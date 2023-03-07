Schools & Students published March 7, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
Science and Nature Conference
MARSHALL — The annual Science and Nature Conference for students in grades K-8 will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Dave Schulte, a professional yo-yo performer, will present “the Science of Spin.” Students will have a chance to meet zoo animals; learn about birds, bugs, and snakes; build rockets, bridges, circuits, and Lego robotics during three hands-on sessions.
Students must be registered in advance and accompanied by an adult to attend the conference. The conference brochure and registration online is on www.swwc.org/sn .
Registration is $40 for students and $10 for adults, and the deadline is April 13.
For more information contact Andrea Anderson at andrea.anderson@swwc.org or call 507-537-2257 .
UM-Crookston
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Crookston were:
Belgrade: Ally Eblen
Lake Lillian: Collin Schlomann
Sunburg: Shannon Urban
University of Mary
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Bismarck, North Dakota, school were:
Belgrade: Allison Gruber
Boyd: Natalie Bach
Redwood Falls: Gabrielle Houle
Central College
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.50 or higher at the Pella, Iowa, school was:
Olivia: Leslie Snow
Northwestern College
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Orange City, Iowa, school were:
Blomkest: Megan Slagter
Raymond: Erin Brouwer
Gustavus Adolphus College
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.7 or higher at the St. Peter school were:
Benson: Eleanor Habben
Darwin: Levi Schmidt
Dawson: Jake Lee
Glenwood: Isaac Meyer, Samuel Peters
Kandiyohi: Amy Haney
Lake Lillian: Mia Eisenbacher
Montevideo: Jenna Wyum
New London: Rakiah Swenson
Olivia: Matthew Moorse
Paynesville: Eric Johnson, Luke Johnson
Renville: Adrienne Peterson
Starbuck: Sydney Hagen
Willmar: Najmo Kahin, Serena Monson, Emily Morris, Sydney Olson
UM-Morris
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Morris were:
Morris: Jayson Weber, Kennedy Hill
Willmar: Kiera Fischer
UM-Duluth
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Duluth were:
Belview: Lonnah Maasch
Benson: Samantha Carlson, Caleb Heidelberger
Buffalo Lake: Kaitlan Ives
Darwin: Kyle Smith
Glenwood: Joshua Curry, Jordan Hitchcock, Avery Hoeper
Litchfield: Kelsey Ballard, Emma Dewolf, Ellery Jones, Kristen Jones, Nathan Kuehl, Janessa Olson
Maynard: Jessica Wellnitz
Montevideo: Lana Rongstad
Murdock: Kalli Anders
New London: Ellie Hanson, Jack Noeldner, Kaitlyn Quenemoen
Olivia: Hanna Larson, Lucas Ryan, Morgan Schmitz, Samuel Welchance
Paynesville: Victoria Soine
Spicer: Aleah Deboer, Brianna Deming, Chloe Ellering, Hunter Paffrath
Willmar: Josh Miley, Ryan Pappenfus, Daniel Rios, Leighton Winter, Christopher Wright, Jen Harasyn
Central Lakes College
Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at the school with campuses in Brainerd and Staples were:
Belgrade: Heidi Lieser
Holloway: Dustin Piotter
Olivia: Allie Paulsen
