M. Hufford, Carissa Mohrman, Carissa Oberg, Andrew I. Olson, Josh Rohloff, Hannah L. Zimmel

New London: Seth Arvila, Tayler M. Harrier, Grace A. Haugen, Ashlyn G. Leindecker, Jade A. Lindquist, Payton Mages, Jake Schmidt, Katherine G. Schmidt, Jack D. Weber

Olivia: Jordan D. Amberg, Noah J. Boen, William Hanson, Maxwell Marks, Abigail E. Meyers, Ethan A. Whited

Paynesville: Spence D. Evans, Abigail J. Feigum, Caitlin R. Meyer, Jessica S. Miller, Molly J. Mogard, Aubrie E. Spanier, Caden T. Spanier, Matthew L. Stang, Tanner A. Stanley, Sophia C. Strand

Pennock: Cade A. Melin

Raymond: Connor D. Ruschen

Redwood Falls: Sydney N. Mertens, Carter P. Peterson, Brayden L. Reynolds

Spicer: Sophia Austvold, Tyler A. Bulthuis, Taylor K. Knudsen, Abby N. Stauffenecker

Starbuck: Sienna Boelke, Zoe Doscher, Amanda F. Drechsel, Quinn I. Hanson, Riley P. Hoffmann

Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson

Villard: Shawn S. Carsten, Maxwell Reichmann, Tate E. Reichmann, Ty M. Werven

Willmar: Andrew D. Baumgart, Allie Evink, Amber Evink, Kylie J. Gibson, Logan M. Nelson, Aidan M. O'Meara, Jack Roehl, Ella G. Swenson, Aaron B. Watland, Ethan A. Weber

Winona State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were:

Bird Island: Gio Adamski

Hawick: Jason Hoeft

Maynard: Brogan Harguth

Spicer: Peyton Coahran

Willmar: Alexa Kath, Rebecca Laurence, Grace Vierhuf

University of Dubuque

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Dubuque, Iowa, school was:

Spicer: Mason Toutges

