Schools & Students published July 11, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:09 AM

University of Jamestown

Graduating at spring commencement with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted from the Jamestown, North Dakota, school were:

Atwater: Carston Toedter

Grove City: Beau Anderson, Doctor of Physical Therapy

UW-River Falls

Graduating at spring commencement with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin school in River Falls was:

Willmar: Connor Olson

Central Lakes College

The GPA for the honors designation is 3.25-3.74, high honors is 3.75-4.0. Graduating with a diploma, certificate or associate degree in 2022-23 from the school with campuses in Brainerd and Staples were:

Belgrade: Kurt Lensing, high honors; Riley Weller

Holloway: Dustin Piotter, high honors

Kandiyohi: Kyle Duis

Maynard: Nathan Hinrichs

Sunburg: Madison Hauge, honors

Willmar: Isaac Malone

St. Cloud State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.25-3.49, magna cum laude 3.50-3.74 and summa cum laude 3.75-4.0. Graduating at spring commencement with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted were:

Atwater: Karina Kinzler, Master of Social Work

Bird Island: Jordan Johnson, magna cum laude

Lake Lillian: Emily Naber, Master of Social Work

Litchfield: Kyza Engelson, summa cum laude; Ashley Pingree, Master of Arts in English studies; Samuel Sovacool, summa cum laude; Blaise Stanley

Madison: Kain Matthies, Master of Business Administration

Olivia: Paige Serbus

Paynesville: Jessalynn Anderson, magna cum laude; Nicole Wander, summa cum laude; Andrew Wendt

Spicer: Sean Kelling, associate degree

Willmar: Lindsey Elliott, summa cum laude; Jemal Farah; Kalyn Kopacek, graduate certificate in planning and community development; Cassandra Lankenau, magna cum laude; Emily Mehr, magna cum laude

Northwest Technical College

Graduating in 2022-23 with a degree, diploma or certificate from the Bemidji school were:

Glenwood: Kayla Geike

Montevideo: Denise Schatteles

Wartburg College

Graduating at spring commencement with a bachelor's degree from the Waverly, Iowa, school was:

Belgrade: Olivia Walsh

