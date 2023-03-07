99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Schools & Students published March 7, 2023

News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.

Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
March 07, 2023 07:12 AM

Science and Nature Conference

MARSHALL — The annual Science and Nature Conference for students in grades K-8 will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Dave Schulte, a professional yo-yo performer, will present “the Science of Spin.” Students will have a chance to meet zoo animals; learn about birds, bugs, and snakes; build rockets, bridges, circuits, and Lego robotics during three hands-on sessions.

Students must be registered in advance and accompanied by an adult to attend the conference. The conference brochure and registration online is on www.swwc.org/sn .

Registration is $40 for students and $10 for adults, and the deadline is April 13.

For more information contact Andrea Anderson at andrea.anderson@swwc.org or call 507-537-2257 .

ADVERTISEMENT

UM-Crookston

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Crookston were:

Belgrade: Ally Eblen

Lake Lillian: Collin Schlomann

Sunburg: Shannon Urban

University of Mary

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Bismarck, North Dakota, school were:

Belgrade: Allison Gruber

Boyd: Natalie Bach

Redwood Falls: Gabrielle Houle

ADVERTISEMENT

Central College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.50 or higher at the Pella, Iowa, school was:

Olivia: Leslie Snow

Northwestern College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the Orange City, Iowa, school were:

Blomkest: Megan Slagter

Raymond: Erin Brouwer

Gustavus Adolphus College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.7 or higher at the St. Peter school were:

Benson: Eleanor Habben

Darwin: Levi Schmidt

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawson: Jake Lee

Glenwood: Isaac Meyer, Samuel Peters

Kandiyohi: Amy Haney

Lake Lillian: Mia Eisenbacher

Montevideo: Jenna Wyum

New London: Rakiah Swenson

Olivia: Matthew Moorse

Paynesville: Eric Johnson, Luke Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Renville: Adrienne Peterson

Starbuck: Sydney Hagen

Willmar: Najmo Kahin, Serena Monson, Emily Morris, Sydney Olson

UM-Morris

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.66 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Morris were:

Morris: Jayson Weber, Kennedy Hill

Willmar: Kiera Fischer

UM-Duluth

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the University of Minnesota school in Duluth were:

Belview: Lonnah Maasch

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson: Samantha Carlson, Caleb Heidelberger

Buffalo Lake: Kaitlan Ives

Darwin: Kyle Smith

Glenwood: Joshua Curry, Jordan Hitchcock, Avery Hoeper

Litchfield: Kelsey Ballard, Emma Dewolf, Ellery Jones, Kristen Jones, Nathan Kuehl, Janessa Olson

Maynard: Jessica Wellnitz

Montevideo: Lana Rongstad

Murdock: Kalli Anders

ADVERTISEMENT

New London: Ellie Hanson, Jack Noeldner, Kaitlyn Quenemoen

Olivia: Hanna Larson, Lucas Ryan, Morgan Schmitz, Samuel Welchance

Paynesville: Victoria Soine

Spicer: Aleah Deboer, Brianna Deming, Chloe Ellering, Hunter Paffrath

Willmar: Josh Miley, Ryan Pappenfus, Daniel Rios, Leighton Winter, Christopher Wright, Jen Harasyn

Central Lakes College

Named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.25 or higher at the school with campuses in Brainerd and Staples were:

Belgrade: Heidi Lieser

Holloway: Dustin Piotter

Olivia: Allie Paulsen

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
road-closed-more-generic.jpg
Local
County closes timber bridge over BNSF tracks at 49th Street NE due to damage
March 07, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce logo.png
Local
Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce announces Community Leadership Award recipients
March 07, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Police lights
Local
Driver arrested, two passengers injured after rollover crash near Kandiyohi, Minnesota
March 07, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott