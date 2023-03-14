Schools & Students published March 14, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
University of Nebraska
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Lincoln school were:
Hazel Run: Kelsey McGrath
Madison: Sarah Marie Halvorson
Redwood Falls: Brock Farasyn
Willmar: Abigail Rose Mathiasen, Tristen Michael Reed
The Citadel
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.2 or higher at the Charleston, South Carolina, school was:
Spicer: Lydia Larson
South Central College
Named to the South Central College fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the school with campuses in Faribault and North Mankato were:
Granite Falls: Macie Sik
Litchfield: Miranda Castro
Redwood Falls: Macie Kodet
Rochester CTC
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Rochester Community and Technical College was:
Granite Falls: Alyssiana Uribe
SNHU
Named to the fall term dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Southern New Hampshire University online or at the Manchester, New Hampshire, campus were:
Litchfield: Beth Wolter
Paynesville: Taylor Bailey
Southwest Minnesota State University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Marshall school were:
Atwater: Troy Nelson
Belgrade: Claire Eckstein, Katelyn Weller
Belview: Corey Diekmann
Benson: Alan Winters, Josie Connelly
Bird Island: Cole Visser
Boyd: Paige Clausen
Buffalo Lake: Emma Radloff, Nicholas Taylor
Clara City: LaTia Swoyer
Clarkfield: Lucas Hodges, Slade Irvine
Danube: Leslie Gonzalez
Dawson: Vanessa Simpson
Glenwood: Berkley Steffen, Jessica Stai, Maddie Thorfinnson, Michele Stai
Granite Falls: Ean Clarke, Justine Angulo, Megan Nordaune, Taylor Bakkelund
Grove City: Savannah Stafford
Hancock: Alexis Staples, Jordan Hausmann, Valerie Messner
Kandiyohi: Halle Egge
Lake Lillian: Meghan McClain, Selestia Nissen
Litchfield: Halle Jansen, Whitney Rick, Zachery Hornburg
Maynard: Kara Baker, Samantha Halvorson
Montevideo: Brooklyn Nelson, Danielle Hiepler, Kassey Pauling, Lexi Dietz, RJ Hogrefe, Sarrah Haynes
New London: Ashley Grimsley, Ian Schmidt
Olivia: Ella Mages, Paige Plumley, Tristan Scharlemann
Paynesville: Amanda Meyer, Shelby Ruhoff, Taylor Haines
Pennock: Gavin Rohner Erickson
Redwood Falls: Dylan Raddatz, Gina Huhnerkoch, Hannah Sturgeon, Isaac Louwagie, Jahger Bill, Jenna Vick, Levi Stoneberg, Luke Hammerschmidt, Nolan Menz, Sara Heiderscheidt
Starbuck: Amanda Wevley
Willmar: Anthony Reyes Jimenez, Chelsie Laue, Hailey Eischens, Kaylee Nelson, Laura Nagel, Savannah Walz, Yesenia Gomez Ciriaco
University of North Dakota
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University’s degree-granting colleges and schools at the Grand Forks school were:
Benson: Austin Grube
Glenwood: Riley Guza, Robson Emmil Montenegro
Hawick: Morgan Rolighed
Morris: Christen Onstad
Paynesville: Hope Goebel
Carthage College
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Kenosha, Wisconsin, school was:
Spicer: Lily Thompson
Hamline University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the St. Paul school were:
Atwater: Steven Lawver
Cosmos: Joanna Johnson
Glenwood: Ben Thorfinnson
New London: Lydia Meier
Paynesville: Kate Landsteiner
Redwood Falls: Bailey Sommers
Renville: Maddie Urness
Willmar: Jorge Zelaya Velasquez
Saint Mary's University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.60 or higher at the Winona school were:
Litchfield: Katelyn Cruze, Sydney Jackman
Montevideo: Olivia White
Paynesville: Mark Nosbush
UW-Stevens Point
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in Stevens Point was:
Appleton: Miah Peterson
Willmar: Ellie Mcgillivray
St. Olaf College
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.75 or higher at the Northfield school were:
Glenwood: Sam Morton
Montevideo: Henry Dissell, Lauren Hanna
