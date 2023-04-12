99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section of Kandiyohi County Road 78 in Lake Lillian Township closed due to flooding

Kandiyohi Public Works announced the closure of County Road 78. The closure is between 30th Street Southeast and County Road 44 in Lake Lillian Township.

Motorists are advised to seek out alternate routes after part of Kandiyohi County Road 78 was closed due to flooding.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:49 AM

WILLMAR — Motorists in Lake Lillian township are no longer be able to drive on a section of Kandiyohi County Road 78 until further notice.

The Kandiyohi County Public Works Department said Wednesday morning that the section of roadway between 30th Street Southeast and County Road 44 is closed due to recent flooding.

The Public Works Department encouraged motorists to use alternate routes.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

