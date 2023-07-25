Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Schools & Students published July 25, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:35 AM

University of North Dakota

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of spring semester with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted, from the Grand Forks school were:

Farwell: Cody Weisel, Doctor of Medicine

Glenwood: Shea Olson, Master of Business Administration

Kerkhoven: Mallory Rudninen, cum laude

Olivia: John Remer, summa cum laude

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville: Bryce Gruber, Master of Engineering

Redwood Falls: Jasmin Ovre

Sunburg: Mitchell Floura, Doctor of Medicine

Willmar: Bridget Reuss, occupational therapy doctorate; Derrick Seubert; Kristi Thorpe

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 25, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Senior living facility 072023 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Potential senior living development in Willmar, Minnesota, faces several hurdles
2h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 25, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Stingers
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: Willmar remains alive in district play
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott