Schools & Students published May 30, 2023

ALC Students of the Month

WILLMAR — Named Students of the Month for April at the Area Learning Center in Willmar were Olivia Ruether, a sophomore, and Christian Nino, a senior.

Olivia Ruether Contributed / Willmar Area Learning Center

Christian Nino Contributed / Willmar Area Learning Center

Northwestern College

The GPA for the honors distinctions are cum laude 3.50-3.69, magna cum laude 3.70-3.89 and summa cum laude 3.90-4.0. Graduating in spring 2023 from the Orange City, Iowa, school was:

Blomkest: Megan Slagter, cum laude

UN-Lincoln

Graduating in spring 2023 with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln were:

Benson: Matilyn Janae Short

Willmar: Amanda Mathiasen, Tristen Reed

