Schools & Students published May 16, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
American Legion Boys State
SPICER — Henderson-Lewis American Post 545 in Spicer will send New London-Spicer student Jackson Barber to the 74th annual American Legion Boys State from June 11-17 at St. John's University in Collegeville where Barber and other high school juniors will learn about government. These "citizens" of Boys State will apply knowledge gained through school and the instruction provided there to organize and operate their own city, county and state governments.
Northern State University
Graduating in spring 2023 from the Aberdeen, South Dakota, school was:
Willmar: Brendon Canavan, Master of Music Education
Augustana University
Graduating in the class of 2023 from the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, school with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted were:
Belgrade: Reyel Marie Tex, Master of Education
ADVERTISEMENT
Boyd: Lauren Maria Jessen, Master of Business Administration; Austin Theodore Schmitt, Master of Science in athletic training
Darwin: Rebecca Anne Schmidt, Master of Science in athletic training
Dawson: Tyler Kenneth Franzky, Master of Business Administration
Granite Falls: Cody Jeffrey Zimmer
Litchfield: Courtney Marie Alvarez, Master of Education
Maynard: Bentley William Boike
Montevideo: Jack Dylan Churchill
Murdock: Madeline Luella Stallings, Murdock, magna cum laude
ADVERTISEMENT
Paynesville: Annika Grace Jacoby, magna cum laude
Pennock: Jessica Faith DeLair
Raymond: Piper Asche, both bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration
Spicer: Espi LoMar Austvold Master of Science in genetic counseling
Willmar: Thomas Joseph Bonnema, Sophia Isabella Curriel,
ADVERTISEMENT