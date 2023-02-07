Schools & Students published Feb. 7, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
Ridgewater College
WILLMAR — Two Ridgewater College students have been named to the 2022-2023 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-Minnesota Academic Team.
Zoey Lovold of Spicer is a post-secondary enrollment options student with plans for a veterinary career. Lizza Dinndorf of St. Cloud is a part-time legal assistant student.
The All-Minnesota Academic Team program provides the opportunity to showcase some of the state’s highest-achieving college students in associate degree and certificate programs, considering classroom academic excellence and rigor, plus community service and leadership. They will now be considered in the competitive process for the All-USA Academic Team.
Minnesota is one of 38 All-State Academic Team programs, sponsored by Cengage, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the Coca-Cola Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges, and Phi Theta Kappa.
MSU-Moorhead
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at Minnesota State University in Moorhead, listed by high school, were:
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City: Abbie Kragenbring, Hattie Kragenbring, Shayla Mead
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa: Courtney Brandt, Jenna Dingmann, Marie Kaiser, Allisa Knight, Aynsley Preble, Kylie Terhaar, Madison Lee, Riley Lenarz
Benson: Marissa Connelly, Anna Gosson, Adysen Himley, Greta Szczur
BOLD: Madyson Herdina, Libby Kramin, Paul Remer
Central Minnesota Christian School: Luke Roiseland
Dawson-Boyd: Melissa Liebl, Faith Johnson
Hancock: Alexa Meierding
Lac qui Parle Valley: Nicole Colon, Landon Schirm, Jessica Sigdahl
Litchfield: Cheyenne Musolf, Alyzabeth Vasquez
MACCRAY: Katherine Burdorf, Jaimi Heida, Katelyn Hultgren
Minnewaska Area: Jared Freese, Kristen Glover, Jaida Hess, Emily Kaiser, Greta Reichmann, Makena Panitzke, Mikayla Martin, Zach Morton, Elizabeth Murken
Montevideo: Molli Erickson, Mackenzie Johnson, Katherine Knudson, Callie Siverson, Josselyn Munoz
Morris Area: Mara DeRung, MacKenna Kehoe, Cameron Koebernick, Hope Sperr, Lakia Manska, Tanner Lanoue
New London-Spicer: Courtney Rich, Ethan Roeder, Olivia Mages
Paynesville Area: Brendan Uhlenkamp, Madison Wegner, Kali Reiter, Taylor Kern
Renville County West: Holly Bratsch
Willmar Senior High: Jonas Anez, Abby Berskow, Ben Bomstad, Tara Carlson, Emma Engel, Bailey Erickson, Clara Holm, Aye Aye Khaing, Alexis Tersch, Ashley Prahl, Colin O'Farrell, Madison Linbo
Willmar home school: Lee Kneprath
Yellow Medicine East : Bailey Day, Autumn Ladwig
Upper Iowa University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Fayette, Iowa, school was:
Willmar: Brady Krupa
Buena Vista University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Storm Lake, Iowa, school was:
Olivia: Eliana Scharlemann
Iowa State University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Ames, Iowa, school were:
Madison: Blake Wollschlager
Maynard: Elese Andol
Olivia: Nathan Frank
Harding University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.65 or higher at the Searcy, Arkansas, school was:
Belgrade: Will Roguske
University of Iowa
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Iowa City, Iowa, school was:
Dawson: Robert Ramberg
UW-Stout
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in Menomonie was:
Litchfield: Bennett Lecher
UW-River Falls
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in River Falls were:
Benson: Rylee Erickson
Hawick: Samantha Johnson
Kandiyohi: Jessalyn Marshall
Litchfield: Anna Euerle
Paynesville: Rachel Ampe
Pennock: Ashley Guse
Raymond: Grace Macht
Redwood Falls: Rylee Henjum
Willmar: Bailey Olson, Michael Price, Faith Swenson
University of Jamestown
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Jamestown, North Dakota, school were:
Atwater: Carston Toedter
Kerkhoven: Jacob Gareis
Madison: Charles Ulstad
Morris: Sydney Dietz
