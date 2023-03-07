Schools & Students published March 7, 2023

Science and Nature Conference

MARSHALL — The annual Science and Nature Conference for students in grades K-8 will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Dave Schulte, a professional yo-yo performer, will present “the Science of Spin.” Students will have a chance to meet zoo animals; learn about birds, bugs, and snakes; build rockets, bridges, circuits, and Lego robotics during three hands-on sessions.

Students must be registered in advance and accompanied by an adult to attend the conference. The conference brochure and registration online is on www.swwc.org/sn .

Registration is $40 for students and $10 for adults, and the deadline is April 13.

For more information contact Andrea Anderson at andrea.anderson@swwc.org or call 507-537-2257 .

ADVERTISEMENT

UM-Crookston

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Crookston were:

Belgrade: Ally Eblen

Lake Lillian: Collin Schlomann

Sunburg: Shannon Urban

University of Mary

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Bismarck, North Dakota, school were:

Belgrade: Allison Gruber

Boyd: Natalie Bach

Redwood Falls: Gabrielle Houle

ADVERTISEMENT

Central College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.50 or higher at the Pella, Iowa, school was:

Olivia: Leslie Snow

Northwestern College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Orange City, Iowa, school were:

Blomkest: Megan Slagter

Raymond: Erin Brouwer

Gustavus Adolphus College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.7 or higher at the St. Peter school were:

Benson: Eleanor Habben

Darwin: Levi Schmidt

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawson: Jake Lee

Glenwood: Isaac Meyer, Samuel Peters

Kandiyohi: Amy Haney

Lake Lillian: Mia Eisenbacher

Montevideo: Jenna Wyum

New London: Rakiah Swenson

Olivia: Matthew Moorse

Paynesville: Eric Johnson, Luke Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Renville: Adrienne Peterson

Starbuck: Sydney Hagen

Willmar: Najmo Kahin, Serena Monson, Emily Morris, Sydney Olson

UM-Morris

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Morris were:

Morris: Jayson Weber, Kennedy Hill

Willmar: Kiera Fischer

UM-Duluth

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Duluth were:

Belview: Lonnah Maasch

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson: Samantha Carlson, Caleb Heidelberger

Buffalo Lake: Kaitlan Ives

Darwin: Kyle Smith

Glenwood: Joshua Curry, Jordan Hitchcock, Avery Hoeper

Litchfield: Kelsey Ballard, Emma Dewolf, Ellery Jones, Kristen Jones, Nathan Kuehl, Janessa Olson

Maynard: Jessica Wellnitz

Montevideo: Lana Rongstad

Murdock: Kalli Anders

ADVERTISEMENT

New London: Ellie Hanson, Jack Noeldner, Kaitlyn Quenemoen

Olivia: Hanna Larson, Lucas Ryan, Morgan Schmitz, Samuel Welchance

Paynesville: Victoria Soine

Spicer: Aleah Deboer, Brianna Deming, Chloe Ellering, Hunter Paffrath

Willmar: Josh Miley, Ryan Pappenfus, Daniel Rios, Leighton Winter, Christopher Wright, Jen Harasyn

Central Lakes College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at the school with campuses in Brainerd and Staples were:

Belgrade: Heidi Lieser

Holloway: Dustin Piotter

Olivia: Allie Paulsen

