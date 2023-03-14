6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Schools & Students published March 14, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
March 14, 2023 08:06 AM

University of Nebraska

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Lincoln school were:

Hazel Run: Kelsey McGrath

Madison: Sarah Marie Halvorson

Redwood Falls: Brock Farasyn

Willmar: Abigail Rose Mathiasen, Tristen Michael Reed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Citadel

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.2 or higher at the Charleston, South Carolina, school was:

Spicer: Lydia Larson

South Central College

Named to the South Central College fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the school with campuses in Faribault and North Mankato were:

Granite Falls: Macie Sik

Litchfield: Miranda Castro

Redwood Falls: Macie Kodet

Rochester CTC

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Rochester Community and Technical College was:

Granite Falls: Alyssiana Uribe

ADVERTISEMENT

SNHU

Named to the fall term dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Southern New Hampshire University online or at the Manchester, New Hampshire, campus were:

Litchfield: Beth Wolter

Paynesville: Taylor Bailey

Southwest Minnesota State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Marshall school were:

Atwater: Troy Nelson

Belgrade: Claire Eckstein, Katelyn Weller

Belview: Corey Diekmann

Benson: Alan Winters, Josie Connelly

ADVERTISEMENT

Bird Island: Cole Visser

Boyd: Paige Clausen

Buffalo Lake: Emma Radloff, Nicholas Taylor

Clara City: LaTia Swoyer

Clarkfield: Lucas Hodges, Slade Irvine

Danube: Leslie Gonzalez

Dawson: Vanessa Simpson

Glenwood: Berkley Steffen, Jessica Stai, Maddie Thorfinnson, Michele Stai

ADVERTISEMENT

Granite Falls: Ean Clarke, Justine Angulo, Megan Nordaune, Taylor Bakkelund

Grove City: Savannah Stafford

Hancock: Alexis Staples, Jordan Hausmann, Valerie Messner

Kandiyohi: Halle Egge

Lake Lillian: Meghan McClain, Selestia Nissen

Litchfield: Halle Jansen, Whitney Rick, Zachery Hornburg

Maynard: Kara Baker, Samantha Halvorson

Montevideo: Brooklyn Nelson, Danielle Hiepler, Kassey Pauling, Lexi Dietz, RJ Hogrefe, Sarrah Haynes

ADVERTISEMENT

New London: Ashley Grimsley, Ian Schmidt

Olivia: Ella Mages, Paige Plumley, Tristan Scharlemann

Paynesville: Amanda Meyer, Shelby Ruhoff, Taylor Haines

Pennock: Gavin Rohner Erickson

Redwood Falls: Dylan Raddatz, Gina Huhnerkoch, Hannah Sturgeon, Isaac Louwagie, Jahger Bill, Jenna Vick, Levi Stoneberg, Luke Hammerschmidt, Nolan Menz, Sara Heiderscheidt

Starbuck: Amanda Wevley

Willmar: Anthony Reyes Jimenez, Chelsie Laue, Hailey Eischens, Kaylee Nelson, Laura Nagel, Savannah Walz, Yesenia Gomez Ciriaco

University of North Dakota

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University’s degree-granting colleges and schools at the Grand Forks school were:

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson: Austin Grube

Glenwood: Riley Guza, Robson Emmil Montenegro

Hawick: Morgan Rolighed

Morris: Christen Onstad

Paynesville: Hope Goebel

Carthage College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Kenosha, Wisconsin, school was:

Spicer: Lily Thompson

Hamline University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the St. Paul school were:

Atwater: Steven Lawver

Cosmos: Joanna Johnson

Glenwood: Ben Thorfinnson

New London: Lydia Meier

Paynesville: Kate Landsteiner

Redwood Falls: Bailey Sommers

Renville: Maddie Urness

Willmar: Jorge Zelaya Velasquez

Saint Mary's University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.60 or higher at the Winona school were:

Litchfield: Katelyn Cruze, Sydney Jackman

Montevideo: Olivia White

Paynesville: Mark Nosbush

UW-Stevens Point

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in Stevens Point was:

Appleton: Miah Peterson

Willmar: Ellie Mcgillivray

St. Olaf College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.75 or higher at the Northfield school were:

Glenwood: Sam Morton

Montevideo: Henry Dissell, Lauren Hanna

    Donna Middleton
    By Donna Middleton
    Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
    She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
    What To Read Next
    Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
    Local
    Willmar Middle School's second-term honor roll announced
    March 14, 2023 07:29 AM
     · 
    By  Donna Middleton
    A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
    Local
    Funeral service listing published March 14, 2023
    March 14, 2023 06:00 AM
     · 
    By  West Central Tribune staff report
    There are around 1,000 observation wells owned by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and water appropriation permit holders in Minnesota to monitor groundwater levels. Erynn Jenzen of the Minnesota DNR checks on the water level in an observation well in the Bonanza Valley Groundwater Protection Area in this August, 2018 file photo.
    Local
    Western Minnesota's Chippewa County weighing benefits of high-volume users against groundwater supply
    March 14, 2023 05:30 AM
     · 
    By  Tom Cherveny
    Get Local

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Local Sports and News
    NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
    Prep
    Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
    March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
     · 
    By  Michael Lyne
    KMS vs. Border West, 031323.005.jpg
    Prep
    Boys basketball: Border West Buccaneers find some redemption against KMS Fighting Saints
    March 13, 2023 10:45 PM
     · 
    By  Joe Brown
    With the BBE student section looking on, Jaguars senior Brady Schwinghammer lines up a 3-pointer during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
    Prep
    Boys basketball: BBE Jaguars weather the storm in Section 6A-South semifinals
    March 13, 2023 10:41 PM
     · 
    By  Michael Lyne
    Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
    Prep
    Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
    March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
     · 
    By  Tom Elliott