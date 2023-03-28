Schools & Students published March 28, 2023

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

published March 28, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
March 28, 2023

UW-LaCrosse

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in LaCrosse was:

Buffalo Lake: Emma Trettin

Clara City: Landin Ahrenholz

Glenwood: Olivia Clouse

Grove City: Cece Toenjes

Litchfield: Emma Brown

Montevideo: Livia Gades

New London: Kamryn Quenemoen

Redwood Falls: Payton Schueller

Spicer: Izzy Schmiesing

St. Cloud State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.25-3.49, magna cum laude 3.50-3.74 and summa cum laude 3.75-4.0. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, were:

Atwater: Paige Griggs, cum laude

Benson: Mark Grussing, graduate certificate in traffic safety education

Clara City: Melissa Hoffman Bodin, doctorate in educational administration and leadership; Alexandra Jordan, summa cum laude

Cosmos: Jonathan Kalenberg, associate degree

Glenwood: Tessa Aspseter

Granite Falls: Samantha Bishop

Litchfield: Shanna Kinny, magna cum laude; Bethany Lee, magna cum laude; Michael Lee

New London: Waverley Rogers, cum laude

Paynesville: Annabelle Ball, cum laude; Abbie Wuertz

Pennock: Emily Ashburn, summa cum laude

Willmar: Mohamed Hussen

North Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are 3.50 or higher. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Fargo school were:

Appleton: Andrew Mahoney, master's in mechanical engineering

Belgrade: Madison Baker; Katherine Mastey, with honors

Benson: Maxwell Benson; Andrea Rud, with honors

Boyd: Levi Loose

Glenwood: Jack Blevins; Evan Palmer, with honors; Ella Richards

Hector: Stefan Johnson

Marietta: Harrison Patzer, with honors

Maynard: Blaine Sederstrom

Montevideo: Codi Payne

Morris: Mason Nelson

New London: Jake Schmidt, with honors

Paynesville: Shawn Rue

Pennock: Cade Melin, with honors

Starbuck: Amanda Drechsel; Riley Hoffmann, with honors

Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson

Villard: Shawn Carsten

Willmar: Abdishakur Mahboub

South Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of summer and fall semesters with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Brookings school were:

Atwater: Dana Hedberg

Belview: Andrea Berends

Brooten: Justin Paulson

Buffalo Lake: Ally Pink

Clara City: Seth Melin

Clarkfield: Walker Risa

Cosmos: Brennan Lewis, master's degree

Grove City: Brenna Anderson, summa cum laude

Lake Lillian: Caitlyn Alsdurf

Madison: Emily Kennedy, cum laude

Montevideo: Katelyn Hillerud, master's degree

Morris: Jacqueline Boots, magna cum laude; Alexander Daugherty, cum laude; Hallie Watzke, associate degree

New London: Emma Spors, master's degree

Paynesville: Kelsey Nehring

Renville: Makenna Bruns; Morgan Haen, cum laude

Willmar: Savannah Miller; Allyson Pollock; Jared Ruter; Olivia Welsh, cum laude

Bemidji State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were:

Clarkfield: Mireya Soria

Glenwood: Carter Moen, Angie VanZee

Granite Falls: Meeghen Dahlager

Kandiyohi: Hailey Kallevig

Litchfield: Vaida Behnke, Benjamin Nelson

Paynesville: Macy Elfering

Sacred Heart: Cassandra DeKruif

Villard: Amelia Rajdl

Willmar: Corinne Denore

Rochester Institute of Technology

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.4 or higher at the Rochester, New York, school was:

Litchfield: Matthew Pofahl

St. Catherine University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the St. Paul school was:

Olivia: Katie Buchtel

Minnesota North

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at the school with campuses in Hibbing, Virginia, Eveleth, Ely, International Falls and Grand Rapids were:

Clarkfield: Stacie Barron

Raymond: Elijah Aker

Willmar: Brittany Hinkemeyer

Drake University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Des Moines, Iowa, school were:

Benson: Stacy Johnson

New London: Maxwell Slinden

Spicer: Stella Depuydt

Wichita State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Wichita, Kansas, school was:

Madison: Mitchell Syltie

    Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
    She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
