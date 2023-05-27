Set your own pace for getting out and about this summer in west central Minnesota

Don't hesitate to get out and about with friends this summer. Sign up for a race — or walk — and invite a friend or two.

May 27

WILLMAR — Memorial Day/Law Day 5K Run/Walk, hosted by Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., $40 same-day registration. Start time 9 a.m. Website: www.kandiymca.org/events/memorial-day-law-day-5k-runwalk . Contact: 320-222-9622. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.

Tim Brouwer of Raymond competes in the Hawk Creek Run Around Raymond at the Hawk Creek Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

June 10

RENVILLE — Running to a Sweet Beet 5K, sponsored by Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m., start time 8 a.m. $25 registration before May 31, $30 same-day registration. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Renville/sweetbeet5k . Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.

June 10

GLENWOOD — GRHS 5K Scrub Run/Walk; 5K run and walk along Lake Minnewaska. Registration $25, $20 for 15 and under; same-day registration begins at 7:45 a.m. Start time is 9 a.m. Website: www.runreg.com/grhs-5k-scrub-run

ADVERTISEMENT

June 15

MARSHALL — Run/Walk for Memories; 5K run, Red Baron Arena & Expo. Early-bird registration $25; registration increases to $35 June 1. Start time 4 p.m. for walk; 6 p.m. for 5K. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Marshall/RunforMemories

June 17

HUTCHINSON — Habitat Hustle; 5k run. Registration $35. Start time 8 a.m. Registration ends June 10. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Info/MN/Hutchinson/HabitatHustle

June 17

HUTCHINSON — Habitat Hustle Kids K, open to ages 4-11. Registration $15. Start time 9:30 a.m. Registration ends June 10. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Info/MN/Hutchinson/HabitatHustle

June 24

WILLMAR — Foot Lake 4; four-mile run, free. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Willmar/FootLake4 . Contact: 320-894-5882. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.

June 24

GRANITE FALLS — Rodeo Run and Western Fest Walk, sponsored by Avera & Big Stone Therapies. Registration is $15, adults 5K; $10 kids 2K, ages 7-12; $10 kids 1K, ages 6 and under. Start times are 9 a.m. for kids races, 9:30 a.m. for adults 5K. Website: www.granitefallsprcarodeo.org/western-fest-schedule

June 26

ST. CLOUD — Granite City 5K/1K, 12th Ave. S near Lake George. Registration is $35 for 5K, $15 for 1K; same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Start time 8 a.m. for 5K, 9 a.m. for 1K. Website: www.stcloudgranitecitydays.com/gcd-5k1k-run

Mick Quinn runs along North Shore Drive while competing in the Green Lake Road Race in Spicer on the morning of Sunday, June 3, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

June 30

STARBUCK — Starbuck Heritage Days Miss Minnewaska Fun Run, Lake Minneswaska. Registration is $20 for individuals, same-day registration begins 8:30 a.m. Start time 9 a.m. Website: starbuckmn.org/event/fun-run

ADVERTISEMENT

July 1

STARBUCK — Starbuck Heritage Days 5K Color Run, Starbuck Lakeshore Park. Registration is $20 for individuals, same-day registration begins 7:30 a.m. Start time 8:30 a.m. Website: starbuckmn.org/event/5k-color-run

July 2

SPICER — Green Lake Road Race; 12-mile run around Green Lake. Registration $45 registration for individuals, $35 for two-person relay teams and $30 for four-person relay teams until May 31; registration increases to $55 for individuals and $45 for relay teams June 1. Start time is 7 a.m. Contact Dan at danh@ontherunpromo.com or go online to runsignup.com/greenlakeroadrace for more information. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.

July 8

LITCHFIELD — Watercade Lake Ripley Run, Lake Ripley Memorial Park state Highway 22 South. Contact Julie Dengerud at watercadewebsite@hotmail.com or visit www.watercade.com/lake-ripley-walk for more information.

July 15

RICHMOND — River Lake Days Run; River Lakes Civic Center, 310 Central Ave. S. Pre-registration prices are 10K Run, $30; 5K Run/Walk, $25; and Kids Fun Run, $15; prices increase June 1 to 10K Run, $35; 5K Run/Walk, $30; and Kids Fun Run, $20. Start time 8 a.m. for 10K, 8:10 a.m. for 5K and Kids 1K at 9:30 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Richmond/RiverLakeDaysRun

July 22

NEW LONDON — Mill Pond Mile; one-mile fun run around the Mill Pond. Registration $10; price increases to $15 after July 7. Start time 8:15 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/NewLondon/MillPondMile

July 22

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Triathlon; Lake Brophy County Park, 1900 Brophy Park Road NW. Registration $70 for individuals, $130 for relay team; $15 for kids splash and dash. Prices increase after May 22. Website: www.trisignup.com/Race/MN/Alexandria/alexandriatriathlon

July 29

KERKHOVEN — Pillsbury Push; 5K run/walk and 10K run, 301 6th St, Pillsbury Park, Kerkhoven. Registration is $25 for the 5K and 10K through May 30; prices increase to $30 starting May 31. Pre-registration closes July 27 at 8 p.m.; same-day registration opens at 7 a.m. Start time is 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Kerkhoven/PillsburyPush . Contact 320-424-1827. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series (10K only).

July 29

GLENWOOD — Glenwood Waterama Road Races; 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk and Magic Mile. Registration is $35 for 5K and 10K, and $15 for Magic Mile, through June 30. Registration increases to $40 for 5K and 10K, and $20 starting July 1. Same-day registration is $45 for 5K and 10K, and $25 for Magic Mile. Start time 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/Glenwood/GlenwoodWateramaRun

ADVERTISEMENT

July 29

OLIVIA — James H. Page Memorial CCD 5K Virtual Run/Walk; South Second Street, Olivia. Registration is $30, and closes July 29. Start time 7:30 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/Olivia/JamesHPageMemorial5K

Jorge Barrera, of Raymond, competes in the Hawk Creek Run Around Raymond at the Hawk Creek Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Aug. 5

WILLMAR — Jared Anez Eagle Lake Race Series. Races include Adult 5K, $25; Student 5K, $15; Adult Half Marathon, $60; Student Half Marathon, $50; Virtual 5K, $20; and Virtual Half Marathon, $40. Registration ends Aug. 2. Kids Fun Run available, free. Start times are 7 a.m. for half marathon, 8 a.m. for 5K. Contact Mary LaRue at 320-894-5998 or mary.larue@hotmail.com, or go online at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Willmar/JaredAnezMemorial5K . Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series (half-marathon only).

Aug. 12

NEW LONDON — Green Lake Kids Triathlon; 860 S Andrew DR NW, ages 3-12. Registration is $25 until July 31; price increases to $30 Aug. 1. Start time is 9 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/NewLondon/GreenLakeKidsTriathlonSpicer .

Aug. 13

SPICER — Green Lake Triathlon; 159 Lake Ave. S., Spicer, ages 13 and up. Registration is $59 for individuals, $110 for a two-person relay team and $150 for a three-person relay team; prices increase June 28 to $69, $130 and $180, respectively. Sprint Course: ¼-mile swim, 14-mile bike, 3-mile run; Olympic Course: ¾-mile swim, 22-mile bike, 6-mile run. Start time 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Spicer/GreenLakeTriathlon

Aug. 19

MARSHALL — Stepping Out of Summer Tiger 5000 Run the Fun 5K, 200 South A Street. Registration is $20; price increases to $25 May 31. Start time 8:30 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/Marshall/SteppingOutofSummerTiger5000RuntheFun5k

Aug. 26

RAYMOND — Hawk Creek Run Around Raymond 5K, sponsored by Hawk Creek Country Club. Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Raymond/HawkCreekRun . Contact 320-220-2347. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.

Runners depart the starting line while competing in the Hawk Creek Run Around Raymond at the Hawk Creek Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 9

WILLMAR — CCS 5K: Fall Sports Fundraiser; 1300 19th Ave. SW, Willmar. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Willmar/5KCCS . Contact 320-894-5882. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.

Sept. 23

STARBUCK — Leaf Mountain Foot Race; Glacial Lakes State Park. Fun Run (6 miles), The Double (12 miles) or Full Glacier (18 miles). Limited to 100 participants. Registration $60. Price increases to $65 starting June 1. Start time 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Starbuck/LeafMountainFootRace

Oct. 14

WILLMAR — Promise 5K. Website: runsignup.com/promise . Contact 320-894-5882. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.

Nov. 23

WILLMAR — Turkey Leg 5K. Website: runsignup.com/turkeyleg5k . Contact 320-894-5882. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.