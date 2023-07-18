6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Schools & Students published July 18, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:11 AM

South Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of spring semester, with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted, from the Brookings school were:

Appleton: Jordan Brown

Belview: Samantha Anderson, summa cum laude; Hannah Schjenken, associate degree

Benson: Adam Forsberg

Bird Island: Sophia Thommes, Master of Science

ADVERTISEMENT

Danube: Carli Krogman, Doctor of Pharmacy

Dawson: Mary Bothun

Glenwood: Hannah Braaten, summa cum laude

Granite Falls: Tiana Rupp, magna cum laude

Grove City: Taylor Fester, associate degree; Ryan Peterson, magna cum laude

Hancock: Cole Reese; Connor Reese; Jennifer Solvie, magna cum laude; Nicole Solvie, Doctor of Pharmacy

Madison: Chloe Ludvigson, associate degree; Jakob Peterson; Alexandra Sather; Aaliyah Schommer, magna cum laude

Montevideo: Garrett Arends; Noah Buseman, magna cum laude; Maxwell Carruth, cum laude; Cali Christianson, cum laude; Seth Kuno, cum laude; Gabrielle Santaella, cum laude

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris: Kellen Erdahl; Chase Metzger, Doctor of Pharmacy; Benjamin Travis; Timothy Travis, Doctor of Pharmacy; Braden Waldbeser

New London: Heavyn Brandt; Annika Spors, summa cum laude

Redwood Falls: Alex Louwagie; Logan Prouty; Janessa Whitaker, summa cum laude

Spicer: Daniel Williamson

Starbuck: Mackenzie Bartels, Master of Science; Kyerra Carter, magna cum laude; Alyssa Klassen

Willmar: Trever Austin; Leah Hisken, magna cum laude; Caitlin Ogdahl, cum laude; Madyson Spencer, magna cum laude

Read more:

Normandale Community College

The GPA for the honors designation is 3.00-3.49 and for high honors is 3.50 or higher. Graduating at spring commencement — which included summer 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023 students — with a degree or certificate from the Bloomington school were:

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo: Catherine Haugen

Sacred Heart: Jason Kingstrom, with honors

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A graphic image of an outdoor fitness court showing people working on various types of exercise equipment.
Local
Free fitness court to open July 19 in Willmar's Sperry Park
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 17, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Benson, Minnesota, woman sentenced to 52 months for drug possession in a school zone
1d ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
10h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown