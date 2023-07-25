Schools & Students published July 25, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
University of North Dakota
The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of spring semester with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted, from the Grand Forks school were:
Farwell: Cody Weisel, Doctor of Medicine
Glenwood: Shea Olson, Master of Business Administration
Kerkhoven: Mallory Rudninen, cum laude
Olivia: John Remer, summa cum laude
Paynesville: Bryce Gruber, Master of Engineering
Redwood Falls: Jasmin Ovre
Sunburg: Mitchell Floura, Doctor of Medicine
Willmar: Bridget Reuss, occupational therapy doctorate; Derrick Seubert; Kristi Thorpe
