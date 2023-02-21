Schools & Students published Feb. 21, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
ALC Students of the Month
WILLMAR — Named Students of the Month for January at the Area Learning Center in Willmar were seniors Nathalie Gutierrez and Jose Garcia Lopez.
North Dakota State University
The GPA for the honors designations are 3.50 or higher. Graduating at the end of fall semester, with a bachelor’s degree unless noted, from the Fargo school were:
Appleton: Andrew Mahoney, master's in mechanical engineering
Belgrade: Madison Baker; Katherine Mastey, with honors
Benson: Maxwell Benson; Andrea Rud, with honors
Boyd: Levi Loose
Glenwood: Jack Blevins; Evan Palmer, with honors; Ella Richards
Hector: Stefan Johnson
Maynard: Blaine Sederstrom
Montevideo: Codi Payne
Morris: Mason Nelson
New London: Jake Schmidt, with honors
Paynesville: Shawn Rue
Pennock: Cade Melin, with honors
Starbuck: Amanda Drechsel; Riley Hoffmann, with honors
Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson
Villard: Shawn Carsten
Willmar: Abdishakur Mahboub
St. Cloud State University
The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.25-3.49, magna cum laude 3.50-3.74 and summa cum laude 3.75-4.0. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree unless noted were:
Atwater: Paige Griggs, cum laude
Benson: Mark Grussing, graduate certificate in traffic safety education
Clara City: Melissa Hoffman Bodin, doctorate in educational administration and leadership; Alexandra Jordan, summa cum laude
Cosmos: Jonathan Kalenberg, associate in liberal arts and sciences
Glenwood: Tessa Aspseter
Granite Falls: Samantha Bishop
Litchfield: Shanna Kinny, magna cum laude; Bethany Lee, magna cum laude; Michael Lee
New London: Waverley Rogers, cum laude
Paynesville: Annabelle Ball, cum laude; Abbie Wuertz
Pennock: Emily Ashburn, summa cum laude
Willmar: Mohamed Hussen
North Dakota State University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Fargo school were:
Appleton: Evan Hegland, Braden Koosman, Payton Sterud
Atwater: Conner L. Dilley, Noelle J. Dilley, Conner M. Sixta
Belgrade: Emily C. Ardoff, Madison M. Baker, Nathaniel H. Ley, Katherine Mastey
Benson: Destiny Aranda, Dylan A. Ascheman, William H. Enderson, Andrea A. Rud, Katelyn E. Tolifson, Matthew Tolifson
Blomkest: Ethan R. Hurley
Brooten: Elijah S. Buchholz, Victoria A. Reed, Sarah Schmitz
Clara City: Parker S. Ruiter
Clarkfield: Brennin Aguirre, LeeAnn L. Stensrud
Clontarf: Matthew T. Thompson
Danvers: Hannah Andrews
Darwin: Makenna G. Holtz, Dustyn D. Terning
Glenwood: Walker M. Bents, Jack Blevins, Leah A. Hagen, Brenna Larson, Brooklyn T. Larson, Evan G. Palmer, Ella G. Richards, Olivia Richards
Granite Falls: Patrick S. Hoernemann, Chloe Van Sickle
Grove City: Shelby A. Geislinger, Anders E. Grimsgard
Hancock: Carlee J. Hanson, Morgan M. Kisgen, David T. Milander, Peyton Rohloff
Hawick: Nyla B. Johnson
Hector: Stefan A. Johnson
Kerkhoven: Jacob D. Anderson, Morgan E. Lesteberg
Lake Lillian: Blaine R. Schmoll
Litchfield: Hazel E. Chvatal, Cora L. Huhn, Kaitlyn M. Kusler, Nora A. Lagergren, Jocilyn C. Olson, Elijah J. Schacherer, Katherine Spanos, Dominick L. Wendler
Madison: Laura Baldwin, Dain S. Haas, Regan S. Johnson, Cole J. Wangler
Maynard: Logan D. Cronen, Blaine S. Sederstrom
Montevideo: Megan K. Anderson, Ashton M. Christopher, Willa B. Dissell, Meghan E. Erp, Aaron T. Roelike
Morris: Angel J. Gallegos, Makenna M. Hufford, Carissa Mohrman, Carissa Oberg, Andrew I. Olson, Josh Rohloff, Hannah L. Zimmel
New London: Seth Arvila, Tayler M. Harrier, Grace A. Haugen, Ashlyn G. Leindecker, Jade A. Lindquist, Payton Mages, Jake Schmidt, Katherine G. Schmidt, Jack D. Weber
Olivia: Jordan D. Amberg, Noah J. Boen, William Hanson, Maxwell Marks, Abigail E. Meyers, Ethan A. Whited
Paynesville: Spence D. Evans, Abigail J. Feigum, Caitlin R. Meyer, Jessica S. Miller, Molly J. Mogard, Aubrie E. Spanier, Caden T. Spanier, Matthew L. Stang, Tanner A. Stanley, Sophia C. Strand
Pennock: Cade A. Melin
Raymond: Connor D. Ruschen
Redwood Falls: Sydney N. Mertens, Carter P. Peterson, Brayden L. Reynolds
Spicer: Sophia Austvold, Tyler A. Bulthuis, Taylor K. Knudsen, Abby N. Stauffenecker
Starbuck: Sienna Boelke, Zoe Doscher, Amanda F. Drechsel, Quinn I. Hanson, Riley P. Hoffmann
Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson
Villard: Shawn S. Carsten, Maxwell Reichmann, Tate E. Reichmann, Ty M. Werven
Willmar: Andrew D. Baumgart, Allie Evink, Amber Evink, Kylie J. Gibson, Logan M. Nelson, Aidan M. O'Meara, Jack Roehl, Ella G. Swenson, Aaron B. Watland, Ethan A. Weber
Winona State University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were:
Bird Island: Gio Adamski
Hawick: Jason Hoeft
Maynard: Brogan Harguth
Spicer: Peyton Coahran
Willmar: Alexa Kath, Rebecca Laurence, Grace Vierhuf
University of Dubuque
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Dubuque, Iowa, school was:
Spicer: Mason Toutges
