Schools & Students published March 28, 2023

UW-LaCrosse

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Wisconsin school in LaCrosse was:

Buffalo Lake: Emma Trettin

Clara City: Landin Ahrenholz

Glenwood: Olivia Clouse

Grove City: Cece Toenjes

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield: Emma Brown

Montevideo: Livia Gades

New London: Kamryn Quenemoen

Redwood Falls: Payton Schueller

Spicer: Izzy Schmiesing

St. Cloud State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.25-3.49, magna cum laude 3.50-3.74 and summa cum laude 3.75-4.0. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, were:

Atwater: Paige Griggs, cum laude

Benson: Mark Grussing, graduate certificate in traffic safety education

ADVERTISEMENT

Clara City: Melissa Hoffman Bodin, doctorate in educational administration and leadership; Alexandra Jordan, summa cum laude

Cosmos: Jonathan Kalenberg, associate degree

Glenwood: Tessa Aspseter

Granite Falls: Samantha Bishop

Litchfield: Shanna Kinny, magna cum laude; Bethany Lee, magna cum laude; Michael Lee

New London: Waverley Rogers, cum laude

Paynesville: Annabelle Ball, cum laude; Abbie Wuertz

Pennock: Emily Ashburn, summa cum laude

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar: Mohamed Hussen

North Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are 3.50 or higher. Graduating at the end of fall semester with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Fargo school were:

Appleton: Andrew Mahoney, master's in mechanical engineering

Belgrade: Madison Baker; Katherine Mastey, with honors

Benson: Maxwell Benson; Andrea Rud, with honors

Boyd: Levi Loose

Glenwood: Jack Blevins; Evan Palmer, with honors; Ella Richards

Hector: Stefan Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Marietta: Harrison Patzer, with honors

Maynard: Blaine Sederstrom

Montevideo: Codi Payne

Morris: Mason Nelson

New London: Jake Schmidt, with honors

Paynesville: Shawn Rue

Pennock: Cade Melin, with honors

Starbuck: Amanda Drechsel; Riley Hoffmann, with honors

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunburg: Brandon Rasmusson

Villard: Shawn Carsten

Willmar: Abdishakur Mahboub

South Dakota State University

The GPA for the honors designations are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating at the end of summer and fall semesters with a bachelor’s degree, unless otherwise noted, from the Brookings school were:

Atwater: Dana Hedberg

Belview: Andrea Berends

Brooten: Justin Paulson

Buffalo Lake: Ally Pink

ADVERTISEMENT

Clara City: Seth Melin

Clarkfield: Walker Risa

Cosmos: Brennan Lewis, master's degree

Grove City: Brenna Anderson, summa cum laude

Lake Lillian: Caitlyn Alsdurf

Madison: Emily Kennedy, cum laude

Montevideo: Katelyn Hillerud, master's degree

Morris: Jacqueline Boots, magna cum laude; Alexander Daugherty, cum laude; Hallie Watzke, associate degree

New London: Emma Spors, master's degree

Paynesville: Kelsey Nehring

Renville: Makenna Bruns; Morgan Haen, cum laude

Willmar: Savannah Miller; Allyson Pollock; Jared Ruter; Olivia Welsh, cum laude

Bemidji State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were:

Clarkfield: Mireya Soria

Glenwood: Carter Moen, Angie VanZee

Granite Falls: Meeghen Dahlager

Kandiyohi: Hailey Kallevig

Litchfield: Vaida Behnke, Benjamin Nelson

Paynesville: Macy Elfering

Sacred Heart: Cassandra DeKruif

Villard: Amelia Rajdl

Willmar: Corinne Denore

Rochester Institute of Technology

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.4 or higher at the Rochester, New York, school was:

Litchfield: Matthew Pofahl

St. Catherine University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the St. Paul school was:

Olivia: Katie Buchtel

Minnesota North

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at the school with campuses in Hibbing, Virginia, Eveleth, Ely, International Falls and Grand Rapids were:

Clarkfield: Stacie Barron

Raymond: Elijah Aker

Willmar: Brittany Hinkemeyer

Drake University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Des Moines, Iowa, school were:

Benson: Stacy Johnson

New London: Maxwell Slinden

Spicer: Stella Depuydt

Wichita State University

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Wichita, Kansas, school was:

Madison: Mitchell Syltie

