News Local

Schools & Students published June 13, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:14 AM

U.S. Naval Academy

Graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, and being commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps was:

Willmar: Mateo Marín-Mera

Read more:

University of Sioux Falls

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.7-3.79, magna cum laude 3.80-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chool were:

Dawson: Georgia Will

Kerkhoven: Makenna Wieland

Montevideo: Brock Bangsund, cum laude; Trent Dreyer; Chase Pearson; Adam Root; Jackson Snell, magna cum laude

Redwood Falls: Katalynn Mertens, summa cum laude

Spicer: Jayden Dierenfeld

Willmar: Caleb Ditmarson

M State

Graduating in spring 2023 with a diploma, certificate or associate degree from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, were:

Benson: Beth Cain, Ryan Goulet

Glenwood: Amanda Armstrong, Jack Walsh

Litchfield: Kole Bartlett, Jack Kuechle

Montevideo: Colton Mortenson, Julia Voller

New London: Blake Goodall

Prinsburg: Nyssa Vogel

College of St. Scholastica

Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree from the Duluth school unless otherwise noted were:

Belgrade: Tessa Gregory, certificate in teaching

Benson: Hannah Hudson

Glenwood: Monica Lindblad, Doctor of Nursing Practice in healthcare leadership; Bonnie Manderschied

Spicer: Alexander Arnold; McKenzie Iverson

Lake Area Technical Institute

Graduating with a diploma in spring 2023 from the Watertown, South Dakota, school were:

Atwater: Wilson Gratz

Willmar: Kendra Jasso-Chukwuyem

Alexandria Technical and Community College

Graduating in summer 2022 and spring 2023 with a certificate, diploma or associate degree were:

Belgrade: Lily Felling, Ethan Fischer, Jebadia Jones, Karsee Kampsen, Hannah Lieser

Benson: Damon Coots, Corbin Holmquist, Kimberly Pagel, Trey Smith

Bird Island: Breanna Buboltz

Boyd: Darius Fenske

Brooten: Triston Guzier, Jennifer Ortiz

Buffalo Lake: Ethan Grams

Cosmos: Mason Kruse

Glenwood: Marissa Bartz, Damian Douvier, Carley Ford, Katrin Hafner, BreAnna Johnson, Dalton Larue, Leah Miller, Tanner Nestor, Vanessa Olson, Kaitlyn Pederson, Dustin Peterson, Barry Sarff, Teagan Stark, Chandler TeBrake, Elisabeth Uhlenhoff, Mariah Walker, Nolan Weber

Granite Falls: Ethan Fagen

Hancock: Miranda Chamberlain, Alexander Denzer, Micah Koehl, Cody Messner, Holly Messner, Hope Schmidgall

Kandiyohi: Jaydn Cast-Terning, Quentin Lindstrand

Litchfield: Olivia Anderson, Katie Madigan, Rose Nussbaum

Montevideo: Lauren Dehne, Michael Wagner

New London: Ashley Jones

Olivia: Breanna Athmann, Caeden Gluesing, Kourtney Lind, Anthony Wallert

Paynesville: Maxine Solsrud

Pennock: Jordan Gamez

Raymond: Celena Jenkins

Redwood Falls: Melissa Bisel, Tucker Machart, Catherine Turbes

Starbuck: Felicia Anderson, Parker Blair, Bryce Hacker, Valentina Hincapie Santa

Villard: Angela Frederick, Ashton Gahlon, Jonah Heidelberger, Robert Malecha, Ellen Oeltjen, Avery Vanderhagen

Willmar: Heather Gerads, Samuel King, Natasha Knutson, Hsa Lar, Mirna Lopez Chavez, Rosalba Rodriguez-Quilantan, Jolissa Schanus, Jesica Serrano, Ross Smeby

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
