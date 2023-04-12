Section of Kandiyohi County Road 78 in Lake Lillian Township closed due to flooding
Kandiyohi Public Works announced the closure of County Road 78. The closure is between 30th Street Southeast and County Road 44 in Lake Lillian Township.
WILLMAR — Motorists in Lake Lillian township are no longer be able to drive on a section of Kandiyohi County Road 78 until further notice.
The Kandiyohi County Public Works Department said Wednesday morning that the section of roadway between 30th Street Southeast and County Road 44 is closed due to recent flooding.
The Public Works Department encouraged motorists to use alternate routes.
