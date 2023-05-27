Set your own pace for getting out and about this summer in west central Minnesota
Don't hesitate to get take a walk, go on a run, or compete in a foot race with friends this summer. Sign up for a race — or walk — and invite a friend or two.
May 27
WILLMAR — Memorial Day/Law Day 5K Run/Walk, hosted by Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., $40 same-day registration. Start time 9 a.m. Website: www.kandiymca.org/events/memorial-day-law-day-5k-runwalk . Contact: 320-222-9622. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.
June 10
RENVILLE — Running to a Sweet Beet 5K, sponsored by Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m., start time 8 a.m. $25 registration before May 31, $30 same-day registration. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Renville/sweetbeet5k . Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.
June 10
GLENWOOD — GRHS 5K Scrub Run/Walk; 5K run and walk along Lake Minnewaska. Registration $25, $20 for 15 and under; same-day registration begins at 7:45 a.m. Start time is 9 a.m. Website: www.runreg.com/grhs-5k-scrub-run
June 15
MARSHALL — Run/Walk for Memories; 5K run, Red Baron Arena & Expo. Early-bird registration $25; registration increases to $35 June 1. Start time 4 p.m. for walk; 6 p.m. for 5K. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Marshall/RunforMemories
June 17
HUTCHINSON — Habitat Hustle; 5k run. Registration $35. Start time 8 a.m. Registration ends June 10. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Info/MN/Hutchinson/HabitatHustle
June 17
HUTCHINSON — Habitat Hustle Kids K, open to ages 4-11. Registration $15. Start time 9:30 a.m. Registration ends June 10. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Info/MN/Hutchinson/HabitatHustle
June 24
WILLMAR — Foot Lake 4; four-mile run, free. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Willmar/FootLake4 . Contact: 320-894-5882. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.
June 24
GRANITE FALLS — Rodeo Run and Western Fest Walk, sponsored by Avera & Big Stone Therapies. Registration is $15, adults 5K; $10 kids 2K, ages 7-12; $10 kids 1K, ages 6 and under. Start times are 9 a.m. for kids races, 9:30 a.m. for adults 5K. Website: www.granitefallsprcarodeo.org/western-fest-schedule
June 26
ST. CLOUD — Granite City 5K/1K, 12th Ave. S near Lake George. Registration is $35 for 5K, $15 for 1K; same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Start time 8 a.m. for 5K, 9 a.m. for 1K. Website: www.stcloudgranitecitydays.com/gcd-5k1k-run
June 30
STARBUCK — Starbuck Heritage Days Miss Minnewaska Fun Run, Lake Minneswaska. Registration is $20 for individuals, same-day registration begins 8:30 a.m. Start time 9 a.m. Website: starbuckmn.org/event/fun-run
July 1
STARBUCK — Starbuck Heritage Days 5K Color Run, Starbuck Lakeshore Park. Registration is $20 for individuals, same-day registration begins 7:30 a.m. Start time 8:30 a.m. Website: starbuckmn.org/event/5k-color-run
July 2
SPICER — Green Lake Road Race; 12-mile run around Green Lake. Registration $45 registration for individuals, $35 for two-person relay teams and $30 for four-person relay teams until May 31; registration increases to $55 for individuals and $45 for relay teams June 1. Start time is 7 a.m. Contact Dan at danh@ontherunpromo.com or go online to runsignup.com/greenlakeroadrace for more information. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.
July 8
LITCHFIELD — Watercade Lake Ripley Run, Lake Ripley Memorial Park state Highway 22 South. Contact Julie Dengerud at watercadewebsite@hotmail.com or visit www.watercade.com/lake-ripley-walk for more information.
July 15
RICHMOND — River Lake Days Run; River Lakes Civic Center, 310 Central Ave. S. Pre-registration prices are 10K Run, $30; 5K Run/Walk, $25; and Kids Fun Run, $15; prices increase June 1 to 10K Run, $35; 5K Run/Walk, $30; and Kids Fun Run, $20. Start time 8 a.m. for 10K, 8:10 a.m. for 5K and Kids 1K at 9:30 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Richmond/RiverLakeDaysRun
July 22
NEW LONDON — Mill Pond Mile; one-mile fun run around the Mill Pond. Registration $10; price increases to $15 after July 7. Start time 8:15 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/NewLondon/MillPondMile
July 22
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Triathlon; Lake Brophy County Park, 1900 Brophy Park Road NW. Registration $70 for individuals, $130 for relay team; $15 for kids splash and dash. Prices increase after May 22. Website: www.trisignup.com/Race/MN/Alexandria/alexandriatriathlon
July 29
KERKHOVEN — Pillsbury Push; 5K run/walk and 10K run, 301 6th St, Pillsbury Park, Kerkhoven. Registration is $25 for the 5K and 10K through May 30; prices increase to $30 starting May 31. Pre-registration closes July 27 at 8 p.m.; same-day registration opens at 7 a.m. Start time is 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Kerkhoven/PillsburyPush . Contact 320-424-1827. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series (10K only).
July 29
GLENWOOD — Glenwood Waterama Road Races; 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk and Magic Mile. Registration is $35 for 5K and 10K, and $15 for Magic Mile, through June 30. Registration increases to $40 for 5K and 10K, and $20 starting July 1. Same-day registration is $45 for 5K and 10K, and $25 for Magic Mile. Start time 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/Glenwood/GlenwoodWateramaRun
July 29
OLIVIA — James H. Page Memorial CCD 5K Virtual Run/Walk; South Second Street, Olivia. Registration is $30, and closes July 29. Start time 7:30 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/Olivia/JamesHPageMemorial5K
Aug. 5
WILLMAR — Jared Anez Eagle Lake Race Series. Races include Adult 5K, $25; Student 5K, $15; Adult Half Marathon, $60; Student Half Marathon, $50; Virtual 5K, $20; and Virtual Half Marathon, $40. Registration ends Aug. 2. Kids Fun Run available, free. Start times are 7 a.m. for half marathon, 8 a.m. for 5K. Contact Mary LaRue at 320-894-5998 or mary.larue@hotmail.com, or go online at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Willmar/JaredAnezMemorial5K . Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series (half-marathon only).
Aug. 12
NEW LONDON — Green Lake Kids Triathlon; 860 S Andrew DR NW, ages 3-12. Registration is $25 until July 31; price increases to $30 Aug. 1. Start time is 9 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/NewLondon/GreenLakeKidsTriathlonSpicer .
Aug. 13
SPICER — Green Lake Triathlon; 159 Lake Ave. S., Spicer, ages 13 and up. Registration is $59 for individuals, $110 for a two-person relay team and $150 for a three-person relay team; prices increase June 28 to $69, $130 and $180, respectively. Sprint Course: ¼-mile swim, 14-mile bike, 3-mile run; Olympic Course: ¾-mile swim, 22-mile bike, 6-mile run. Start time 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Spicer/GreenLakeTriathlon
Aug. 19
MARSHALL — Stepping Out of Summer Tiger 5000 Run the Fun 5K, 200 South A Street. Registration is $20; price increases to $25 May 31. Start time 8:30 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/Marshall/SteppingOutofSummerTiger5000RuntheFun5k
Aug. 26
RAYMOND — Hawk Creek Run Around Raymond 5K, sponsored by Hawk Creek Country Club. Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Raymond/HawkCreekRun . Contact 320-220-2347. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.
Sept. 9
WILLMAR — CCS 5K: Fall Sports Fundraiser; 1300 19th Ave. SW, Willmar. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Willmar/5KCCS . Contact 320-894-5882. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.
Sept. 23
STARBUCK — Leaf Mountain Foot Race; Glacial Lakes State Park. Fun Run (6 miles), The Double (12 miles) or Full Glacier (18 miles). Limited to 100 participants. Registration $60. Price increases to $65 starting June 1. Start time 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Starbuck/LeafMountainFootRace
Oct. 14
WILLMAR — Promise 5K. Website: runsignup.com/promise . Contact 320-894-5882. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.
Nov. 23
WILLMAR — Turkey Leg 5K. Website: runsignup.com/turkeyleg5k . Contact 320-894-5882. Part of the Glacial Lakes Championship Running Series.
