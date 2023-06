Schools & Students published June 6, 2023

MSU-Moorhead

Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted from Minnesota State University in Moorhead, listed by high school, were:

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa: Jenna Fischer, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Amy Vogt, Master of Healthcare Administration

Benson: Marissa Connelly, Carrie Schnitzler, Katelyn Young

BOLD: Libby Kramin

Lac qui Parle Valley: Nicole Colon, Aimee Ramsbacher, Jessica Sigdahl

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska Area: Lucas Barkeim, Elizabeth Murken, Greta Reichmann

Morris Area: Becca Holland, Master of Science in educational leadership; Cameron Koebernick; Jared Lanoue

New London-Spicer: Kiara Crosby, specialist in educational leadership; Heidi King, Master of Science in educational leadership; Ethan Roeder

Paynesville Area: Taylor Kern, Madison Wegner

Redwood Valley: Anne Schnobrich, Master of Science in educational leadership

Willmar: Tara Carlson; Zachary Coquyt, Master of Science in educational leadership; Bailey Erickson; Anissa Tallakson, Master of Arts in teaching English as a second language; Alexis Tersch

Yellow Medicine East: Alison Ator, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Laurel Christianson, Master of Science in educational leadership

Read more:











ADVERTISEMENT

MSU-Mankato

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.40-3.59, magna cum laude 3.60-3.79 and summa cum laude 3.80-4.0. Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s level degree, unless otherwise noted, from Minnesota State University in Mankato were:

Belview: McKenna Nelson, summa cum laude

Benson: Mackenzie Kurkosky; Abigail Lundebrek, summa cum laude

Buffalo Lake: Maleia Ryberg, summa cum laude; Travis Trettin

Clara City: Braden Hoekstra

Cosmos: Lindsey Minnick, cum laude

Darwin: Steven Orzolek, cum laude

Glenwood:, John Helander; Madelyn McGinty, cum laude

ADVERTISEMENT

Granite Falls: Destiny Bahn, cum laude; Sarah Sannerud; Sarah Wahlstrom, master’s in special education

Kandiyohi: Alexis McMahon-Adams

Litchfield: Livia Behnke; Courtney Ham, cum laude; Kylee Jones, cum laude; Trevor Meyer, magna cum laude; Madison Shoultz, summa cum laude; Alexandra Tipka, master’s in elementary education

Montevideo: Autumn Buseman; Camryn Collins, master’s in communication disorders, summa cum laude

New London: Miah Larson, summa cum laude; Mackenzie Pederson, summa cum laude

Paynesville: Collin Frieler; Max Weidner, summa cum laude

Pennock: Austin Deike

Redwood Falls: Caitlyn Johnson, summa cum laude; Julia Prouty, summa cum laude; Julia Prouty, undergraduate cerfiticate, summa cum laude; Jenna Whitmore, magna cum laude

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred Heart: Cora Hanson, magna cum laude

Willmar: Grace Figueroa-Ghent, graduate certificate in family consumer science education; Ariana Groen, master’s in school psychology; Amber Kubesh, summa cum laude