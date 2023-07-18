Schools & Students published July 18, 2023

South Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of spring semester, with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted, from the Brookings school were:

Appleton: Jordan Brown

Belview: Samantha Anderson, summa cum laude; Hannah Schjenken, associate degree

Benson: Adam Forsberg

Bird Island: Sophia Thommes, Master of Science

Danube: Carli Krogman, Doctor of Pharmacy

Dawson: Mary Bothun

Glenwood: Hannah Braaten, summa cum laude

Granite Falls: Tiana Rupp, magna cum laude

Grove City: Taylor Fester, associate degree; Ryan Peterson, magna cum laude

Hancock: Cole Reese; Connor Reese; Jennifer Solvie, magna cum laude; Nicole Solvie, Doctor of Pharmacy

Madison: Chloe Ludvigson, associate degree; Jakob Peterson; Alexandra Sather; Aaliyah Schommer, magna cum laude

Montevideo: Garrett Arends; Noah Buseman, magna cum laude; Maxwell Carruth, cum laude; Cali Christianson, cum laude; Seth Kuno, cum laude; Gabrielle Santaella, cum laude

Morris: Kellen Erdahl; Chase Metzger, Doctor of Pharmacy; Benjamin Travis; Timothy Travis, Doctor of Pharmacy; Braden Waldbeser

New London: Heavyn Brandt; Annika Spors, summa cum laude

Redwood Falls: Alex Louwagie; Logan Prouty; Janessa Whitaker, summa cum laude

Spicer: Daniel Williamson

Starbuck: Mackenzie Bartels, Master of Science; Kyerra Carter, magna cum laude; Alyssa Klassen

Willmar: Trever Austin; Leah Hisken, magna cum laude; Caitlin Ogdahl, cum laude; Madyson Spencer, magna cum laude

Normandale Community College

The GPA for the honors designation is 3.00-3.49 and for high honors is 3.50 or higher. Graduating at spring commencement — which included summer 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023 students — with a degree or certificate from the Bloomington school were:

Montevideo: Catherine Haugen

Sacred Heart: Jason Kingstrom, with honors

