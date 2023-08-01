Sen. Amy Klobuchar's western Minnesota visit is reminder of work yet to do

GRANITE FALLS — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar took to the roads of western Minnesota at the start of the August recess for Congress , only to be reminded of the importance of some of the unfinished business still waiting in Washington.

A shortage of affordable housing, workforce and child care needs topped the issues raised when Klobuchar met with civic representatives in Granite Falls for a listening session Sunday.

The issues underscored the importance of passing a new farm bill. It funds the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and its programs to promote economic development and stability in rural areas, she pointed out.

“We really, really want to get it done this year,” Klobuchar said of a new farm bill. “We don’t know what we’re headed into if we don’t get it done.”

She also bemoaned the inability of Congress to approve immigration reform after two failed attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We almost got it done,” she said of the most recent attempt. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, was among those who joined her in supporting legislation that would have allowed Afghan refugees in the country to apply for permanent legal residency after undergoing additional vetting.

She called immigration reform critical to the country’s continued growth and economic vitality and cited its importance to workforce needs.

The lack of immigration reform has a direct impact on agriculture. Klobuchar pointed out that the United States is losing farm workers to Canada due to the inability to make progress.

“We can’t figure out immigration reform,” said Klobuchar in expressing her exasperation.

Her Granite Falls hosts shared both their own frustrations as well as what they are doing to cope with the challenges.

Project Turnabout , a residential addiction treatment center with 200 employees, is facing challenges due to both workforce and housing shortages. Marti Paulson, its CEO, said the facility recently lost out in recruiting two professionals who were unable to find the housing they wanted.

“And let’s face it, everybody has that (workforce) shortage, and the next job is right there,” she said.

Project Turnabout is taking a “grow our own” approach, according to Paulson. It offers free tuition to persons completing their degrees and licensing in alcohol and drug counseling. It recently purchased a house to provide free housing to its interns in exchange for a commitment of two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People aren’t going into education,” said Rich Schneider, Yellow Medicine East Schools superintendent of schools, of the growing challenge his district faces in recruiting employees. The worker shortage is across the board, from school bus drivers and other hourly workers to those holding degrees, he said.

Schneider said the district — which serves Clarkfield, Echo, Granite Falls, Hanley Falls and Hazel Run and surrounding areas — is going to “have to figure out day care” for employees as one means of recruiting and retaining staff.

Klobuchar pointed to the Benson and Lac qui Parle Valley school districts, where child care services are now offered in the schools.

On a good note, Klobuchar pointed out that Congress has approved $650 million in new funding to assist with expanding broadband services to underserved areas. Roughly 30% of Yellow Medicine County is underserved, she noted.

Klobuchar also told her audience that Congress is again approving earmarks that can help communities address specific challenges.

At the onset, she also reminded her hosts that it’s unclear how much can be done on the federal level to address some of the issues. The current marketplace for new housing is among them.

Kyle Haugen, economic development director for the city of Granite Falls, said the organization has looked at building new, single-family houses to meet the community's needs. But the cost of building a new home can be twice its value in a rural market, such as Granite Falls, he pointed out.

It’s a national problem that poses a chicken and egg dilemma for rural areas, Klobuchar said. Since the pandemic, there are more people who want to live in rural areas, and more who can do so due to remote work opportunities. Yet in many rural areas, there isn’t the housing needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Communities should replace 1% of their housing stock each year to keep pace with the normal attrition of aging structures, Granite Falls Mayor Dave Smiglewski said. That would amount to building 12 to 13 new houses each year in his community of 2,700 people. “We’re not even close,” he said.