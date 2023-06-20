Schools & Students published June 20, 2023

Alexandria Technical and Community College

Graduating in summer 2022 and spring 2023 with a certificate, diploma or associate degree were:

Belgrade: Lily Felling, Ethan Fischer, Jebadia Jones, Karsee Kampsen, Hannah Lieser

Benson: Damon Coots, Corbin Holmquist, Kimberly Pagel, Trey Smith

Bird Island: Breanna Buboltz

Boyd: Darius Fenske

Brooten: Triston Guzier, Jennifer Ortiz

Buffalo Lake: Ethan Grams

Cosmos: Mason Kruse

Glenwood: Marissa Bartz, Damian Douvier, Carley Ford, Katrin Hafner, BreAnna Johnson, Dalton Larue, Leah Miller, Tanner Nestor, Vanessa Olson, Kaitlyn Pederson, Dustin Peterson, Barry Sarff, Teagan Stark, Chandler TeBrake, Elisabeth Uhlenhoff, Mariah Walker, Nolan Weber

Granite Falls: Ethan Fagen

Hancock: Miranda Chamberlain, Alexander Denzer, Micah Koehl, Cody Messner, Holly Messner, Hope Schmidgall

Kandiyohi: Jaydn Cast-Terning, Quentin Lindstrand

Litchfield: Olivia Anderson, Katie Madigan, Rose Nussbaum

Montevideo: Lauren Dehne, Michael Wagner

New London: Ashley Jones

Olivia: Breanna Athmann, Caeden Gluesing, Kourtney Lind, Anthony Wallert

Paynesville: Maxine Solsrud

Pennock: Jordan Gamez

Raymond: Celena Jenkins

Redwood Falls: Melissa Bisel, Tucker Machart, Catherine Turbes

Starbuck: Felicia Anderson, Parker Blair, Bryce Hacker, Valentina Hincapie Santa

Villard: Angela Frederick, Ashton Gahlon, Jonah Heidelberger, Robert Malecha, Ellen Oeltjen, Avery Vanderhagen

Willmar: Heather Gerads, Samuel King, Natasha Knutson, Hsa Lar, Mirna Lopez Chavez, Rosalba Rodriguez-Quilantan, Jolissa Schanus, Jesica Serrano, Ross Smeby

Marquette University

Graduating in spring 2023 from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, school was:

Redwood Falls: Emma Gaffney, master’s in clinical mental health counseling

UM-Crookston

The GPA for the honors designations are distinction 3.75-3.89 and high distinction 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of spring semester with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted from the University of Minnesota in Crookston were:

Sunburg: Shannon Urban, high distinction

Willmar: Amanda Thorson, health services executive certificate

St. Mary’s University of Minnesota

Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree from the Winona school were:

Montevideo: Olivia White

Paynesville: Mark Nosbush

