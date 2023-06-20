Schools & Students published June 20, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
Alexandria Technical and Community College
Graduating in summer 2022 and spring 2023 with a certificate, diploma or associate degree were:
Belgrade: Lily Felling, Ethan Fischer, Jebadia Jones, Karsee Kampsen, Hannah Lieser
Benson: Damon Coots, Corbin Holmquist, Kimberly Pagel, Trey Smith
Bird Island: Breanna Buboltz
Boyd: Darius Fenske
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooten: Triston Guzier, Jennifer Ortiz
Buffalo Lake: Ethan Grams
Cosmos: Mason Kruse
Glenwood: Marissa Bartz, Damian Douvier, Carley Ford, Katrin Hafner, BreAnna Johnson, Dalton Larue, Leah Miller, Tanner Nestor, Vanessa Olson, Kaitlyn Pederson, Dustin Peterson, Barry Sarff, Teagan Stark, Chandler TeBrake, Elisabeth Uhlenhoff, Mariah Walker, Nolan Weber
Granite Falls: Ethan Fagen
Hancock: Miranda Chamberlain, Alexander Denzer, Micah Koehl, Cody Messner, Holly Messner, Hope Schmidgall
Kandiyohi: Jaydn Cast-Terning, Quentin Lindstrand
Litchfield: Olivia Anderson, Katie Madigan, Rose Nussbaum
ADVERTISEMENT
Montevideo: Lauren Dehne, Michael Wagner
New London: Ashley Jones
Olivia: Breanna Athmann, Caeden Gluesing, Kourtney Lind, Anthony Wallert
Paynesville: Maxine Solsrud
Pennock: Jordan Gamez
Raymond: Celena Jenkins
Redwood Falls: Melissa Bisel, Tucker Machart, Catherine Turbes
Starbuck: Felicia Anderson, Parker Blair, Bryce Hacker, Valentina Hincapie Santa
ADVERTISEMENT
Villard: Angela Frederick, Ashton Gahlon, Jonah Heidelberger, Robert Malecha, Ellen Oeltjen, Avery Vanderhagen
Willmar: Heather Gerads, Samuel King, Natasha Knutson, Hsa Lar, Mirna Lopez Chavez, Rosalba Rodriguez-Quilantan, Jolissa Schanus, Jesica Serrano, Ross Smeby
Marquette University
Graduating in spring 2023 from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, school was:
Redwood Falls: Emma Gaffney, master’s in clinical mental health counseling
UM-Crookston
The GPA for the honors designations are distinction 3.75-3.89 and high distinction 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of spring semester with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted from the University of Minnesota in Crookston were:
Sunburg: Shannon Urban, high distinction
Willmar: Amanda Thorson, health services executive certificate
ADVERTISEMENT
St. Mary’s University of Minnesota
Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree from the Winona school were:
Montevideo: Olivia White
Paynesville: Mark Nosbush
ADVERTISEMENT