Schools & Students published June 13, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
U.S. Naval Academy
Graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, and being commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps was:
Willmar: Mateo Marín-Mera
University of Sioux Falls
The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.7-3.79, magna cum laude 3.80-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chool were:
Dawson: Georgia Will
Kerkhoven: Makenna Wieland
Montevideo: Brock Bangsund, cum laude; Trent Dreyer; Chase Pearson; Adam Root; Jackson Snell, magna cum laude
Redwood Falls: Katalynn Mertens, summa cum laude
Spicer: Jayden Dierenfeld
Willmar: Caleb Ditmarson
M State
Graduating in spring 2023 with a diploma, certificate or associate degree from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, were:
Benson: Beth Cain, Ryan Goulet
Glenwood: Amanda Armstrong, Jack Walsh
Litchfield: Kole Bartlett, Jack Kuechle
Montevideo: Colton Mortenson, Julia Voller
New London: Blake Goodall
Prinsburg: Nyssa Vogel
College of St. Scholastica
Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree from the Duluth school unless otherwise noted were:
Belgrade: Tessa Gregory, certificate in teaching
Benson: Hannah Hudson
Glenwood: Monica Lindblad, Doctor of Nursing Practice in healthcare leadership; Bonnie Manderschied
Spicer: Alexander Arnold; McKenzie Iverson
Lake Area Technical Institute
Graduating with a diploma in spring 2023 from the Watertown, South Dakota, school were:
Atwater: Wilson Gratz
Willmar: Kendra Jasso-Chukwuyem
Alexandria Technical and Community College
Graduating in summer 2022 and spring 2023 with a certificate, diploma or associate degree were:
Belgrade: Lily Felling, Ethan Fischer, Jebadia Jones, Karsee Kampsen, Hannah Lieser
Benson: Damon Coots, Corbin Holmquist, Kimberly Pagel, Trey Smith
Bird Island: Breanna Buboltz
Boyd: Darius Fenske
Brooten: Triston Guzier, Jennifer Ortiz
Buffalo Lake: Ethan Grams
Cosmos: Mason Kruse
Glenwood: Marissa Bartz, Damian Douvier, Carley Ford, Katrin Hafner, BreAnna Johnson, Dalton Larue, Leah Miller, Tanner Nestor, Vanessa Olson, Kaitlyn Pederson, Dustin Peterson, Barry Sarff, Teagan Stark, Chandler TeBrake, Elisabeth Uhlenhoff, Mariah Walker, Nolan Weber
Granite Falls: Ethan Fagen
Hancock: Miranda Chamberlain, Alexander Denzer, Micah Koehl, Cody Messner, Holly Messner, Hope Schmidgall
Kandiyohi: Jaydn Cast-Terning, Quentin Lindstrand
Litchfield: Olivia Anderson, Katie Madigan, Rose Nussbaum
Montevideo: Lauren Dehne, Michael Wagner
New London: Ashley Jones
Olivia: Breanna Athmann, Caeden Gluesing, Kourtney Lind, Anthony Wallert
Paynesville: Maxine Solsrud
Pennock: Jordan Gamez
Raymond: Celena Jenkins
Redwood Falls: Melissa Bisel, Tucker Machart, Catherine Turbes
Starbuck: Felicia Anderson, Parker Blair, Bryce Hacker, Valentina Hincapie Santa
Villard: Angela Frederick, Ashton Gahlon, Jonah Heidelberger, Robert Malecha, Ellen Oeltjen, Avery Vanderhagen
Willmar: Heather Gerads, Samuel King, Natasha Knutson, Hsa Lar, Mirna Lopez Chavez, Rosalba Rodriguez-Quilantan, Jolissa Schanus, Jesica Serrano, Ross Smeby
