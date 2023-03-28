Schools & Students published March 28, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
UW-LaCrosse
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in LaCrosse was:
Buffalo Lake: Emma Trettin
Clara City: Landin Ahrenholz
Glenwood: Olivia Clouse
Grove City: Cece Toenjes
Litchfield: Emma Brown
Montevideo: Livia Gades
New London: Kamryn Quenemoen
Redwood Falls: Payton Schueller
Spicer: Izzy Schmiesing
St. Cloud State University
The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.25-3.49, magna cum laude 3.50-3.74 and summa cum laude 3.75-4.0. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, were:
Atwater: Paige Griggs, cum laude
Benson: Mark Grussing, graduate certificate in traffic safety education
Clara City: Melissa Hoffman Bodin, doctorate in educational administration and leadership; Alexandra Jordan, summa cum laude
Cosmos: Jonathan Kalenberg, associate degree
Glenwood: Tessa Aspseter
Granite Falls: Samantha Bishop
Litchfield: Shanna Kinny, magna cum laude; Bethany Lee, magna cum laude; Michael Lee
New London: Waverley Rogers, cum laude
Paynesville: Annabelle Ball, cum laude; Abbie Wuertz
Pennock: Emily Ashburn, summa cum laude
Willmar: Mohamed Hussen
North Dakota State University
The GPA for the honors designations are 3.50 or higher. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Fargo school were:
Appleton: Andrew Mahoney, master's in mechanical engineering
Belgrade: Madison Baker; Katherine Mastey, with honors
Benson: Maxwell Benson; Andrea Rud, with honors
Boyd: Levi Loose
Glenwood: Jack Blevins; Evan Palmer, with honors; Ella Richards
Hector: Stefan Johnson
Marietta: Harrison Patzer, with honors
Maynard: Blaine Sederstrom
Montevideo: Codi Payne
Morris: Mason Nelson
New London: Jake Schmidt, with honors
Paynesville: Shawn Rue
Pennock: Cade Melin, with honors
Starbuck: Amanda Drechsel; Riley Hoffmann, with honors
Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson
Villard: Shawn Carsten
Willmar: Abdishakur Mahboub
South Dakota State University
The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of summer and fall semesters with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Brookings school were:
Atwater: Dana Hedberg
Belview: Andrea Berends
Brooten: Justin Paulson
Buffalo Lake: Ally Pink
Clara City: Seth Melin
Clarkfield: Walker Risa
Cosmos: Brennan Lewis, master's degree
Grove City: Brenna Anderson, summa cum laude
Lake Lillian: Caitlyn Alsdurf
Madison: Emily Kennedy, cum laude
Montevideo: Katelyn Hillerud, master's degree
Morris: Jacqueline Boots, magna cum laude; Alexander Daugherty, cum laude; Hallie Watzke, associate degree
New London: Emma Spors, master's degree
Paynesville: Kelsey Nehring
Renville: Makenna Bruns; Morgan Haen, cum laude
Willmar: Savannah Miller; Allyson Pollock; Jared Ruter; Olivia Welsh, cum laude
Bemidji State University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were:
Clarkfield: Mireya Soria
Glenwood: Carter Moen, Angie VanZee
Granite Falls: Meeghen Dahlager
Kandiyohi: Hailey Kallevig
Litchfield: Vaida Behnke, Benjamin Nelson
Paynesville: Macy Elfering
Sacred Heart: Cassandra DeKruif
Villard: Amelia Rajdl
Willmar: Corinne Denore
Rochester Institute of Technology
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.4 or higher at the Rochester, New York, school was:
Litchfield: Matthew Pofahl
St. Catherine University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the St. Paul school was:
Olivia: Katie Buchtel
Minnesota North
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at the school with campuses in Hibbing, Virginia, Eveleth, Ely, International Falls and Grand Rapids were:
Clarkfield: Stacie Barron
Raymond: Elijah Aker
Willmar: Brittany Hinkemeyer
Drake University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Des Moines, Iowa, school were:
Benson: Stacy Johnson
New London: Maxwell Slinden
Spicer: Stella Depuydt
Wichita State University
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Wichita, Kansas, school was:
Madison: Mitchell Syltie
