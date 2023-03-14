Schools & Students published March 14, 2023

University of Nebraska

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Lincoln school were:

Hazel Run: Kelsey McGrath

Madison: Sarah Marie Halvorson

Redwood Falls: Brock Farasyn

Willmar: Abigail Rose Mathiasen, Tristen Michael Reed

The Citadel

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.2 or higher at the Charleston, South Carolina, school was:

Spicer: Lydia Larson

South Central College

Named to the South Central College fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the school with campuses in Faribault and North Mankato were:

Granite Falls: Macie Sik

Litchfield: Miranda Castro

Redwood Falls: Macie Kodet

Rochester CTC

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Rochester Community and Technical College was:

Granite Falls: Alyssiana Uribe

SNHU

Named to the fall term dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Southern New Hampshire University online or at the Manchester, New Hampshire, campus were:

Litchfield: Beth Wolter

Paynesville: Taylor Bailey

Southwest Minnesota State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Marshall school were:

Atwater: Troy Nelson

Belgrade: Claire Eckstein, Katelyn Weller

Belview: Corey Diekmann

Benson: Alan Winters, Josie Connelly

Bird Island: Cole Visser

Boyd: Paige Clausen

Buffalo Lake: Emma Radloff, Nicholas Taylor

Clara City: LaTia Swoyer

Clarkfield: Lucas Hodges, Slade Irvine

Danube: Leslie Gonzalez

Dawson: Vanessa Simpson

Glenwood: Berkley Steffen, Jessica Stai, Maddie Thorfinnson, Michele Stai

Granite Falls: Ean Clarke, Justine Angulo, Megan Nordaune, Taylor Bakkelund

Grove City: Savannah Stafford

Hancock: Alexis Staples, Jordan Hausmann, Valerie Messner

Kandiyohi: Halle Egge

Lake Lillian: Meghan McClain, Selestia Nissen

Litchfield: Halle Jansen, Whitney Rick, Zachery Hornburg

Maynard: Kara Baker, Samantha Halvorson

Montevideo: Brooklyn Nelson, Danielle Hiepler, Kassey Pauling, Lexi Dietz, RJ Hogrefe, Sarrah Haynes

New London: Ashley Grimsley, Ian Schmidt

Olivia: Ella Mages, Paige Plumley, Tristan Scharlemann

Paynesville: Amanda Meyer, Shelby Ruhoff, Taylor Haines

Pennock: Gavin Rohner Erickson

Redwood Falls: Dylan Raddatz, Gina Huhnerkoch, Hannah Sturgeon, Isaac Louwagie, Jahger Bill, Jenna Vick, Levi Stoneberg, Luke Hammerschmidt, Nolan Menz, Sara Heiderscheidt

Starbuck: Amanda Wevley

Willmar: Anthony Reyes Jimenez, Chelsie Laue, Hailey Eischens, Kaylee Nelson, Laura Nagel, Savannah Walz, Yesenia Gomez Ciriaco

University of North Dakota

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University’s degree-granting colleges and schools at the Grand Forks school were:

Benson: Austin Grube

Glenwood: Riley Guza, Robson Emmil Montenegro

Hawick: Morgan Rolighed

Morris: Christen Onstad

Paynesville: Hope Goebel

Carthage College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Kenosha, Wisconsin, school was:

Spicer: Lily Thompson

Hamline University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the St. Paul school were:

Atwater: Steven Lawver

Cosmos: Joanna Johnson

Glenwood: Ben Thorfinnson

New London: Lydia Meier

Paynesville: Kate Landsteiner

Redwood Falls: Bailey Sommers

Renville: Maddie Urness

Willmar: Jorge Zelaya Velasquez

Saint Mary's University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.60 or higher at the Winona school were:

Litchfield: Katelyn Cruze, Sydney Jackman

Montevideo: Olivia White

Paynesville: Mark Nosbush

UW-Stevens Point

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in Stevens Point was:

Appleton: Miah Peterson

Willmar: Ellie Mcgillivray

St. Olaf College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.75 or higher at the Northfield school were:

Glenwood: Sam Morton

Montevideo: Henry Dissell, Lauren Hanna

