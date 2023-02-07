99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Schools & Students published Feb. 7, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
February 07, 2023

Ridgewater College

WILLMAR — Two Ridgewater College students have been named to the 2022-2023 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-Minnesota Academic Team.

Zoey Lovold of Spicer is a post-secondary enrollment options student with plans for a veterinary career. Lizza Dinndorf of St. Cloud is a part-time legal assistant student.

Zoey Lovold, Ridgewater College, was named to the 2022-2023 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-Minnesota Academic Team.
Zoey Lovold, Ridgewater College student
Contributed | Ridgewater College
Head shot of Lizza Dinndorf, Ridgewater College, who waa named to the 2022-2023 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-Minnesota Academic Team.
Lizza Dinndorf, Ridgewater College student
Contributed | Ridgewater College

The All-Minnesota Academic Team program provides the opportunity to showcase some of the state’s highest-achieving college students in associate degree and certificate programs, considering classroom academic excellence and rigor, plus community service and leadership. They will now be considered in the competitive process for the All-USA Academic Team.

Minnesota is one of 38 All-State Academic Team programs, sponsored by Cengage, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the Coca-Cola Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges, and Phi Theta Kappa.

MSU-Moorhead

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at Minnesota State University in Moorhead, listed by high school, were:

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City: Abbie Kragenbring, Hattie Kragenbring, Shayla Mead

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa: Courtney Brandt, Jenna Dingmann, Marie Kaiser, Allisa Knight, Aynsley Preble, Kylie Terhaar, Madison Lee, Riley Lenarz

Benson: Marissa Connelly, Anna Gosson, Adysen Himley, Greta Szczur

BOLD: Madyson Herdina, Libby Kramin, Paul Remer

Central Minnesota Christian School: Luke Roiseland

Dawson-Boyd: Melissa Liebl, Faith Johnson

Hancock: Alexa Meierding

Lac qui Parle Valley: Nicole Colon, Landon Schirm, Jessica Sigdahl

Litchfield: Cheyenne Musolf, Alyzabeth Vasquez

MACCRAY: Katherine Burdorf, Jaimi Heida, Katelyn Hultgren

Minnewaska Area: Jared Freese, Kristen Glover, Jaida Hess, Emily Kaiser, Greta Reichmann, Makena Panitzke, Mikayla Martin, Zach Morton, Elizabeth Murken

Montevideo: Molli Erickson, Mackenzie Johnson, Katherine Knudson, Callie Siverson, Josselyn Munoz

Morris Area: Mara DeRung, MacKenna Kehoe, Cameron Koebernick, Hope Sperr, Lakia Manska, Tanner Lanoue

New London-Spicer: Courtney Rich, Ethan Roeder, Olivia Mages

Paynesville Area: Brendan Uhlenkamp, Madison Wegner, Kali Reiter, Taylor Kern

Renville County West: Holly Bratsch

Willmar Senior High: Jonas Anez, Abby Berskow, Ben Bomstad, Tara Carlson, Emma Engel, Bailey Erickson, Clara Holm, Aye Aye Khaing, Alexis Tersch, Ashley Prahl, Colin O'Farrell, Madison Linbo

Willmar home school: Lee Kneprath

Yellow Medicine East : Bailey Day, Autumn Ladwig

Upper Iowa University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Fayette, Iowa, school was:

Willmar: Brady Krupa

Buena Vista University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Storm Lake, Iowa, school was:

Olivia: Eliana Scharlemann

Iowa State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Ames, Iowa, school were:

Madison: Blake Wollschlager

Maynard: Elese Andol

Olivia: Nathan Frank

Harding University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.65 or higher at the Searcy, Arkansas, school was:

Belgrade: Will Roguske

University of Iowa

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Iowa City, Iowa, school was:

Dawson: Robert Ramberg

UW-Stout

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in Menomonie was:

Litchfield: Bennett Lecher

UW-River Falls

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in River Falls were:

Benson: Rylee Erickson

Hawick: Samantha Johnson

Kandiyohi: Jessalyn Marshall

Litchfield: Anna Euerle

Paynesville: Rachel Ampe

Pennock: Ashley Guse

Raymond: Grace Macht

Redwood Falls: Rylee Henjum

Willmar: Bailey Olson, Michael Price, Faith Swenson

University of Jamestown

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Jamestown, North Dakota, school were:

Atwater: Carston Toedter

Kerkhoven: Jacob Gareis

Madison: Charles Ulstad

Morris: Sydney Dietz

    Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
    She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
