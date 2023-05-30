Schools & Students published May 30, 2023
News about educational achievements among students from west central Minnesota.
ALC Students of the Month
WILLMAR — Named Students of the Month for April at the Area Learning Center in Willmar were Olivia Ruether, a sophomore, and Christian Nino, a senior.
Northwestern College
The GPA for the honors distinctions are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating in spring 2023 from the Orange City, Iowa, school was:
Blomkest: Megan Slagter, cum laude
UN-Lincoln
Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln were:
ADVERTISEMENT
Benson: Matilyn Janae Short
Willmar: Amanda Mathiasen, Tristen Reed
ADVERTISEMENT