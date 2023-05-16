Schools & Students published May 16, 2023

American Legion Boys State

SPICER — Henderson-Lewis American Post 545 in Spicer will send New London-Spicer student Jackson Barber to the 74th annual American Legion Boys State from June 11-17 at St. John's University in Collegeville where Barber and other high school juniors will learn about government. These "citizens" of Boys State will apply knowledge gained through school and the instruction provided there to organize and operate their own city, county and state governments.

Northern State University

Graduating in spring 2023 from the Aberdeen, South Dakota, school was:

Willmar: Brendon Canavan, Master of Music Education

Augustana University

Graduating in the class of 2023 from the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, school with a bachelor’s degree unless otherwise noted were:

Belgrade: Reyel Marie Tex, Master of Education

Boyd: Lauren Maria Jessen, Master of Business Administration; Austin Theodore Schmitt, Master of Science in athletic training

Darwin: Rebecca Anne Schmidt, Master of Science in athletic training

Dawson: Tyler Kenneth Franzky, Master of Business Administration

Granite Falls: Cody Jeffrey Zimmer

Litchfield: Courtney Marie Alvarez, Master of Education

Maynard: Bentley William Boike

Montevideo: Jack Dylan Churchill

Murdock: Madeline Luella Stallings, Murdock, magna cum laude

Paynesville: Annika Grace Jacoby, magna cum laude

Pennock: Jessica Faith DeLair

Raymond: Piper Asche, both bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration

Spicer: Espi LoMar Austvold Master of Science in genetic counseling

Willmar: Thomas Joseph Bonnema, Sophia Isabella Curriel,

