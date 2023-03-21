Schools & Students published March 21, 2023

MBDA Honor Band

A total of 410 students from 82 schools auditioned for the Minnesota Band Directors Association 2023 State 9-10 Honor Band.

Willmar High School students playing in the MBDA honor band Contributed Willmar Public School

Five Willmar Senior High School sophomores were selected. They are Miguel Garcia (alto saxophone), Ryan Newberg (tenor sax), Sam Oswood (bass clarinet), Brandon Escalon-Valladares (flute), and David Lammers (clarinet). The festival will be April 15-16 at Fergus Falls High School.

Concordia College Honor Band

Willmar Senior High School sophomores David Lammers and Luke McCleary were recently selected to participate in the 2023 High School Honor Band at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Sophomore Luke McCleary, Willmar Senior High School, is a member of the Concordia College High School Honor Band in 2023 Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

Sophomore David Lammers, Willmar Senior High School, is a member of the Concordia College High School Honor Band in 2023. Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

The honor band, set for April 14-16, allows high school students to come together and create music at a high level in chamber groups and large ensembles. Lammers plays the clarinet and McCleary plays the trombone.

MSU-Mankato

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Minnesota State University in Mankato were:

Atwater: Jeana Denton

Belview: McKenna Nelson

Benson: Mackenzie Kurkosky, Abigail Lundebrek

Bird Island: Madison Jacobs

Blomkest: Kadin Larsson

Buffalo Lake: Kaitlyn Kottke, Maleia Ryberg, Malli Ryberg

Cosmos: Judah Johnson

Danube: Adrianna Garza

Darwin: Carlie Fank

Glenwood: Madelyn McGinty

Grove City: Emma Eken

Kerkhoven: Hannah Gareis

Litchfield: Grace Borowicz, Ethan Johnson, Sara Kolp, Cade Marquardt, Trevor Meyer, Madison Shoultz, Avery Stilwell

Montevideo: Justin Collins, Eva Wolner

New London: Miah Larson, Lars Osmon, Ashley Templer

Olivia: Kaylee Fennern, Austin Frank, Devyn O'Halloran, Makayla Snow

Paynesville: Tori Haines, Vicki Meyer, Kianna Roeske, Max Weidner, Emily Wiener

Raymond: Kelsey Lloyd

Redwood Falls: Sean Barningham, Brooke Fischer, Mariah Frank, Courtney Garman, Haley Garman, Maxine Gerke, Caitlyn Johnson, Kate Kahnke, Bernard Kodet, Alex Lang, Cassandra Omtvedt, Julia Prouty, Sydney Sommers, Colby Wall, Jenna Whitmore

Sacred Heart: Connor Aalderks, Cora Hanson

Spicer: Abigail Dittbenner, Quinn Nelson, Mackenzie Rich, Sadie Williams

Willmar: Anisa Abdulahi, Cadence Flolo, Isaiah Flolo, Sydney Heid, Amber Kubesh, Keegan MacLennan, James McCormack

UW-LaCrosse

The GPA for the highest honors designation is 3.75. Graduating at the end of fall semester from the University of Wisconsin school in LaCrosse was:

Glenwood: Olivia Clouse, highest honors

Bethel University

Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree unless noted, from the St. Paul school was:

Madison: Karly Siedschlag

UM-Crookston

The GPA for the high honors designation is 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Crookston were:

Belgrade: Ally Eblen, high distinction

Madison: Abby Stender

Redwood Falls: Becky Jenniges