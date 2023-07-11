Schools & Students published July 11, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
University of Jamestown
Graduating at spring commencement with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted from the Jamestown, North Dakota, school were:
Atwater: Carston Toedter
Grove City: Beau Anderson, Doctor of Physical Therapy
UW-River Falls
Graduating at spring commencement with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin school in River Falls was:
Willmar: Connor Olson
Central Lakes College
The GPA for the honors designation is 3.25-3.74, high honors is 3.75-4.0. Graduating with a diploma, certificate or associate degree in 2022-23 from the school with campuses in Brainerd and Staples were:
Belgrade: Kurt Lensing, high honors; Riley Weller
Holloway: Dustin Piotter, high honors
Kandiyohi: Kyle Duis
Maynard: Nathan Hinrichs
Sunburg: Madison Hauge, honors
Willmar: Isaac Malone
St. Cloud State University
The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.25-3.49, magna cum laude 3.50-3.74 and summa cum laude 3.75-4.0. Graduating at spring commencement with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted were:
Atwater: Karina Kinzler, Master of Social Work
Bird Island: Jordan Johnson, magna cum laude
Lake Lillian: Emily Naber, Master of Social Work
Litchfield: Kyza Engelson, summa cum laude; Ashley Pingree, Master of Arts in English studies; Samuel Sovacool, summa cum laude; Blaise Stanley
Madison: Kain Matthies, Master of Business Administration
Olivia: Paige Serbus
Paynesville: Jessalynn Anderson, magna cum laude; Nicole Wander, summa cum laude; Andrew Wendt
Spicer: Sean Kelling, associate degree
Willmar: Lindsey Elliott, summa cum laude; Jemal Farah; Kalyn Kopacek, graduate certificate in planning and community development; Cassandra Lankenau, magna cum laude; Emily Mehr, magna cum laude
Northwest Technical College
Graduating in 2022-23 with a degree, diploma or certificate from the Bemidji school were:
Glenwood: Kayla Geike
Montevideo: Denise Schatteles
Wartburg College
Graduating at spring commencement with a bachelor's degree from the Waverly, Iowa, school was:
Belgrade: Olivia Walsh
