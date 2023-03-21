99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Schools & Students published March 21, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 8:31 AM

MBDA Honor Band

A total of 410 students from 82 schools auditioned for the Minnesota Band Directors Association 2023 State 9-10 Honor Band.

Photos of the Willmar High School students playing in the MBDA honor band
Willmar High School students playing in the MBDA honor band
Contributed Willmar Public School

Five Willmar Senior High School sophomores were selected. They are Miguel Garcia (alto saxophone), Ryan Newberg (tenor sax), Sam Oswood (bass clarinet), Brandon Escalon-Valladares (flute), and David Lammers (clarinet). The festival will be April 15-16 at Fergus Falls High School.

Concordia College Honor Band

Willmar Senior High School sophomores David Lammers and Luke McCleary were recently selected to participate in the 2023 High School Honor Band at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Sophomore Luke McCleary. Willmar High School, will play trombone in the Concordia (Moorhead) College High School Honor Band in 2023.
Sophomore Luke McCleary, Willmar Senior High School, is a member of the Concordia College High School Honor Band in 2023
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools
Sophomore David Lammers, Willmar High School band student, will play clarinet in the Concordia (Moorhead) College High School Honor Band in 2023.
Sophomore David Lammers, Willmar Senior High School, is a member of the Concordia College High School Honor Band in 2023.
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

The honor band, set for April 14-16, allows high school students to come together and create music at a high level in chamber groups and large ensembles. Lammers plays the clarinet and McCleary plays the trombone.

MSU-Mankato

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at Minnesota State University in Mankato were:

ADVERTISEMENT

Atwater: Jeana Denton

Belview: McKenna Nelson

Benson: Mackenzie Kurkosky, Abigail Lundebrek

Bird Island: Madison Jacobs

Blomkest: Kadin Larsson

Buffalo Lake: Kaitlyn Kottke, Maleia Ryberg, Malli Ryberg

Cosmos: Judah Johnson

Danube: Adrianna Garza

ADVERTISEMENT

Darwin: Carlie Fank

Glenwood: Madelyn McGinty

Grove City: Emma Eken

Kerkhoven: Hannah Gareis

Litchfield: Grace Borowicz, Ethan Johnson, Sara Kolp, Cade Marquardt, Trevor Meyer, Madison Shoultz, Avery Stilwell

Montevideo: Justin Collins, Eva Wolner

New London: Miah Larson, Lars Osmon, Ashley Templer

Olivia: Kaylee Fennern, Austin Frank, Devyn O'Halloran, Makayla Snow

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville: Tori Haines, Vicki Meyer, Kianna Roeske, Max Weidner, Emily Wiener

Raymond: Kelsey Lloyd

Redwood Falls: Sean Barningham, Brooke Fischer, Mariah Frank, Courtney Garman, Haley Garman, Maxine Gerke, Caitlyn Johnson, Kate Kahnke, Bernard Kodet, Alex Lang, Cassandra Omtvedt, Julia Prouty, Sydney Sommers, Colby Wall, Jenna Whitmore

Sacred Heart: Connor Aalderks, Cora Hanson

Spicer: Abigail Dittbenner, Quinn Nelson, Mackenzie Rich, Sadie Williams

Willmar: Anisa Abdulahi, Cadence Flolo, Isaiah Flolo, Sydney Heid, Amber Kubesh, Keegan MacLennan, James McCormack

UW-LaCrosse

The GPA for the highest honors designation is 3.75. Graduating at the end of fall semester from the University of Wisconsin school in LaCrosse was:

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenwood: Olivia Clouse, highest honors

Bethel University

Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree unless noted, from the St. Paul school was:

Madison: Karly Siedschlag

UM-Crookston

The GPA for the high honors designation is 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Crookston were:

Belgrade: Ally Eblen, high distinction

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison: Abby Stender

Redwood Falls: Becky Jenniges

    Donna Middleton
    By Donna Middleton
    Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
    She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
    What To Read Next
    WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
    Local
    Willmar Middle School names February 2023 students of the month
    March 21, 2023 07:24 AM
     · 
    By  Donna Middleton
    Bethesda renovations 030923 001.jpg
    Local
    Final phase of long-term transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar expected to be completed this year
    March 21, 2023 06:30 AM
     · 
    By  Jennifer Kotila
    A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
    Local
    Funeral service listing published March 21, 2023
    March 21, 2023 06:00 AM
     · 
    By  West Central Tribune staff report
    Get Local

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Local Sports and News
    wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
    Prep
    Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
    March 17, 2023 08:45 AM
    Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
    Prep
    Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
    March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
     · 
    By  Tom Elliott
    WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
    Prep
    Girls basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars earn a 3rd-place trophy at state
    March 19, 2023 06:58 PM
     · 
    By  Tom Elliott
    BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
    Prep
    Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
    March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
     · 
    By  Tom Elliott